21 New Upcoming Action-Adventure Games of 2023

Action adventure games are a gaming staple, with these titles encompassing a broad range of mechanics, narratives, and styling. As technology improves, the scope for what the genre can be continues to broaden; advancements in console and PC architecture, paired with the jaw dropping achievements of game engines like Unreal Engine 5, have laid the foundation for what’s possible in the near future. With creativity at an all-time high, here are the upcoming action-adventure games that we’re the most excited about coming in 2023!

Disclaimer: The Chant was removed as it’s no longer expected in 2023.

#21 Wild Hearts

Platform: PC February 16, 2023

Release Date: PS5 XSX|S February 17, 2023

Steam | Playstation | Xbox

Who doesn’t like taking down massive monsters to showcase that you can do it? If you’ve wanted to jump into some monster-hunting titles but wanted one that’ll be a bit easier to get into, Wild Hearts is the one to check out.

The game puts you in a version of Japan in the medieval age with some fantasy twists. Those twists are a sect of monsters known as Kemono who terrorize everything around you.

To save the day, you must wield powerful weapons and technology to kill the beasts before they ruin everything. It won’t be easy, as numerous types of monsters must be slayed, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. So plan accordingly!

#20 Tchia

Release date: 2023

Developer: Awaceb

Publisher: Awaceb

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5,

Inspired by an actual island in our world and the tales that are told there by its people, Tchia is a coming-of-age story that’ll have you relying on multiple gifts and talents to save your father.

Specifically, a tyrant has taken your father, and you are the only one who can save him. To do so, you must travel across a vast island and use your special ability to get where you need to go. What is your ability? You can inhabit the body of any animal or item you find. You can inhabit over 30 creatures/items, and each will help you traverse the island more easily!

#19 The Plucky Squire

Release date: 2023

Developer: All Possible Futures

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5, Switch

When you’re the characters in a storybook, the fate of your tale is already told. You merely have to turn the pages to find out what happens. But in The Plucky Squire, the villain of one such book realizes the truth. That’s he’s a character in a 2D story within a 3D world, and no matter what he does, he’ll keep losing to the hero.

So what does he do? He kicks everyone out! Now, the hero and his allies must work between the 2D and 3D worlds to get the story back on the path it’s meant to be on! A charming adventure awaits you.

#18 Atlas Fallen

Release date: 2023

Developer: Deck13

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

The world of Atlas Fallen is one where the gods have corrupted everything, and as a result, it’s up to humanity to rise back up and challenge the paradigm. Thankfully, you have just the power to do it.

You’ll be given great abilities in Atlas Fallen. As you’ll have to use both the powers of the sand of your world, as well as the essence of the enemies you defeat in order to grow stronger. The action will be fast and powerful, befitting a hero of the world.

You’ll fight mighty monsters in order to reclaim the world, and yet, you don’t have to do it alone. Fight with a friend, or take it on alone, the choice is yours.

#17 Scars Above

Release date: TBA

Developer: Mad Head Games

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Publishers: Prime Matter, Plaion

In Scars Above, an alien artifact has randomly appeared above the planet. A science team is sent to observe it, but things go horribly wrong and the team is sent across the stars to a planet that they don’t know!

You’ll awaken as Dr. Kate Ward, who is alone on the planet and must do all she can to find her crew and figure out what this artifact has done. To be clear here, Dr. Kate is not a soldier, she’s a scientist. So you’ll have to use her brains and resourcefulness in order to get her through the challenges ahead.

There are many dangers, and mysteries, in Scars Above. Will you be able to solve and survive them all?

#16 Where Winds Meet

Developer: Everstone Studio

Publisher: Everstone Studio

Platform: PC

Release date: TBA

Where Winds Meet is a very curious title that still hasn’t been fleshed out yet in terms of what it’s meant to be.

What we do know is that it’s set in the Ten Kingdoms period of China. You’ll play as a swordsman who is roaming these lands, and will have a direct impact on what’s to come. But what that impact will be shall be up to you.

You’ll get to choose not just your path, but how your character grows. You don’t have to be a swordsman if you don’t want to. You can be a martial artist, a magic wielder, or mix and match it. You can also choose whether to be a warrior at all, and instead be a lower-tier member of society.

This will be one to look out for.

#15 Phantom Hellcat

Developer: Ironbird Creations

Publisher: All in! Games

Release date: TBA

Platform: Microsoft Windows

There’s little doubt that Phantom Hellcat is one of the more unique titles announced recently. Case in point, the game is set not in a massive fantasy world per se, but rather, a theater.

