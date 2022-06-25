Raft: How To Find Titanium | Electric Purifier & Battery Charger Guide

To make some of the best items in Raft, you’ll need to find one of the rarest resources — titanium. Titanium can only be found in very specific locations, and it is required to create useful tools like the Water Tank, the Electric Purifier and the Battery Charger. With these stations, you’ll have a constant supply of fresh water and no more battery worries. That makes titanium worth hunting.

This late-game material can be found in two ways — you can dig it up or go to the source. Check the full guide below to learn what Titanium is used for, and how to get Titanium.

What Is Titanium Used For?

Titanium is a rare material that is used for making high-level facilities on your raft. Using titanium, you can create four incredibly useful resources.

: Requires x4 Titanium Ingot, x1 Circuit Board, x20 Plastic, x5 Scrap Battery-powered purifier that pumps water and purifies automatically. Can be connected to a water pipe.

: Requires x15 Plastic, x5 Scrap, x1 Circuit Board, x4 Titanium Ingot Input biofuel to charge batteries. Can charge up to 2 batteries at the same time.

: Requires x30 Plastic, x10 Plank, x5 Rope, x3 Titanium Ingot Container that holds a large amount of fresh water. Can be connected with a purifier or to water pipes for transport.

: Requires x10 Plank, x10 Plastic, x2 Hinge, x4 Titanium Ingot Container with 40 item slots.

The purifier and charger are some of the most useful items you can get in Raft. But before you can craft them, you’ll need to track down some Titanium.

How To Find Titanium

Titanium is found in two places: on random islands, or on Tangaroa. It is a random find on large or small islands and requires the Metal Detector to dig up. On Tangaroa it is much easier to locate — basically, once you reach Tangaroa, you’ll have an easy supply of Titanium Ingots. Before that, you’ll have to hope and pray on random islands.

: On your raft, you’ll pass randomized islands — these islands come in large or small variety. Both of these island types can have Titanium. You’ll need to research and craft a to find the dig spots. There are on each island.

Digging for Titanium treasure is random, but it is the only way to acquire Titanium before progressing far enough into the story to access the Tangaroa dome. Each dig spot containing Titanium will have 2-4~ Titanium Ingots to collect.

: Tangaroa is a domed city you’ll encounter later in the story. Once you progress to this area, finding Titanium will be much easier. The city is packed with lost Titanium Cases.

You’ll find multiple Titanium cases in Tangaroa — enough to make almost anything you need out of Titanium. This is much further in the game — you’ll need to complete the Radio Station and much more before you can access Tangaroa. And that isn’t even the end of the adventure.