Elden Ring: How to Invade and Hunt Other Players | PvP Guide

Elden Ring is a truly massive game with new things to find and discover around every corner. While the average enemies and bosses of the game are dangerous enough, you’ll occasionally get invaded by special characters who demand an even more intense challenge. What makes matters worse is sometimes it will be other players who invade your world with hopes of killing you and taking your precious runes. Fear not, though; we’ll tell you how to turn the tables and do some invading of your own.

More Elden Ring guides:

How to Invade and Play PvP in Elden Ring

The first thing you’re going to need to have to do PvP in Elden Ring is a Furlcalling Finger Remedy. If you’ve played Dark Souls, think of these as your Humanity, meaning that this item allows you to participate in multiplayer. It can also be something of a hot commodity, so if you’re low on them, you may want to save this item for when you really need it.

In any case, once you use this item, you can summon allies or invaders using the signs marked on the ground. The red ones are invaders, so those are the ones you’re going to want to use for PvP. The best place to search for them is nearby the little summoning statues that you unlock throughout the game, as that’s where players will be expecting other players to look.

Alternatively, you can place a red summon sign of your own and wait to be summoned to someone else’s world or use the Taunter’s Tongue item to lure potential invaders into yours. Furthermore, you can also use the Bloody Finger or Recuscant Finger to attempt to invade someone else’s world in hopes of killing them. With these facts in mind, you’re ready to go ruin someone’s day by hopping into their world and swiftly murdering them. Happy hunting!