In the game you’ll play as Jolene, a rebellious daughter whose mother was the guardian of a theater where demons were imprisoned. When one of the seals to that prison breaks, the demons take her mother. Now, Jolene must learn the stagecraft her mother once did and put the demons back in their place.

The game will feature many unique things, not the least of which are the theater visuals and how each “world” is depicted. So for a truly special game that might defy expectations, you’ll want to keep an eye on Phantom Hellcat.

#14 Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

Publisher: Ubisoft Montreal

Developer: Ubisoft

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC

Release date: 2023

The original Sands of Time was a defining moment of the sixth generation of consoles – a game considered the pinnacle of the action-adventure genre for the time.

We still don’t know how much the gameplay will change, but the trailer shows adoption of a cel-shaded art style and motion captured character animations. Many fans didn’t like this new look, but hopes are high nonetheless; in May, news surfaced that Ubisoft Montreal — the team responsible for the original game — had taken the reigns. It’s a move which will hopefully pay dividence so far as preserving the title’s esteemed status.

#13 Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Publisher: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Developer: Sega

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: 2023

The Yakuza franchise has been undergoing a big transformation over the years, and as a result, very special games like “Yakuza: Like A Dragon” have been coming out and putting twists on the formula.

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, is the next game to try and do that to the series, all the while keeping it in line with what came before.

This time around you’ll play as Kazuma Kiryu, whom you might recall was the protagonist of previous games. After the events of the 6th main game, the character has tried to become a monk in order to leave it all behind, even changing his name to help with that.

But “one last mission” has come his way, and whether he embraces it or does it so he can be left alone is what all want to see.

#12 Like a Dragon Ishin

Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: 2023

The Yazuka franchise has shown many different gameplay styles that gamers can have fun with. But with the upcoming Like a Dragon Ishin, you’ll be able to take that on in a new way once again.

Set in the 1860s, you’ll have four different hack-n-slash styles to choose from. You can be a pure swordsman and use a special blade to literally slice up the competition. Or, you can be a modern fighter and use a gun in order to blast enemies away.

If you’re thinking of a hybrid style, you can use both at once, or if all else fails, sick a tiger on them! Whatever it takes for you to come out on top.

#11 Star Wars Jedi: Survivors

Publisher: EA

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Platform: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

Release date: 2023

Picking up five years after Jedi: Fallen Order, Survivors continues protagonist Kal Cestis story, and it also takes place simultaneously alongside the most recent Star Wars Disney + shows. It’s likely Unreal Engine 5 will power the new game, so fans can expect a substantial visual upgrade. Due to graphical constraints, however, Survivors won’t be releasing on Xbox One or PS4 and will be current-gen only.

The team at Respawn Entertainment will reportedly be leveraging the unique graphical capabilities of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S to create novel combat sequences. We’ll be looking forward to that all important gameplay reveal to see if they pulled it off!

#10 Marvel’s Spider-man 2

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Insomniac Games

Platform: PS5

Release date: 2023

The previous game wowed us all when it launched in 2018, and the PS5 version took the concept to new heights in the visual sense. Unsurprisingly, the announcement of a sequel has fans hyped to no end. We don’t know much yet, but a surprise appearance from series villain Venom in the trailer set the scene for what looks to be a darker narrative. As to how the development team will switch up the gameplay this time? We’ll have to wait and see. Somehow, though, we imagine it will be another smash hit!

#9 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft

Platform: Amazon Luna, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Google Stadia, and PlayStation 5

Release date: March 2023 or before

When Avatar was released in cinemas in 2009, many of us imagined the day video game technology would catch up. We might still be a way off the degree of photorealism seen in the film, but what’s been shown so far of Avatar: Frontiers’ rendition of Pandora tells us we’re pretty close!

The franchise’s beautiful rainforest landscape is the perfect setting for an open-world game, and Ubisoft’s depiction looks ready to set the precedence for detail and diversity. Boasting a new benchmark for in-game A.I. as well as showcasing the improved dynamic animations of the Snow Drop engine, this new title looks to be an exciting leap forward.

#8 Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Developer: Ninja Theory

Platform: Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release date: Late 2022/early 2023

We’re still yet to see any gameplay from the upcoming Hellblade 2, but considering the smash success that was the first game, the reveal trailer was enough to get us suitably pumped.

