Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course — How to Beat the Secret Boss

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course has 12 bosses for you to conquer but only one of them is secret. Here's how to beat it.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course comes packed with some of the toughest bosses you’ve likely ever faced. Still, the hardest of the bunch is a secret encounter that can only be found by solving an overworld puzzle (don’t worry, how to do so is listed in the guides section below). However, once you’ve unlocked the path to this hidden Cuphead boss, the real challenge comes with the task of defeating it.

Other Cuphead The Delicious Last Course Guides:

How to Get All Coins – How to Find the Secret Boss – How to Defeat Glumstone the Giant – How to Beat the Moonshine Mob – How to Beat Esther Winchester – How to Beat the Howling Aces – How to Beat Mortimer Freeze – How to Unlock the Divine Relic – How to Double Your HP – How to Complete the King’s Leap – How to Beat Chef Saltbaker

How to Beat the Secret Boss (Angel/Devil) in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

The way that this fight works is entirely unique from the rest of the boss battles in Cuphead or The Delicious Last Course. For the entirety of the fight, whichever way you face will turn into the Devil, and whichever way you don’t face will be the Angel. As such, you need to switch directions dozens of times throughout the fight to avoid taking damage.

Now, for starters, make sure you unequip the Broken Relic item you used to get here, so you’re not confined to 1HP. Next, you’re going to want to equip the homing attack so that you don’t have to aim and can just focus on avoiding the projectiles and other attacks.

There is only one stage to this fight, but it’s a humdinger of a challenge. The stream of fire/water that hovers back and forth can only be avoided by facing away from it when it gets close to you, rendering it harmless. As for the lightning cloud, you’ll have to jump over it every time it gets close to you. Depending on what’s happening around you, it can sometimes be beneficial to ride the cloud as a platform for a time as well.

Otherwise, you only have the flames from the Devil to avoid. For those either dodge, parry or face the opposite direction to quickly negate the damage behind them. Generally, though, that’s it for attacks. It’s a lot to keep track of, but stick with it, and you’ll get the hang of the fight to the point where you can finish it successfully.