Neon White Mission 8 -Benediction sees White and Red learning the Truth about Heaven and sets the pair on a path of finding the Book of Life. As you make your way through the mission in order to find out the plans of the Believers in Central Heaven, you are also going to want to continue to keep an eye out for the Gifts that appear in each level found throughout the mission as you continue to make your way towards the game’s True Ending. This guide will explain how to get all the gifts in Mission 8 – Benediction in Neon White.

How To Get All Gifts In Mission 8 – Benediction In Neon White

There are a total of 10 levels that you will play through in Neon White‘s Mission 8 – Benediction. To collect the Gifts for each mission, you will first need to reach Insight Level 1 for that mission. Insight is gained by achieving specific Medals with each Insight Level giving a new bonus, like Hints to improve time and the ability to see your best previous run as a ghost. Even if you get the worst medal, Bronze, you’ll reach Insight Level 1, meaning that you will just need to finish a level one time and then replay the mission to get the Gift. With that out of the way, let’s begin the guide for the second chapter of Neon White.

Level 1: Heaven’s Edge

The first Gift of Mission 8 – Benediction is found in the skyscraper where you find the level’s finish line in. After using the new card Dominion, which functions as a rocket launcher with a special ability of a zipline that will pull you to the point that you shoot it at. Once you enter the skyscraper, blast your way through the wooden door shown in the first image below and then head up through the rafters of the next room. You can do this by either using a zipline or the launcher’s rocket jump which you can perform by shooting a nearby surface. At the top of these rafters is where you will find the Gift for level 1.

Level 2: Zipline

To get this Gift, you will need to make sure that you a two Dominion cards before you reach the platform before the first Balloon demon in the level. You can do this by making sure you hold on to the first Dominion by rocket jumping up out of the hole that you start in instead of using the zipline and then progress through the level normally. Once you reach the platform before the first Balloon, look to the left of the demon to see a structure high above. Use your rockets to get on top of the structure you are standing on and then use one zipline to reach the structure mentioned before. Use a series of rocket jumps to reach the top of the structure and collect the Gift on top.

Level 3: Swing

This Gift is round in a little hole in the wall of the central building that this level takes place around. You can see it when you reach the platform where you find the level’s finish line and turn around. use rocket jumps to get onto the roof of the central structure and then jump over to the hole to collect the Gift.

Level 4: Chute

The Gift in Chute is found in the top room of the building that you start in. To reach this location, you are going to need to progress through the level normally until you reach the yellow demon that drops an Elevate card upon death. Instead of crossing the space to the next platform that has a blue demon on it, use a few rocket jumps to reach the upper platform. Head to the right from here and then use your Dominion card in order to reach the top floor and find the Gift for the level.

Level 5: Crash

This Gift is going to require that you have a lot of rocket ammo on you and just as many rocket jumps to reach the high building that the collectible is found atop. Progress through the level normally until you reach the red wooden door. Instead of using your Fireball to dash through the door, use it to get onto the roof above the door. From here, you can rocket jump up the wall of windows shown in the image below. You will need around 8-12 rockets to reach the top and collect the Gift.

Level 6: Ascent

Level 6 for Mission 8 – Benediction is the second Gift that you can get for Neon Green and it functions similar to the first Green Gift that you collect in the previous mission. To get this Gift, you will need to reach the end of the level and look for a platform above the finish line, as shown in the first image below. When you are at the end, make sure you have a lot of Dominion ammo and start to rocket jump your way up the wall similar to the way you did in Level 5. At the top, you will find an archway with a glowing green hand. Interact with the hand to spawn Balloon demons and use new Dominion cards to reach another floating rock platform that has another archway and another green hand. Touching this hand will take you to another side quest that, just like the previous Green Gift, will have you complete a brief course while pursuing a giant Neon Green until you reach the end, which sees you able to pick up a Strange Coin from the bottom of an empty pool.

Level 7: Straightaway

The Gift for Level 7 is found atop the crane that overlooks the waterways in the second half of the course. When you get to the second and third sets of waterways, look off to the left to see a crane. You are going to need to have three Dominion cards and a good amount of ammo so I suggest that you go through the level as you are supposed to, not taking the shortcut at the petal demon, and use rocket jumps until you have three cards. You can then use a zipline to cross the final gap that leads to the second set of waterways, where you will find another Dominion card to replace the one you just used. From here, save your ammo and avoid rather than destroy the Tripwires and demons until you can reach the crane. Zipline over to it and then rocket jump up the side. You will eventually reach a large platform that you will need to zipline onto the side of in order to get around. Once on the platform. Rocket jump a few more times to reach the very top of the crane, where you will then find the Gift for the level.

Level 8: Firecracker

Firecracker has a reasonably simple Gift to get. Make your way through the level until you get past a set of explosive barrels that shoot you up into the air in front of a yellow demon that is standing on a glass platform. Behind this demon is a tall glass structure that you can only enter through the bottom of. Take the Elevate card and some Dominion cards and make your way to the entrance that is circled below. Use the jump of the elevate card to get into the structure and then rocket jump and zipline all the way to the top, which is where you will find and collect the level’s Gift.

Level 9: Streak

Found at the very start of the level, players will need to make their way through an air duct to reach this Gift locked in a building. To do this, get onto the roof above the first blue demon that you see after the Balloon demon that you run into with a Godspeed card. You can rocket jump to reach this roof. From here, turn around to see the vent and use a Dominion card to zipline into the vent. From here, just walk forward and you will drop into the room with the Gift.

Level 10: Mirror

Near the end of the 10th and final level of Mission 8 – Benediction, you will find multiple sets of glass walls that you can rocket jump up. At the top of the first wall on the left, you can see a concrete rooftop. Rocket jump your way up here to find the final Gift for the level. With that completed, you will have collected all the Gifts for Mission 8!

