Raft: How To Get Explosive Powder | Materials Guide

Explosive Powder is another hard-to-find substance players are desperately searching for in Raft. Explosive Powder is required for taming animals, story progression and more — and I was totally lost on how to create it. Some of the trickiest materials you absolutely need are hiding underwater. Seeing as there’s a shark constantly hunting you, it makes sense you won’t explore the underwater world very often for goodies. The ocean is safest above-water. But you’ll need to check the shores for one particular yellow fish. Once you find Explosive Goo, you’ll be on your way to Explosive Powder and more useful recipes.

What Is Explosive Powder Used For?

Explosive Powder is a crafting material used in Net Launcher Ammo, Fireworks and is required for story progression on Caravan Island. By researching Explosive Powder, you can unlock all of these recipes. The hard part is actually finding the base material of Explosive Powder — Explosive Goo.

Why You Need Explosive Powder: Research to unlock crafting recipes. Required for crafting Net Launcher Ammo — a vital part of taming livestock. Is required to progress on Caravan Island.



To get Explosive Powder, you’ll first need to acquire Explosive Goo.

How To Craft Explosive Powder

The base ingredient for Explosive Powder is Explosive Goo — it is dropped by the Poison-Puffer enemy, a yellow pufferfish-like creature.

How To Find Explosive Goo: Explosive Goo is dropped by the Poison-Puffer. This is a yellow pufferfish that appears in the water outside of desert biome islands, large tropical islands, or certain story islands (Caravan Island) — they attack by approaching the player and exploding. Explosive Goo can also be very rarely found by using a Metal Detector in a large island. Use a Shovel to dig up a buried case. There is a small chance you'll find Explosive Goo.

: Explosive Goo is dropped by the . This is a yellow pufferfish that appears in the water outside of desert biome islands, large tropical islands, or certain story islands (Caravan Island) — they attack by approaching the player and exploding.

To defeat the Poison-Puffer enemy, you’ll want a Metal Spear or a Bow. Defeat them quickly and from a safe range. There’s a small chance they’ll drop two Explosive Goo materials.

How To Create Explosive Powder: Place Explosive Goo in a Smelter.

:

And that’s it! Cook your Explosive Goo in the Smelter, place the Explosive Powder on the Research Table, and you’ll be able to start taming animals, clearing the Caravan Island, and celebrating victories with friends and fireworks.