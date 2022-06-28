SEGA is currently developing a totally new take on Sonic games with the upcoming Sonic Frontiers. The game will see the iconic hedgehog explore the mysterious Starfall islands and work to collect the Chaos Emeralds. Old fans of Sonic will be able to catch up with characters such as Tails and Amy Rose who have fallen through a wormhole and must be rescued.

Sonic team leader Takashi Iizuka hopes that Sonic Frontiers will be the template for the franchise going forward. Anticipation is high for the upcoming game, prompting fans to ask several questions about the new title such as what kind of game is Sonic Frontiers? Let’s take a look at what information SEGA has revealed so far and find out!

What Genre is Sonic Frontiers?

Sonic Frontiers will be an open-world action-adventure platformer. Developers have integrated platforming and traditional Sonic elements such as rings, grind rails, and solving puzzles in the gameplay. IGN exclusively released a seven-minute gameplay video in early June showing Sonic traversing the Starfall islands, grinding rails alongside deep canyons, and collecting hundreds of rings. The action platformer will be comprised of various biomes including flowery meadows, ancient ruins, desserts, and forests.

Fans of previous Sonic games will recognize his classic abilities such as running at high speeds, collecting rings, grinding rails, and attacking enemies. Players will be able to double jump, boost, and use new abilities such as combat attacks, creating a circle of light using the Cycloop, and running alongside walls.

Sonic Frontiers is due to launch in Q4 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. A recent Nintendo Direct revealed the game will release during the holiday season, suggesting it will launch in either November or December. Keep a look out for more info coming soon!