30 New Upcoming Action Games 2023

2022 has already proven to be a big year for gaming, and we’re only halfway done with it! We got big exclusives and releases coming out from now until December and it’s going to be awesome! But, if you’re already looking for what will release next year? We got you covered there too.

#30 Minecraft Legends

Developer: Mojang Studios, Blackbird Interactive

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: NS, XBO, X/S, PS4, PS5

Release: 2023

Why is Minecraft Legends starting off this list? Because it’s Minecraft! It’s already made like a zillion dollars and is now the best-selling game of ALL TIME, does it really need to “expand itself” anymore than it already has? We don’t think so, and neither should you.

Regardless, the game will focus on a “new yet familiar world” and have you taking more of an action RPG approach this time around instead of just “building everything you ever wanted”. You’ll get to traverse the world and seek out allies both expected and unexpected as you wander around and figure out the mysteries of where you are.

It’s not meant to be deep, but it might be fun, so why not?

#29 Diablo IV

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment, Vicarious Visions

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: PS5, PS4, XBO, X/S, PC

Release: 2023

Is it a sin to put Diablo IV so low on this list? We honestly don’t think so, and for some very good reasons. Not the least of which was Diablo Immortal. Yeah, Blizzard had the “mindset” to make that game before this one, and based on how that game is basically a microtransaction prison…we’re not going to show any mercy to this one.

Now, we’re not saying that Diablo III wasn’t a good game for the most part, but it did infuriate the fanbase many times with its decisions on classes, gameplay mechanics, and more. There are a LOT of fans who want Diablo IV to be great, but frankly, we can’t guarantee them that it will be, and for that, we are sorry.

#28 Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2023

You’re going to see quite a few remakes on this list, and for good reason…there’s a lot of them being made, ok? Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is starting off this list because this is the one that arguably might not get done in 2023, and we’re not really sure just how much we can fairly expect from it.

After all, the Prince of Persia franchise has had its ups and downs over the years. The modern games weren’t all bad, but they weren’t all good either, and don’t get us started on the live-action movie…

Ubisoft could surprise us though, and the original game was a trendsetter, maybe it can be again?

#27 Overwatch 2

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: NS, PS4, PS5, PC, XBO, X/S

Release: October 4, 2022

Technically speaking, Overwatch 2 is going to be out in this year, but as the game’s history has shown, it won’t be “finished” for quite some time, especially in its free-to-play form like it’s going to be in. Plus, the beta is already showcasing that the game has issues so…yeah, it’s going to be a while before we can call it “fully worthy.”

Of course, the first Overwatch was a game-changer that setup a lot of other games both big and small for success, so many would expect the sequel to be just as good. But given what Activision-Blizzard is going through, and the mistakes they’ve made recently? We can’t promise that.

#26 RoboCop: Rogue City

Developer: Teyon, Nacon

Publisher: Teyon, Nacon

Platforms: PC, XBO, PS4, X/S, PS5

Release: 2023

The original Robocop movies were some of the coolest (and most 80s) things around, and even to this day, RoboCop remains an icon. So much so that a new video game is coming from the franchise via RoboCop: Rogue City.

In the game, you will indeed play as officer Alex Murphy, who must try and save the city of Detroit from the crime and corruption that is befalling it. With complete freedom, you’ll wander the streets and decide how to fulfill your prime directive. You must be careful though, because if you go to far, you’ll become the very thing you’re trying to defeat.

Just so you know, you’ll be paying more than a dollar for this game.

#25 Aliens Dark Descent

Developer: Tindalos Interactive

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

The Aliens franchise is another series that has tried to adapt to the realm of video games as best it can, and so far…it’s done pretty well…overall. Isolation was the best game in that line, but with Aliens Dark Descent, you’ll have a new take on the franchise that will test your limits.

Because you will be in command of a group of marines dispatched to a moon to take down the Xenomorphs that are there. But they aren’t the only threat that you’ll have to deal with, as there are rogue operatives there trying to defeat you, as well as new monster threats.

You’ll need to build up your squad and command them with precision if you’re going to make it out alive.

#24 Lollipop Chainsaw Remake

Developer: Dragami Games

Publisher: Dragami Games

Platforms: TBA

Release: 2023

Here’s a remake that honestly surprised a lot of people when it was announced. Lollipop Chainsaw remake is the…wait for it…remake of the cult classic game made by Suda 51 and James Gunn. Yeah, you didn’t know James Gunn worked on this, did you? Well, he did!

