7 Best PS5 WW1 Games That Are Too Good To Pass Up

WWI is known as “The War To End All Wars”, but in the video game world, that war never truly ends. So if you have a PS5, you might just want to check this out.

#7 Valiant Hearts

One thing that often times gets lost in stories of war is that of how it’s the people in the trenches, in the battles, and so on that have the true stories that need to be told. And in Valiant Hearts, you’ll get that in its own way. In this comic-style adventure, you’ll play as a set of characters who are trying to survive this war and get to safety via the guiding of their loyal dog.

You’ll have to solve puzzles, get through the war zones, and finish a story that will bind everyone together in ways you don’t expect. This is a story-driven war game, so don’t miss out on it

#6 Verdun

If there is one thing that is remembered about wars, it’s not just the victors and the fallen, but the battles that helped define the wars. If we were to say WWI or WWII you could easily name a key battle that helped “turn the tide” in certain ways, or was known for the great number of casualties there.

Verdun for example was a blood battle in 1916, and is it one of the most infamous battles ever waged. Now, you’ll get to take part in that in order to see what that battle was like, all the while fighting off other players in a realistic setting and tone that will make you feel what this war was like.

So dive into the trenches and see what Verdun has to offer you.

#5 Tannenberg

Or, if you want another look at this war, but from a different from, you can check out Tannenberg. This time you’ll be on the Eastern Front of the war, and have to take control of key positions in order to advance and win the battles to come.

We mentioned before that this line of games offers multiplayer combat, but it’s much more than that. You’ll be facing off against 64 total players who are trying to take points on the map in order to get victory. And with over 50 different weapons that you can use, you’ll be able to either take our your foes from up close or afar.

Experience this battlefield for yourself and see how long you can last in the fight.

#4 Battlefield 1

The Battlefield series hasn’t always hit the mark in terms of their quality, but Battlefield 1 is one of the exceptions to that rule. Because by going back to The Great War, you’ll be getting a visually stunning take on the first World War while also enjoying a deep singleplayer and multiplayer experience.

For in this title, you’ll get to see the truth birth of “all out war”, and witness first hand how the environments on a battlefield change as things start to go boom. And you won’t just be on foot for this, you’ll get to pilot a variety of vehicles that can change the game.

Then, jump into the multiplayer and see with your own eyes what awaits you as you fight against others.

#3 Isonzo

What’s that? You want games like Verdun and Tannenburg? Luckily for you, another is coming up in that line called Isonzo.

So, what’s this one about? Well, you might not know this, but a key battle in WWI lasted over two years. It was over the Isonzo river valley and the struggle to try and control a key part of the Alps in the Italian theater.

Now, you’ll literally be sent into the mountains in order to try and take the high ground (no Obi-Wan jokes, please) and have to do by taking it one hill at a time. It won’t be easy, and the enemy will be all around you, but much like the soldiers of that WWI, the mission has to succeed, and you’re only one who can do it.

#2 11-11 Memories Retold

As noted before, the thing that sometimes gets lost in these war games are the people that tried so hard to bring peace to the world, and those just trying to survive what was to come. 11-11 Memories Retold is one such game that tries to embrace those stories and do it in a very memorable visual style.

In this game, you’ll play as two very different men, Harry and Kurt, the former is a photographer from Canada who is assigned to one of the war fronts, the other is a man who is told his son is missing.

Both have missions they’re trying to complete, and they’re both trying to survive. Jump in and witness their stories for yourself and see the true cost of war.

#1 Toy Soldiers

If some of these games are a bit too “heavy” for you, then you’re in luck, because Toy Soldiers is a title in which you will play not as actual soldiers from history, but literal toy soldiers. Ones who are set upon a toy field that has been adorned to resemble battles from WWI.

Now, you’ll take control of these soldiers and do your best in order to achieve victory over your opponents. You’ll need to be strategic, and also be willing to man machine gun nests, pilot planes, and so on.

They may be toys, but that doesn’t mean you’ll want them all to break…especially yours.