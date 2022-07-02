Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course — How to Beat Glumstone the Giant

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course has a big old bowl full of new bosses for ya. Here's how to defeat Glumstone the Giant.

When you start up Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, one of the first new bosses you’ll likely be tackling is Glumstone, the Giant. Though this big oaf has a serious size advantage over you, don’t worry, we’ll get you into giant-killing mode in no time.

How to Defeat Glumstone the Giant in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

1st Phase

Geese Crossing: For this attack, watch the pillars and make sure the one you’re on isn’t lifting up to avoid damage.

The Cauldron: When the giant opens his mouth, jump to dodge the purple puffs of smoke and parry the pink ones if you get a chance.

Grizzly Bear: When Glumstone pulls out the grizzly bear, just go as close to the giant as you can on the platforms; the grizzly will never come any closer than that.

Blue Gnomes: The blue gnomes will pop up below the platforms and fire projectiles in multiple directions but can be killed. Their hats also make spikes on the bottom layer any time you walk down there.

Green Gnomes: Watch for them to climb the platforms you’re on and hit you with a hammer. These ones can also be killed.

2nd Phase

Ball Bounce: This attack is tricky as you have to watch the height of these Cuphead bosses to gauge where the ball will bounce. Just watch how they’re arranged, and you can generally guess whether the ball will bounce closer to the middle or on one of the sides.

Gnomes: The gnomes will break through the ground from time to time, and you can see what kind they are if you watch below the arena. Watch for the bulge to avoid them and try to parry any pink ones once they jump through.

3rd Phase

Chicken: When Glumstone tosses the chicken, get off of the platform it’s aiming for as it will disappear.

Bone: When a bone gets tossed, pink tendrils will come out of that platform, and you can parry them to fix it and re-populate all five platforms.

Birds: Avoid the bluebirds and parry the pink ones any chance you get.