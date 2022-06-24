Sonic Origins: Hidden Palace Zone Location

There’s a lot of great content inside Sonic Origins. Not only does the collection feature a handful of classic Sonic games, but it also includes some new content that wasn’t in the original releases. Some of the games’ worst-kept secrets are simple to find such as the debug mode or the level select screen, but one piece of content was missing from the original Sonic 2 that’s made its way into Sonic Origins: the Hidden Palace Zone.

The Hidden Palace Zone was rumored to be a secret zone that players would have to search for when the original Sonic 2 launched in 1992. Ironically, no such zone existed in the original version of the game so hours of turning over every rock and log in search of hidden content were wasted. It wasn’t until the 2013 remaster of Sonic 2 that Hidden Palace Zone was officially included in the game. Now that Sonic Origins is out, fans were delighted to discover that the secret zone was included in the recent collection.

How to Find Hidden Palace Zone in Sonic Origins

Because of the sprawling nature of Sonic levels, it can be a bit difficult to directly follow a guide on where something is located in a specific level. If you’re getting lost, make sure to check out the walkthrough video by Block Surprise linked below. The video isn’t of the Sonic Origins version of Sonic 2 and they end up having to double back to find the it, but the hidden zone is in the same place in both versions.

It’s worth pointing out that the Hidden Palace Zone can’t be accessed from the secret level select menu until you’ve discovered it naturally for the first time. After you’ve been there once, it’ll be unlocked in the level select menu, but until then, you’ll need to follow the steps below.