Aside from that trailer, the developers have also shown off some absolutely stunning concept art (as you can see above), and in general, the game seems to be shaping up as a much more expansive adventure than the more focused journey of its predecessor. The developers have alluded to much more varied, in-depth combat than that of the first game, and with the development team growing significantly, we’re sure Hellblade II will be grander in every sense.

#7 Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Firesprite & Guerrilla Games

Platform: PS5/PSVR 2

Release date: 2023

Forbidden West cemented the Horizon series as a mainstay in open-world gaming, and the third game in the series, Call of the Mountain, has fans poised for what’s next. This won’t be a straight sequel, though; the recent state of play presentation showcased the game to be a virtual reality title, and the game is slated for a release on the hotly anticipated PSVR 2.

Players take control of a new character called Ryas who faces an undisclosed new threat, and from the stunning, full locomotion content that’s been shown so far, the title is shaping up to be a killer app for the new platform.

#6 Forspoken

Publisher: Square Enix

Developer: Luminous Productions

Platform: PS5, PC

Release date: January 24th, 2023

Forspoken strikes us as one of those games that will have it all: an intriguing story, a lush open world, and a deep assortment of badass fantasy superpowers. The spells in Forspoken – as well as showcasing some incredible visual effects – are said to be fully customizable, opening the game up to be as tactical as it is stunning.

The story takes place in the parallel land of Athia, and it follows New Yorker protagonist Frey and her struggle to get back home. Her new-found powers come courtesy of a sentient set of wristbands – a novel concept for sure, and one we’re eager to learn more about.

#5 Black Myth: Wu Kong

Publisher: Game Science Interactive Technology

Developer: Game Science

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 5

Release date: May 30th, 2023

Taking advantage of Unreal Engine 5’s best features, Black Myth: Wu Kong is, of course, visually stunning, but it’s the unique mythology and world-building that caught our eye.

The game presents as a new RPG inspired by the myth of The Monkey King, and its reveal took the internet by storm when it racked up nearly ten million views. Whether it was the dazzling implementation of ray tracing and DLSS, the satisfying look of the combat, or the Souls-esque mythical beasts with an ancient Chinese twist, the game certainly struck a chord. We can’t wait to learn more about it.

#4 Hogwarts Legacy

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Avalanche Software

Platform: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release date: February 10, 2023

There were rumors that a Harry Potter RPG title was in the works for a few years, but in 2020 we got the confirmation. Developers Avalanche Software is bringing out Hogwarts Legacy, a brand new storyline set within the Harry Potter universe. With that said, you won’t see any familiar faces from the cinematic universe here. Instead, Hogwarts Legacy takes place during the 1800s as players take the role of a student accepted into the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. However, it’s discovered that you possess an ancient magic that can be turned sinister if you allow it. So far, it looks like players will attend classes as normal students but can likely expect to battle against dark forces, tame magical beasts, and freely explore the open world.

#3 Resident Evil 4

Publisher: Capcom

Developer: Capcom

Platform: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC

Release date: March 24th, 2023

Many consider Resident Evil 4 to be the best title in the series, so it was only a matter of time before Capcom took a stab at a remake.

Players once again assume the role of Leon Kennedy as he fights to rescue the president’s daughter. With the huge success that was the Resident Evil 2 remake, and the widely considered weaker reworking of Resident Evil 3, hopes are high for Capcom to take what they’ve learned and knock it out of the park with this entry. The trailer shows a gorgeous cinematic intro to whet your appetite for the horrors to come.

#2 System Shock Remake

Publisher: Prime Matter

Developer: Nightdive Studios

Platform: Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC, Mac OS

Release date: Late 2022/early 2023

Any immersive sim fan will fondly remember System Shock 1 and 2, but while the second is still modern enough for new players to jump into, the first is considered too outdated for many. Enter the System Shock Remake: a total overhaul in every sense.

Featuring the original voice actor of the series nemesis Shodan, players will experience stunning new graphics and music as well as a thorough overhaul of the UI. Despite numerous setbacks and the assumption that the game had been canceled, the most recent trailer shows the project to be very much alive. It’ll be exciting to see how Nightdive approach such a grand departure from the original game.

#1 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Release date: May 12, 2023

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the sequel to Nintendo’s open-world masterpiece The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild tops our list. After an agonizing wait since its announcement, Nintendo finally showed off a more in-depth trailer last year that showcased the game’s new focus on verticality. We don’t know much beyond these very short gameplay segments, but considering Breath of the Wild’s foundation, we know the sequel is in good hands. Even though it hasn’t been that long since our last adventure as Link, we’re totally ready for the new game to redefine the genre once more.