27 Xbox Series X/S Open-World RPGs You Shouldn’t Miss

The Xbox Series of consoles are currently offering some of the best experiences in gaming. If you’re after a new open-world story to get lost in, here are our picks for the best Xbox Series X/S open-world RPGs available right now. If we missed your favorite, let us know.

#27 Starfield

Platform: PC XSX|S

Release Date: September 06, 2023

Steam | Xbox

Many games nowadays are open-world adventures. Developers revel in the chance to give you lots of space to move around and see what catches your eye as you do so. Bethesda is legendary for their open-world titles, and now, they can add Starfield to that list. But instead of just one world for you to explore, there are thousands of planets that you can visit and see what they have to offer.

Some will have quests for you to do or people and creatures you can fight. Others might have materials you can use or secrets to discover!

Whatever you want to do in the game is fine, as the galaxy is yours to explore.

#26 Hogwarts Legacy

Release Date: 10 Feb 2023 | Platform: PC PS5 Xbox Series X|S

(PS4 Xbox One April 4, 2023) Switch (July 25, 2023)

Camera: Third Person

Multiplayer: No

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: No)

Genre: Open World, RPG, Fantasy, Action RPG

Steam | PlayStation | Xbox

When you read the books or watched the movies featuring Harry Potter and his friends, your greatest desire was likely wanting to be in that world and see all it has to offer.

The good news is that Hogwarts Legacy gives you that desire in spades. You’ll transfer to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and be able to explore the grounds therein. You can wander the castle and seek out its many hidden rooms.

Then you can head to the grounds, fly on hippogriffs, or delve into the Forbidden Forest! You can even go to Hogsmeade and have unique adventures there! So jump in and wander to your hearts’ content!

#25 Medieval Dynasty

Publisher: Render Cube

Developer: Toplitz Productions

Platform: PC PlayStation 5, XSX|S

Release Date: October 06, 2022

Medieval times may have been a “time of legends,” but there were many harsh times there too. In Medieval Dynasty, you’ll play as a young man who has fled the darkness of his homeland to try and start fresh. In this medieval survival and simulation game, you’ll build your character up from a wanderer into a ruler.

You’ll start small with nothing to your name. Then you’ll learn many skills to ensure your survival so you can build your clan and your dynasty. Next, defend yourself against enemies and the beasts that roam in the wilds. Work with other humans to gain strength, and make a legacy for yourself that no one can deny.

#24 Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Publisher: TaleWorlds

Developer: TaleWorlds

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, XSX|S

Release Date: November 25, 2022

Do you want a medieval game where you can build up your armies and cast down those that oppose you? Then get Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord and start your quest!

The beloved series has gotten a serious upgrade, and you’ll reap the rewards of it as you play. Create a character that suits you, then traverse the land to build up your clan. Finally, take them into battle and lead them to victory in various ways. All for the goal of having your group among the land’s nobility.

Lead your clan as you see fit, and rejoice in their victories when they come.

#23 Cyberpunk 2077

Usually, this would be the part of the show where we’d say something like, “yeah, you can play Cyberpunk 2077, but if you don’t have a good system, it just played you!” Citing the VERY bad launch that the game had and is still recovering from.

However, if you’re playing it on the Xbox Series X, you honestly have a chance to make it through the game without THAT many bugs. As such, you’ll get to see the intent that CD Projekt Red was trying to go for her with the massive technological space that is Night City.

You’ll explore the city and try to complete the mission of Johnny Silverhand (Keanu Reeves being his best Keanu self) and do it…in any way you want.

#22 Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning

Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning is a massive RPG adventure that was rebuilt from the ground up in many ways by veterans of the games and comics world in order to deliver a grand open-world experience for you to have.

In the game you’ll get to build up your own character from the ground up and make sure they’re mighty enough to handle the threats that lie ahead. Part of threat is the world itself, as the wars that have besieged it have been long, and the world is weary of strife. Will you be able to finally put it to peace?

Between the main game and its DLC packs, you’re going to have plenty to do in Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning.

#21 Elex 2

The first Elex game had you doing the near impossible by fighting off the vile Hybrid in order to save everyone, but in Elex 2, you have an even tougher challenge. Because when creatures of the sky bring Dark Elex to the world, you have to try and unite the warring factions of your world to push them back.

All the while, trying to find your son, who has gotten separated from you.

The team behind the original title is back here and is aiming to deliver an even more expansive and unique action experience. So jump in (or hop onto your jetpack) and see where everything takes you.

#20 Dying Light Platinum Edition

When you get to something like a “Platinum Edition” of a game, you know you’re going to be getting a lot of content regardless of what the title is.

