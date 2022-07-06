Genshin Impact: Everything You Need to Know About Constellations

Constellations make characters stronger, but how do they work? Learn about the basics of Constellations and how they help your team.

Jean’s Constellation at C1

Genshin Impact boasts a robust character stats system. Like a traditional RPG, Genshin characters can level up and upgrade their weapons. But characters can also receive buffs from Artifacts, Talents, and Constellations.

The Basics

Every character has their own Constellation. This can be found in the menu on the character screen. Every Constellation is made of 6 stars, and each star enhances the character in some way.

Because all Constellations have 6 stars, players started referring to them as C1 through C6. So if someone says they have a C2 Diona, it means they’ve completed 2 of the 6 stars in Diona’s Constellation. These can also be used as verbs. C6’ing a character means that person wants to complete the Constellation and is most likely a whale. Or they’re Genshin Impact’s voice director, Chris Fiella, who is (in)famous for C6’ing every character. Yes, all of them.

What Constellations Do

The more Constellations the character has, the stronger they are. Generally, C1 and C6 add some sort of character-specific feature while C2 through C5 usually add another level to a character’s Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst, or buff some type of attack. The buff can also apply to Elemental Skills or Bursts.

Constellations can greatly change your gameplay and how you use a character in a team. Noelle is the best example of a character going from average to amazing upon completing her Constellation. She becomes an absolute tank, with the ability to generate Shields and heal the team.

On the other hand, you should probably read the Constellation descriptions before activating them. The most infamous C6 ability belongs to Bennett. Bennett’s final Constellation turns all Sword, Polearm, and Claymore elements to Pyro, which can destroy any team reliant on Elemental Mastery and Reactions. Only the bravest of players activate the Forbidden Constellation…

Gaining Constellations

Constellations are directly linked to how many of the same character you pull from the Wishing Banners. This provides an incentive to keep Wishing, even if you already have the character.

For example, when you pull Barbara for the first time, you are now a Barbara haver. The next time you pull her, you’ll be rewarded with a Stella Fortuna. This can be used in Barbara’s Constellation screen to activate her C1 ability. You’ll receive a Stella Fortuna every time you pull Barbara up until the seventh time – when you C6 Barbara.

Should You Pull?

It depends. Consider who your favorite character is and which character you use the most in combat. What play style do you like?

Also, not all Constellations are created equal. You may not need to C6 a character in order to get the best playability out of them. While Arataki Itto becomes even better at C6, he’s already fantastic as a C0. So if all you needed was a Geo DPS, maybe save your Wishes for another time.