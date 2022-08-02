12 New Upcoming Action-Adventure Games of 2023

Action adventure games are a gaming staple, with these titles encompassing a broad range of mechanics, narratives, and styling. As technology improves, the scope for what the genre can be continues to broaden; advancements in console and PC architecture, paired with the jaw dropping achievements of game engines like Unreal Engine 5, have laid the foundation for what’s possible in the near future. With creativity at an all-time high, here are the upcoming action-adventure games that we’re the most excited about coming in 2023!

#12 Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

Publisher: Ubisoft Montreal

Developer: Ubisoft

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC

Release date: 2023

The original Sands of Time was a defining moment of the sixth generation of consoles – a game considered the pinnacle of the action-adventure genre for the time.

We still don’t know how much the gameplay will change, but the trailer shows adoption of a cel-shaded art style and motion captured character animations. Many fans didn’t like this new look, but hopes are high nonetheless; in May, news surfaced that Ubisoft Montreal — the team responsible for the original game — had taken the reigns. It’s a move which will hopefully pay dividence so far as preserving the title’s esteemed status.

#11 Star Wars Jedi: Survivors

Publisher: EA

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Platform: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

Release date: 2023

Picking up five years after Jedi: Fallen Order, Survivors continues protagonist Kal Cestis story, and it also takes place simultaneously alongside the most recent Star Wars Disney + shows. It’s likely Unreal Engine 5 will power the new game, so fans can expect a substantial visual upgrade. Due to graphical constraints, however, Survivors won’t be releasing on Xbox One or PS4 and will be current-gen only.

The team at Respawn Entertainment will reportedly be leveraging the unique graphical capabilities of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S to create novel combat sequences. We’ll be looking forward to that all important gameplay reveal to see if they pulled it off!

#10 Marvel’s Spider-man 2

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Insomniac Games

Platform: PS5

Release date: 2023

The previous game wowed us all when it launched in 2018, and the PS5 version took the concept to new heights in the visual sense. Unsurprisingly, the announcement of a sequel has fans hyped to no end. We don’t know much yet, but a surprise appearance from series villain Venom in the trailer set the scene for what looks to be a darker narrative. As to how the development team will switch up the gameplay this time? We’ll have to wait and see. Somehow, though, we imagine it will be another smash hit!

#9 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft

Platform: Amazon Luna, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Google Stadia, and PlayStation 5

Release date: March 2023 or before

When Avatar was released in cinemas in 2009, many of us imagined the day video game technology would catch up. We might still be a way off the degree of photorealism seen in the film, but what’s been shown so far of Avatar: Frontiers’ rendition of Pandora tells us we’re pretty close!

The franchise’s beautiful rainforest landscape is the perfect setting for an open-world game, and Ubisoft’s depiction looks ready to set the precedence for detail and diversity. Boasting a new benchmark for in-game A.I. as well as showcasing the improved dynamic animations of the Snow Drop engine, this new title looks to be an exciting leap forward.

#8 Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Developer: Ninja Theory

Platform: Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release date: Late 2022/early 2023

We’re still yet to see any gameplay from the upcoming Hellblade 2, but considering the smash success that was the first game, the reveal trailer was enough to get us suitably pumped.

Aside from that trailer, the developers have also shown off some absolutely stunning concept art (as you can see above), and in general, the game seems to be shaping up as a much more expansive adventure than the more focused journey of its predecessor. The developers have alluded to much more varied, in-depth combat than that of the first game, and with the development team growing significantly, we’re sure Hellblade II will be grander in every sense.

#7 Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Firesprite & Guerrilla Games

Platform: PS5/PSVR 2

Release date: 2023

Forbidden West cemented the Horizon series as a mainstay in open-world gaming, and the third game in the series, Call of the Mountain, has fans poised for what’s next. This won’t be a straight sequel, though; the recent state of play presentation showcased the game to be a virtual reality title, and the game is slated for a release on the hotly anticipated PSVR 2.