Anyway, the game focuses on a cheerleader named Juliet who armed with a chainsaw and the decapitated head of her boyfriend (who is still alive…) she must go and stop a zombie outbreak in her hometown.

The game was over the top and violent before, so now just imagine what the remake will be like with all these fancy new graphics?

#23 Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

Developer: IllFonic

Publisher: IllFonic

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022/2023

Ghostbusters seems to be bouncing back in pop culture. Afterlife was a hit, and now, they’re getting a new multiplayer game via Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed.

In the title, you’ll play as a team of four Ghostbusters who go to a variety of locations in order to catch the ghost that haunts the place. The asymmetrical multiplayer maps and gameplay will keep things fresh as you build up your team so you’ll truly be afraid of no ghosts.

When you’ve acquired some victories, you’ll get some special cosmetic items and gear to showcase just how great you are. Just remember…don’t cross the streams.

#22 Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland

Developer: Red Storm Entertainment

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PS4, PS5, PC, XBO, X/S

Release: 2023

The Division universe in the Tom Clancy games is…well let’s just say it’s a bit complicated in terms of how good or how bad the games’ actually are, ok? But that hasn’t stopped them from continuing the line via Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland.

This is a free-to-play title coming out in 2023, and you’ll not need to have played the original games in order to understand what’s going on with this one. So that’s honestly a good and freeing thing.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the title, but there are rumors of a vast open-world, as well as numerous game modes and classes to partake in.

#21 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Frontline

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: TBA

Release: TBA

You might think it crass to put two Tom Clancy games next to each other but…when we remind you what Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Frontline is…you’ll understand.

This is a “live service” PVP game that is very much a battle royale game. Yep, the franchise is finally getting into this realm…we’re all doomed.

They are attempting to make things interesting though, such as how you can shape the battlefield by switching between soldiers on a dime. You’ll have massive areas to do battles in, and need to command your squads with strategic awareness else you’ll be on the losing end of this “war.”

#20 Hyenas

Developer: Creative Assembly

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PS5, X/S, PS4, XBO, PC

Release: 2023

And now, for something completely different!

In the universe of Hyenas, the Earth is gone and the rich elite have done everything they can to take over Mars and throw the rest of humanity in a massive slum. You are part of a group of thieves known as the Hyenas. Your job? Take everything back with maximum carnage.

You’ll go and rob their homes and places of storage in epic Zero-G fights that’ll have you doing all sorts of crazy things. You won’t be alone though, your “pack” will be trying to get everything they can, but so will other packs of Hyenas!

So rob the rich so you can live like you should.

#19 The Day Before

Developer: FNTASTIC

Publisher: MYTONA

Platforms: PS5, X/S, PC

Release: March 1, 2023

Set in a world ravaged by a pandemic (not saying a word…) you are a survivor trying to make it by, where every single day is a struggle. Not just because of the lack of supplies, but because of how there are infected out there trying to take your life and make you one of them.

Now, you must explore the massive landscape of New York (why is it always New York?) and fight for survival.

Plus, you’ll eventually find a survivor colony, and must work with them to build it up and hopefully save as many people as you can.

#18 Black Myth Wukong

Developer: Game Science

Publisher: Game Science

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2023

Journey to the West is one of the most important stories ever told, and influenced media across all walks of life, including video games. Black Myth Wukong is an attempt to tell a story across that entire universe, starring the one and only Sun Wukong, the Monkey King.

You’ll be able to wield his mighty staff and magic as you go up against the great darkness that permeates the land. As well as interact with a series of very unique characters as you try and achieve your ultimate goal of godhood.

Will you be a worthy person to wield the power of the Monkey King? You’ll find out next year.

#17 Ark 2

Developer: Studio Wildcard

Publisher: Studio Wildcard

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: 2023

Yes, this is the game with Vin Diesel in it, we don’t get it either but let’s just roll with it, ok?

In Ark 2, you awaken on a strange planet full of contradictions. Such as humans and dinosaurs working together with strange futuristic technology at your fingertips.

Now, you’ll need to figure out how you got there, the history of this planet and what all led to this, and team up with legendary heroes (including Vin Diesel) in order to find out the truth and survive.

The original ARK game was massive in scope and insane in what you could do with it. This one seems to want to make things even more insane.

#16 Exoprimal

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2023

Have you ever wondered who would win in a fight between dinosaurs and mech suit humans? Well…you’re about to find out! Because in Exoprimal, you’ll be part of a team of exosuited human beings who are indeed going to go pick a fight with some dinosaurs.

Each exosuit has a different class and abilities for you to experience, and as a result, you’ll want to try them all out before you make your selection with your team to ensure that you have what it takes to survive.

