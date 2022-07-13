HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed – How To Earn More Medals & Unlocks | Cooperative Guide

In HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed, the only way to earn new and powerful unlocks is to earn medals. The better you play, the more medals you’ll earn — and medals are shared on different difficulty levels, so you’re free to play on the easier difficulty and you’ll still earn medals for unlocking buildables and other gear. The cooperative tower defense mode in HYPERCHARGE is insanely hectic, with swarms of enemies moving on your cores while you defend. This game isn’t easy at all, and if you want to get better at cooperative levels, you might want to try some of these tips.

To unlock rewards and earn medals, you’ll need to really learn each level. Here’s a handful of quick and easy tips anyone can use to improve your score.

Casual and Regular Difficulty share the same Medals and Unlocks . You can play levels on Casual and still unlock gear on Regular.

and share the same and . You can play levels on and still unlock gear on Regular. In Settings, set Toggle Sprint: On . Running is important.

. Running is important. Unlock a tower ASAP . Earn a Gold Medal on Air Hockey Shuffle to get a Lil’ Betty turret.

. Earn a on to get a Lil’ Betty turret. Flying enemies are Spinners . Glue and Shotguns are extremely good against them.

. Glue and Shotguns are extremely good against them. Turn on Bots in Cooperative to make Solo Play easier. In the opening settings -> Waves -> Edit Rules -> Bots.

in Cooperative to make Solo Play easier. In the opening settings -> Waves -> Edit Rules -> Bots. You can get extra credits from Bots by scrapping their buildables or requesting credits over voice chat. They’ll understand and give you credits. Really.

Bots are incredibly important for locking down areas and shooting incoming enemies. Just pay attention to what they build — break down their buildables and use the credits to build your own in smarter locations. You can also request extra credits in the intervals between attack waves. Learn the maps and bring a pair of good weapons to handle anything the swarm throws at your precious cores.