In the case of the Dying Light Platinum Edition, you’ll not only be getting the massive open-world zombie game that was updated and added to for basically forever, but you’ll get the 4 mainline DLC packs and 22 different bundle packs to help make your experience even more grand.

But never forget, you’ll still going to be trapped in a city full of zombies and the only way through them is to kill them or parkour around them. So…have fun with that!

#19 Wasteland 3

The Wasteland franchise is well-known by those who have played it, and the third title is just as deep as the others.

In it, you’ll be a group of Desert Rangers from Arizona who get a message that if they help a ruler from Colorado, they’ll get all the assistance they need to keep their community alive. Partake on a mission to do just that, but how you do that mission, and who you do it with, is up to you.

You’ll have grand-scale RPG battles and choices to make here. Ones that’ll affect the story and who comes out alive. So be careful with how you handle things, else see it bite you in the end.

#18 Assassin Creed Odyssey

The Assassin’s Creed games got a much needed shot in the arm thanks to Origins, but it was Odyssey that helped take things to the next level like many wanted.

In the game, you’ll play as mercenaries Alexios or Kassandra, who are outcasts in the land of Greece, but embark on a journey to try and figure out their past and reclaim their future!

The game features massive large-scale battles between the city-states of Greece, and you’ll get to be a Spartan warrior in them!

You’ll weave your own unique path of destruction through the game, all the while becoming a living legend in the process.

#17 Middle Earth: Shadow of Modor

The Lord of the Rings has had many ventures into the land of video games, but two of the best come from the “Shadow Of” line. And while many love to talk about Shadow of War due to how it advanced things greatly, you should feel almost compelled to try out Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor.

This first title puts you into the Ranger boots of Tellion, whose family is killed because of the armies of Mordor. After he is felled in battle, you’ll get possessed by the spirit of an Elven lord, who makes you basically a Wraith.

Now, with your combined powers, you’ll storm through Mordor on your path to revenge, and meet characters from the LOTR franchise in order to make it feel more authentic.

#16 Final Fantasy XV

Hailed as one of the best Final Fantasy titles ever (and that’s not a moniker to be thrown around lightly), Final Fantasy XV has you playing as the young prince Noctis, who is set to be wed in order to bring peace to his kingdom. But when a vile darkness overtakes the land and ruins just about everything (as things often do…), he’ll have to team up with his friends to go on a massive “roadtrip” in order to stop things from further spiraling out of control.

You’ll meet a variety of unique characters, partake in a very cutting-edge RPG battle system, and take pictures along the way to commemorate every good moment on your journey. But where things end up might just surprise you…

#15 Yakuza: Like A Dragon

The Yakuza franchise is known for being a deep crime-drama series that dives into the criminal underworld with unabashed desire.

…this is not one of those games. Yes, Yakuza: Like A Dragon does have the name, but it’s a bit of a different flair. In the game, you play as a low-level Yakuza grunt who goes to prison for his clan, and when he comes out…find out they’re wiped out by the person he trusted most. Oops.

Now, alongside a bunch of outcasts like himself, you’ll seek the truth and become heroes in the process!

The thing that really separates this game is the RPG combat that is totally unique to this title. You’ll be amazed at how bright, colorful, and hilarious everything is as you play and become…like a dragon.

#14 Divinity Original Sin 2

Divinity Original Sin 2 is hailed by many as one of the best action-RPG games of the modern era. Because it’s a game set in a grand world with a grand scope and true total freedom to do things like you want, how you want, and be whoever you want.

No, really, there are eight different races you can be in this game, and that’s just the START of how your unique journey will go. You’ll get to grow your character in a variety of ways with a variety of classes, go and do quests both big or small (or choose not to do them at all), explore the world at your own pace, and so on.

So jump in and see what your own story can be here.

#13 Dragon Age: Inquisition

Dragon Age: Inquisition is one of the best games that Bioware has ever made, and it’s currently keeping the franchise alive while we wait for the fourth installment. The game puts you into the shoes of the titular Inquisitor, the realm is in danger in the biggest of ways, and it’s up to you to try and keep the peace while also trying to help steer things in the proper direction. As per usual, this Bioware game makes it so that your choices affect everything around you, so be careful how you steer the world.

#12 Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 Stay Human puts you back into the parkour world full of zombies. This time around, you play as a character trying to figure out his life as he gets wrapped up with the various factions trying to control the city. There is plenty to do here, including fighting hordes of zombies and freerunning up and down buildings. How you go about completing missions will determine how the city turns out, so be mindful.