Work as a team in PVP and PVE events, do what you can to stop the dinosaur menace, and to prove you’re better than your friends!

#15 STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Developer: GSC Game World

Publisher: GSC Game World

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: 2023

This game was delayed until 2023 for honestly very good reasons. But once STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl comes out though, it’ll continue to grow and expand the Stalker universe in some very fun ways. You’ll play the role of a lone Stalker in the Exclusion Zone that has suffered yet another incident.

Now, you’re going to make your way through the zone, try and collect things of value, and survive the deadly monsters and anomalies that have appeared.

The deep story has a variety of paths for you to take. So make sure you’re comfortable with where you go.

#14 State of Decay 3

Developer: Undead Labs

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: X/S, PC

Release: TBA

What do we actually know about State of Decay 3? Not as much as you might think. The game was announced in 2020, but since then…? We haven’t gotten any major new details, or even small new details! Seriously, we’re flying blind here and that’s not how it’s supposed to go, ok?

Yes, we know that the game will be set in another zombie-filled landscape and that it’ll be your job to go and stop the zombies and try to make a life for yourself. They even have the tagline of “Together We Survive”, possibly hinting at a community system like with State of Decay 2.

But until they reveal more…we’re only guessing.

#13 Forspoken

Developer: Luminous Productions

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS5

Release: January 24, 2023

Oh look! Another super delayed title that was supposed to be out this year, but will be out in 2023. We won’t see more of those on this list…

The game focuses on a young woman named Frey, she’s a New Yorker who gets taken from her home and dropped into the fantasy realm of Athia. Obviously, she wants to get home, but to do so, she must go through this unique land and develop the magical abilities that she now somehow has to make it back.

Square Enix seems very high on this game, so hopefully when it comes out…it’ll be worth it.

#12 Redfall

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: 2023

The massive umbrellas that is Bethesda is making quite a few things right now, and one of them is Redfall via Arkane.

In the game, you’ll be in Redfall, Massachusetts, a town that has been taken over by vampires who have literally blocked out the sun and made it so you have no contact with the outside world.

So now, you have to go and fight back against the vampire threat, and figure out why they’re here, how they did what they did, and what you have to do in order to get rid of them for good. You and your friends can jump in and jump out of each other’s campaigns so you can take on the vampire threat alone or in a squad.

Are you ready to take back Redfall?

#11 Payday 3

Developer: Overkill Software

Publisher: Starbreeze Studios, Prime Matter

Platforms: TBA

Release: 2023

Payday 2 doesn’t get enough credit for what it did. It was a heist game that had a lot of freedom, flexibility, and the ability to do all sorts of missions with all sorts of characters. Now, with the upcoming Payday 3, you’ll be able to do even MORE in a “living, breathing city” that you can rob to your heart’s content.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the game, but whether you play it alone or with your co-op pals, you’ll need to do what it takes to get the job done. Then load up and go and do the next job. Crime pays when you succeed after all.

#10 The Lord of the Rings: Return of Moria

Developer: Free Range Games

Publisher: North Beach Games

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

The Lord of the Rings has had a pretty good record as of late with their video games, and with The Lord of the Rings: Return of Moria, they’re aiming to do that while further expanding the lore of the books.

Because in this game, you’ll be summoned to the Misty Mountains by none other than Gimli himself (aka, best dwarf ever!). After the events of LOTR, you’re on a mission to reclaim the kingdom of Moria for the dwarven race, and enjoy the spoils of the conquest.

The mountain realm will be procedurally generated, ensuring that no two playthroughs are the same. So when the time comes, take back your kingdom.

#9 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Developer: Massive Entertainment

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2022/2023

Much like the movie it’s based on, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has been a long-time coming, and it remains to be seen whether it’s worth our time. Also, it’s supposed to come out in 2022 to coincide with the new movie “The Way of Water”, but it doesn’t have a specific date attached as of yet…so let’s just say it might not make it and leave it at that, ok?

In the game, you will play as a Na’vi (LISTEN!!!!) and explore a part of Pandora that hasn’t been viewed in the movies as of yet. You’ll be able to fight, fly, and explore in a game that is trying to be as expansive as the movies.

#8 Resident Evil 4

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PS5, PC, X/S

Release: March 24, 2023

The original Resident Evil 4 was one of the best games of the franchise when it came out, and is still a torch bearer in various ways due to how it handled the combat, the story, and its characters like Leon S. Kennedy and Ada Wong.

