Vampire Survivors: How To Earn Thousands of Gold Per Run | Ultimate Farming Method

Gold is a precious resource in Vampire Survivors, and thanks to new items in the 8.00 Update, you can rapidly earn thousands and thousands of Gold in a single run. To do it, you’ll need to unlock specific levels, relics and characters — we’ll get into all the details in the full guide below.

Vampire Survivors is a weird rogue-like “reverse bullet-hell” shooter where you must survive against giant swarms of pixel monsters, blasting them with increasingly powerful attacks. Level up your weapons and get the right upgrades or the infinite army of monsters will overwhelm you. Your goal is to survive for 30 minutes and earn lots of Gold. Gold allows you to purchase permanent upgrades that carry over between runs.

And that’s why you’ll want a nearly infinite supply. If you’re sick of grinding for gold and want as much as possible, this is the method that’s working for most players.

Bone Zone Farming Guide | The Basics

To earn a huge amount of gold, you’ll want to give yourself as many bonuses as possible. The method is pretty simple, but you’ll need specific relics and a hidden level to make this method work.

Requirements : Bone Zone Hidden Level Mindbender Relic Great Gospel Relic Randamazzo Relic Silent Old Sanctuary Arcana Disco of Gold Arcana

Learn how to unlock the Bone Zone here.

Bone Zone Settings : Select the Relics listed above. Set Max Weapons: 1 Hyper: ON Limit Break: ON Arcanas: ON

Character doesn’t matter, but the Red Death secret character is one of the best. Any character will work here, as long as they don’t have a noticeably lower Greed Stat. Once you start the run, select Silent Old Sanctuary as your first relic — it will help you survive longer. Select Death Spiral (Evolved Axe Main Weapon), Empty Tome & Stone Mask to level up. For accessories, you can pick up the Silver Bracelet / Metaglio Right for more gold or use the upgraded versions if you’re experienced.

Get Death Spiral and then over-level with Limit Break. Get the Silent Old Sanctuary Arcana to improve survivability, and then unlock Disco of Gold Arcana to heal while earning more gold. Stand still to fill your meter faster.

How To Unlock Everything You Need

To complete this method, you’ll need to unlock secret levels, relics, and specific arcanas.

How To Unlock Bone Zone (Stage) : Unlock Hyper Mode for 3 stages. Automatically unlocks Hyper Mode. Hyper Mode Modifiers: +90% Move Speed, +100% Gold

: Unlock Hyper Mode for 3 stages. Automatically unlocks Hyper Mode.

How To Unlock Mindbender (Relic) : Fill 100 Collection entries. Allows you to set Max Weapon Slots.

: Fill 100 Collection entries.

How To Unlock Great Gospel (Relic) : Dropped by the final boss of Stage 5: Capella Magna. Unlocks Limit Break feature. Continue to level up weapons beyond max level.

: Dropped by the final boss of Stage 5: Capella Magna.

How To Unlock Randamazzo (Relic) : In Gallo Tower, travel straight north from spawn. Unlocks the Arcanas feature. Required to use and collect Arcanas.

: In Gallo Tower, travel straight north from spawn.

How To Unlock Disco of Gold (Arcana) : Survive for 31+ Minutes in Inlaid Library. Collecting coin bags triggers the Coin Fever status. Coin bags heal when collected.

: Survive for 31+ Minutes in Inlaid Library.

How To Unlock Silent Old Sanctuary (Arcana) : Survive for 31+ Minutes in Dairy Plant. Gives +20% Might and -8% Cooldown for each Weapon Slot left empty.

: Survive for 31+ Minutes in Dairy Plant.

And that’s it! Combine these unlockables and you’ll be swimming in gold. Let nothing stop you from unlocking literally everything in the gold shop.