#11 Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Behold, an open-world game that is not set in a fictional world, but a realistic one. You are the son of a family that was lost in a brutal attack. You have arisen to find yourself drafted into the noble cause of a rebellion within the land of Bohemia. It is your job to fight for your homeland and take revenge against those who have taken your family from you. Will you be a noble crusader who does his best for the people? Or will you kill and pillage in order to get what you feel you deserve? Your choices will affect this game from start to finish, so choose wisely as you go on your path.

#10 Dragon’s Dogma Dark Arisen

For those who want a more traditional RPG experience in terms of setting and story, Dragon’s Dogma Dark Arisen might just be for you. Because you’ll be set in a vast fantasy world full of darkness and dangers, and one of those dangers is technically you.

One of the things that Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen does differently is the combat system. You’ll not only be fighting as yourself, but you’ll have three AI characters known as “Pawns” that you’ll find yourself alongside and be able to build the way you want. Plus, the game has all sorts of DLC that’ll ensure that your content needs never cease.

#9 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the latest mainline title in the AC franchise, and you can definitely see the improvements that have been made over the last decade. You play as a Viking in a new land, and you must not only create your homestead but fight off the other raging factions to have true dominance. Fight well, fight true, and when you die, you might just make it to Valhalla.

#8 Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves was a very interesting title announced by Rare years back, and it was definitely different than anything they had done before. Mainly because it wasn’t a platformer or a shooter title–it was a full-on multiplayer pirate game!

You get to decide where you go, what you do, whether you command a ship or merely help crew it, and whether you want to try to become the greatest pirate ever. To their credit, over the years of updates and DLC, they’ve made the game better and better.

#7 Nier: Automata

Easily one of the more unique RPG experiences of the last decade, Nier: Automata puts you in a world where robots have taken over and humanity has been driven out, but not before they have gone and made a set of android “saviors” that they intend to use to try and fight back with everything that they have. Take on the role of 2B and her android companions to fight the robot monstrosities that now roam this world, and attempt to take things back for the humans.

#6 Middle-earth: Shadow of War

The Lord of the Rings has seen many video game titles over the years (for better and for worse) and when it comes to Middle-earth: Shadow of War, it’s arguably the best of the lot. It continues the original story set within the LotR saga of a fusion of a Ranger and an Elven Lord and their unique ring of power. Now, with their powers enhanced, you must go and take the fight to Mordor. With the Nemesis System, you’ll be able to recruit your own army of Mordor denizens and then wage epic sieges and battles against the forces that stand before you.

Will you be able to bring Mordor to its knees?

#5 The Outer Worlds

Obsidian Entertainment is known for making very fun and very deep RPGs, and that’s why The Outer Worlds is arguably one of the best open-world titles out there. Though to be fair, it’s more like “open-space.” Long story short, this is an alternate version of the Earth where the corporations have taken over everything, and as a result, everything is pretty much terrible due to the corporate overlords squeezing the life out of everyone–even when they’re dead. You are awakened from a cryo sleep and must decide whether you want to save the colony that you are on, or just shoot everything up and make it a place where no one survives.

#4 Fallout 4

Fallout 4 continues the grand-scale adventures of the nuclear wasteland that is the Fallout franchise, and as a result of that, if you haven’t played this game yet, you’re missing out. You play as the sole survivor of Vault 111, who emerges from their “safe haven” in order to go and find their lost child alongside their dog. Like previous Fallout titles, you’ll find yourself traversing a large expanse and dealing with all sorts of threats and dangers as you try and complete your mission. Thankfully, you’ll be able to buy and craft weapons to help you deal with said threats.

#3 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt deserves to be near the top of this list. Close to being a perfect game, Wild Hunt brings to a conclusion the story of Geralt in the biggest and best ways possible. Flawless gameplay, beautiful graphics, a deep conversation system, and more await in this now legendary title. Even when you finish the main story, there are two massive DLCs waiting for you. So toss a coin to your Witcher and get in on this adventure!

#2 The Elder Scroll V: Skyrim

Some might be surprised that The Elder Scroll V: Skyrim is on this list, mainly because Skyrim has been on every system possible since it originally came out on PS3. That’s multiple generations of consoles now that we’re including the Series X.

But the reasoning behind this is simple–The Elder Scroll V: Skyrim is one of the biggest and best games ever made, and it doesn’t matter if you’re playing it on an older system or a newer one. This is a title that has so much content, you could play it for a decade and still not get bored.

#1 Elden Ring

We started out with a banger, and now, we’re ending with what could potentially be the Game of the Year. Elden Ring is arguably the magnum opus of the entire FromSoftware library, and that’s saying something as they’ve done some big and bold games before.

What sets Elden Ring apart is the fact that it’s truly an open-world game, and that means you’ll be able to enjoy Dark Souls-like combat in a huge map that is full of places to explore, bosses to fight, and new ways to outfit your character so that they can handle what’s coming.