But now, to the surprise of almost no one, the game is coming back with a remake like 2 & 3 before it. The game will feature not just improved graphics, but a story that is different in part than before, and more than likely the gameplay will be more in tune with the recent remakes than the original title.

Whether a certain “President’s daughter” is as annoying as before is TBD.

#7 Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2023

Here’s one of MANY games that were supposed to come out in 2022, but instead got pushed back to 2023. Oh well.

Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League is the latest form Rocksteady Games, and they’ve been working on this for a WHILE after the events of Arkham Knight. Long story short, Starro the Conqueror has come and taken over the planet…by taking over the Justice League. As a result, the Suicide Squad have been hired to go and kill the members in order to “save the world”.

…what could possibly go wrong with that?

A lot, obviously, but at the very least you’ll have fun controlling Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark as you do it.

#6 Final Fantasy XVI

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PS5

Release: 2023

In the realm of Final Fantasy XVI, the Mothercrystals are a source of power and pride amongst its people, and by using the powers of these crystals, peace has been obtained…for a time at least.

But with the Blight threatening all, and darkness already taking the life of a key person in the realm of Rosaria, Clive Rosfield is going to go on a dark mission of revenge to not just avenge that whom he lost, but to get the destiny of his people back, and away from the crystals.

The game promises to be darker and more intense than any Final Fantasy game that has come before it. So be prepared for not just massive battles, but a tone that is different. Whether it works or not we can’t say, but we can say that we’re very interested.

#5 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Publisher: EA

Platforms: X/S, PC, PS5

Release: 2023

The original Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game was one of those titles that took everyone by surprise. Seriously, no one really saw this game coming in terms of its deep story, fun use of combat/Lightsaber mechanics, and more.

While we don’t know much about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, we do know that the game will take place a decade after the original title, and will again feature Cal Kestis in his attempts to save the Jedi Order and bring down the Inquisitors and Vader.

From the reveal trailer, we see that he loses his lightsaber, and apparently seeks help from a “man in a bancta tank”. But who is this man, what new abilities with Cal get to use in the new game? What new ties to Star Wars lore will we have? We can’t wait to find out.

#4 Starfield

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: 2023

Our Top 5 is very much filled with games that might not have the most information just yet, but have the promise to be some of the best titles around, and that’s what Bethesda is making us hold onto with Starfield, a whole lot of promise…and possibly not much else.

Seriously, we know so little about Starfield that it hurts, because gamers WANT to know more about this game. It’s meant to be the “next big thing” in RPG gaming, especially with the massive universe we’re allegedly going to get to explore.

Bethesda is known and praised for its hits and very few misses (See: Fallout 76), so many are putting faith in what Starfield will be. But until we actually get the game…we’ll just be looking at the stars.

#3 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PS5

Release: 2023

We’re sure some of you are going to be made that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is not on the top of this list. Especially given the near-masterpiece that Final Fantasy VII Remake was when it came out a little while back. But there’s a simple reason why we can’t put it higher than 3 (and trust us, we could’ve put it lower), and that’s that we honestly can’t guarantee that the game will arrive next year!

Yes, they announced it for “Winter 2023”, but that means less than nothing, especially considering how long Remake was delayed before it FINALLY came out.

Still, with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth delving deeper into the familiar yet new story, more time with Sephiroth, and it all running on the PS5? Yeah, this will be a treat for FF fans as a whole.

#2 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Developer: Insomniac Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS5

Release: 2023

When a good game comes around, you KNOW it’s a good game, or a great one, or even a legendary title that everyone should play because it’s just how the world should be. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 by Insomniac Games was that title in many ways for many people.

The game kind of was announced out of nowhere, and was meant to be “Marvel’s answer to Batman”, and it was for the most part. Insomniac delved deep into Spider-Man’s roster and made sure that the game FELT like one where Spider-Man was actually swinging around New York, with a very large New York to swing around at that!

The game is actually coming to PC later this year, and the promise of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with more story, more Miles, and VENOM!?!? Yeah, this will be good.

#1 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Platforms: NS

Release: 2023

You could calls us “Nintendo fanboys” for putting this one at the top spot, but there’s a reason BOTW 2 is going to be the most-anticipated game next year. Simply put, we’ve been waiting for over 5 years to get this title!

Most gamers, and critics, knew that when BOTW 2 was confirmed, it could arguably be even better than the original. The table was set, now they just had to capitalize. And not unlike BOTW, they are taking their SWEET TIME making this game into a potential future masterpiece.

We’ve seen clips and glimpses and teases, but we need a trailer and a release date for this game soon. And if it somehow gets out of 2023? Heads will seriously roll.