Players take control of a new character called Ryas who faces an undisclosed new threat, and from the stunning, full locomotion content that’s been shown so far, the title is shaping up to be a killer app for the new platform.

#6 Forspoken

Publisher: Square Enix

Developer: Luminous Productions

Platform: PS5, PC

Release date: January 24th, 2023

Forspoken strikes us as one of those games that will have it all: an intriguing story, a lush open world, and a deep assortment of badass fantasy superpowers. The spells in Forspoken – as well as showcasing some incredible visual effects – are said to be fully customizable, opening the game up to be as tactical as it is stunning.

The story takes place in the parallel land of Athia, and it follows New Yorker protagonist Frey and her struggle to get back home. Her new-found powers come courtesy of a sentient set of wristbands – a novel concept for sure, and one we’re eager to learn more about.

#5 Black Myth: Wu Kong

Publisher: Game Science Interactive Technology

Developer: Game Science

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 5

Release date: May 30th, 2023

Taking advantage of Unreal Engine 5’s best features, Black Myth: Wu Kong is, of course, visually stunning, but it’s the unique mythology and world-building that caught our eye.

The game presents as a new RPG inspired by the myth of The Monkey King, and its reveal took the internet by storm when it racked up nearly ten million views. Whether it was the dazzling implementation of ray tracing and DLSS, the satisfying look of the combat, or the Souls-esque mythical beasts with an ancient Chinese twist, the game certainly struck a chord. We can’t wait to learn more about it.

#4 The Chant

Publisher: Prime Matter, Koch Media

Developer: Brass Token

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5

Release date: Late 2022/Early 2023

Several of the best horror movies are centered around a ‘spiritual retreat’ gone wrong, but we don’t think we’ve ever played a game like that. The Chant intends to fill that gap in the market: it blends the themes of something like Midsommer or The Wicker Man with cosmic horror for a survival-action-horror feel, and the game will reportedly place a heavy focus on melee combat and puzzle solving while telling a complex, interwoven narrative. We haven’t seen much of it yet, but this is likely to be a thrilling ride for any horror enthusiast.

#3 Resident Evil 4

Publisher: Capcom

Developer: Capcom

Platform: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC

Release date: March 24th, 2023

Many consider Resident Evil 4 to be the best title in the series, so it was only a matter of time before Capcom took a stab at a remake.

Players once again assume the role of Leon Kennedy as he fights to rescue the president’s daughter. With the huge success that was the Resident Evil 2 remake, and the widely considered weaker reworking of Resident Evil 3, hopes are high for Capcom to take what they’ve learned and knock it out of the park with this entry. The trailer shows a gorgeous cinematic intro to whet your appetite for the horrors to come.

#2 System Shock Remake

Publisher: Prime Matter

Developer: Nightdive Studios

Platform: Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC, Mac OS

Release date: Late 2022/early 2023

Any immersive sim fan will fondly remember System Shock 1 and 2, but while the second is still modern enough for new players to jump into, the first is considered too outdated for many. Enter the System Shock Remake: a total overhaul in every sense.

Featuring the original voice actor of the series nemesis Shodan, players will experience stunning new graphics and music as well as a thorough overhaul of the UI. Despite numerous setbacks and the assumption that the game had been canceled, the most recent trailer shows the project to be very much alive. It’ll be exciting to see how Nightdive approach such a grand departure from the original game.

#1 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Release date: 2023

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the sequel to Nintendo’s open-world masterpiece The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild tops our list. After an agonizing wait since its announcement, Nintendo finally showed off a more in-depth trailer last year that showcased the game’s new focus on verticality. We don’t know much beyond these very short gameplay segments, but considering Breath of the Wild’s foundation, we know the sequel is in good hands. Even though it hasn’t been that long since our last adventure as Link, we’re totally ready for the new game to redefine the genre once more.