The Quarry: Hard Pass Trophy Guide

There is a lot to love about The Quarry and its trophy/achievement list has given fans who’ve already completed their first playthrough reason to revisit the game in hopes of finding all of its content. As far as lists go, The Quarry has a relatively good one, but one unlockable has been giving fans a headache for quite some time: the Hard Pass trophy.

The requirement for unlocking the secret achievement is straightforward enough: “Refuse Eliza’s help” but it’s been a hotly discussed part of The Quarry. Take a look below to discover everything you need to know about the Hard Pass trophy and how to unlock it.

Mild spoilers for The Quarry below:

Hard Pass: A Totally Bugged Trophy

The main reason why fans of The Quarry have been discussing Hard Pass so much is because there’s currently a bug that prevents it from unlocking. In the first week or so following the game’s release, fans were rightfully confused by what it was asking. Eliza is the older woman character who talks directly to the player between chapters and, after finding one of the 22 hidden Tarot cards littered throughout the game, offers to show players a glimpse into the future.

From there, players have two options: accept her help and see a vision of what’s to come or turn her down to go into the next chapter without any knowledge. It seems, then, like the Hard Pass trophy would pop as soon you choose “Move On,” but it simply doesn’t work. Because of this, fans thought the trophy was asking for something else that they weren’t doing, but it turns out that 2K has confirmed that it’s a bug.

We are aware of an issue causing the Hard Pass achievement/trophy to not be rewarded as intended and we plan to release a fix for it in our next post-launch update. Thanks for your patience. — 2K (@2K) June 20, 2022

So far, 2K hasn’t updated players on a fix for the bug. For completionists, all hope seemed to be lost until a workaround was discovered.

Hard Pass Trophy Workaround

First discovered by Xbox account holder JovialTrash4335 and reported on by ScreenRant, the achievement can be unlocked as long as you’re willing to put some time into it. Here are the steps they outline for what worked for them:



NOTE: Because this trophy is bugged, this may not work 100 percent of the time. Multiple comments under JovialTrash4335’s profile seem to indicate that milage will differ for each player. That said, despite the different times that the trophy popped for each commenter, it popped all the same so this method seems to be consistent in terms of results.

Start a new save file and make sure your 2K account is linked to it. In each chapter of the game, make sure to find at least one hidden Tarot card so that when you visit Eliza, she gives you the option to accept or reject her help. Reject her help when she offers. As soon as you reject it, go to your console menu and close the game (on PC, simply end the application.) Start up the game as normal and continue playing. Play through each chapter finding at least one card then reject Eliza’s help and quit the game.

This is where things start to vary from player to player. JovialTrash4335 said that their achievement popped after completing the Eliza visit at the end of chapter 5, but two commenters noted that it popped after chapter 9 and another after chapter 5. Since this is a workaround, it might be a little bit inconsistent in terms of when it all goes through, but it does seem to consistently unlock the trophy for those hunting it. All it requires is a little bit of patience.