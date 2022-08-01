There are several boss fights that you will go up against throughout the campaign of Neon White. This will be against the character known as Neon Green. In your second battle with him at the Third Temple as you search for the Book of Life, you will have the chance to unlock an Achievement called “Divine Intervention,” which will be unlocked if you are able to defeat the boss before he reaches his final phase on top of the Temple. This can be a bit of a challenge without knowing how to get enough damage early enough. This guide will explain to players how to unlock the Divine Intervention Achievement in Neon White.

How To Get The Divine Intervention Achievement In Neon White

This achievement is very similar to the “Clockwork” Achievement that you get for defeating Green in your first encounter with him back in Mission 4, Level 2. The battle is broken up into two phases: one where you are pursuing Green through and around the Third Temple, destroying the crystals that are creating his shield along the way, and the other being at certain points where Green will pause and give you a chance to deal some damage. The way that you get this Achievement requires you to get some damage while in that first phase as while Green moves between his positions after you destroy the crystals you are able to get some shots in on Green.

If you have read my guide on how to get the Clockwork Achievement, you will know that there are really only two moments that you need to shoot him outside of the moments that he allows you to do so, but for this one, you will need to do it many more times. Just about every time you break the final crystal, you are going to want to get a least one or two shots off to chip away at that health bar. In addition to these moments, you are going to want to pick up the first Elevate card at the start of the level and get a few shots in before he puts up his first shield. The rest of the time, you are going to want to try and line yourself up with the last crystal and Green so that once the crystal breaks you can get a few shots. The key is to keep an eye out for anytime his shield is down between sets of crystals and do some damage.

You should be able to bring the fight to an end on the platform just after you descend a tower and right before you start to make your way to the Temple roof. This is the final damage phase before his final one so makes sure you do enough damage when you reach this point. If you have been successful and gotten some good shots in along the way, you should be able to defeat Green here and unlock the Divine Intervention Achievement.

