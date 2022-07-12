HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed – How To Cheat | All Cheats List

HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed is the toy-sized shooter we’ve all been waiting for. Dropping you into the tiny plastic shoes of an action figure, you’ll bounce and blast through human-sized arenas — and while this indie FPS has been out for a few years, its suddenly exploding thanks to a loyal following of streamers. If you’re a new player exploring the strange world of HYPERCHARGE, there’s at least one old-school extra you’ll want to know about: there are cheat codes.

Cheats aren’t exactly common in our current moment of video games. But when it comes to indies, cheats are far more common — and the cheat codes in HYPERCHARGE are playful references to the games that inspired this hectic online shooter. Check out all the cheat codes you can use to customize and unlock everything in HYPERCHARGE early.

Cheat Codes List

To use Cheats, open the Extra menu and select “Cheats” — type in the following codes on this tab to unlock.

Cheat Code In-Game Effect dkmode Big Head Mode pirate Pirate Speech aimblue BP Mode moonman Low Gravity futureaim Aim-Down-Sights Mode rosetint Unlock Px95 maxammo Unlock Sergeant Max Ammo riskymove Unlock Nightmare Difficulty playnow Unlock all maps.

That’s all the cheat codes found so far. We’ll update this list with more cheat codes as they’re discovered.