Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone- How to Claim July Prime Gaming Rewards

As the name suggests, Prime Gaming is a service run through Amazon Prime. This offers players with an active subscription to access some free in-game rewards. There are numerous games who have teamed up with Prime Gaming to offer fans various cosmetics, bundles, and more. One of those games is Call of Duty where a fresh batch of Prime Gaming rewards are available for you to claim and use in Vanguard and Warzone Pacific.

The Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Prime Gaming bundle is named Shore’s End. The bundle is on the frostier side, with snow themed calling cards and an operator skin trying to keep warm by wearing a large brown coat. If you are unsure on how to claim the rewards or you just need a refresher, this guide has you covered.

How to claim Vanguard and Warzone Prime Gaming rewards

Visit the Call of Duty Prime Gaming website

Select the ‘claim now’ option on July’s Shore’s End bundle

Log in to your Prime Gaming account when prompted

Link this with your Activision account by logging in and allowing your Prime Gaming account to be linked

Complete your claim and the rewards will be yours

Once you have completed each step successfully, your new Vanguard and Warzone rewards will be ready and waiting for you to use. There are a total of six rewards to get your hands on as a part of the Shore’s End Prime Gaming Bundle:

Legendary Cold Protection operator skin

Legendary Bear weapon blueprint

Epic Wooden Saddle weapon charm

Epic Snow Cap calling card

Epic Polar Pull calling card

Rare Mountain Monster emblem

You have until July 26 to claim your Vanguard and Warzone Prime Gaming rewards. It is likely that more Prime Gaming bundles will release in the future, so make sure to stay tuned to claim even more freebies.