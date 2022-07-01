Raft: How To Catch & Tame Livestock | Breeding Guide

If you have the resources to keep livestock healthy on your Raft, they can provide a renewable source of useful items — but you’ll have to tame them first. Taming animals is pretty simple once you wrap your head around the basics of taming. You’ll need a few things to keep your captured animals happy. They’ll need a bed of grass to eat, which requires fresh water to grow, which in turn helps them produce resources you can collect periodically. Don’t even try to keep animals on your boat until you have a steady supply of purified water. Once you’ve got that, you can think about bringing animals aboard your home on the sea.

How To Catch Livestock

Livestock are special animals that you can keep and care for on your Raft. To do that, you need to craft a Net Launcher.

What You Need : To catch Livestock, you need a Net Launcher and Net Launcher Cannisters . These require Explosive Powder — collect Explosive Goo from yellow Poison-Puffer fish and put in the Smelter to create Explosive Powder. Poison-Puffer fish appear in the water outside larger desert islands and tropical islands. Net Launcher Recipe : x2 Scrap, x4 Plastic, x1 Metal Ingot, x2 Bolt Net Canister Recipe : x1 Explosive Powder, x4 Rope, x4 Stone

Once you have a Net Launcher and Net Canisters, you can begin capturing animals. Here’s the basics.

With the Net Launcher, fire at Livestock to catch them. Once Livestock has been captured, you can transport the creature to your raft. It will be automatically tame, and placing it in your raft, it will consume grass and produce items depending on the creature and what items you use on it.

Once you’ve caught Livestock, you’ll need Grass Plots. These are available right from the start of the game, but they finally have a use.

There are three types of Livestock you can catch. They appear on islands randomly. Search large islands to find livestock.

Goat : Produces milk. Use a Bucket to collect milk periodically.

Below we’ll explain how to get your new tame animals to produce.

How To Make Livestock Produce Materials

Livestock can produce eggs, wool and milk — these materials are required for high-level crafting recipes and can only be acquired through livestock. You’ll have to capture livestock to keep your raft going in the late game.

How To Keep Livestock Fed : Livestock require Grass Plots to eat. You need 1 Grass Plot per animal . Grass plots regrow every 5 minutes when watered, and livestock eat every 8 minutes. You can manually water grass plots — grass plots require fresh water to grow — or use sprinklers. Combine sprinklers with water pipes and an electric purifier to keep the sprinklers going indefinitely. You’ll just need to provide the battery power.

Livestock produce three different types of materials.

Llama : Produces wool when sheared. Research to craft backpacks and leather armor.

Keeping your animals happy and fed is required! They’ll stop producing materials if you don’t keep feeding them with fresh grass. If they run out of grass, their hunger meter will drop, and they’ll stop producing. Grass is the only requirement for keeping your animals going. Fresh water is needed for the grass but is NOT needed for animals.