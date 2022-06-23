Call of Duty: Warzone- How to Spawn a Zombie in Fortune’s Keep | Easter Egg Guide

The launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 saw the debut of a brand new battle royale map. Already, players have discovered a Fortune’s Keep Easter Egg which makes a zombie appear on the Warzone map. Here is everything you need to know about completing the Easter Egg.

Before you can begin the Easter Egg, you will have to make your way to the Graveyard point of interest. Upon arrival, you will have to search the area for three candles. They spawn in random locations each match, so make sure you are looking both inside and outside of buildings. Luckily, the Graveyard is a small point of interest, so it should make your hunt for the three candles you need to find not too difficult. Approaching a candle will give you a prompt to light it. As soon as you have lit all three candles, you are ready to move on to the next step.

Summoning a zombie with the Warzone Fortune’s Keep Easter Egg

You now need to look for the correct gravestone in which you will have to pay your respects. The gravestone you are looking for is a horizontally longer gravestone directly to the left of the taller tombstone which has a bunch of yellow flowers in front of it. Use the prompt to pay your respects and your operator will salute. Then, a zombie will spawn out of the ground.

Killing the zombie will prove valuable for yourself and your team. When you use your weapon to take it out, it will drop some valuable loot and cash. It is definitely a surprising touch to see a zombies Easter Egg in Fortune’s Keep. It will be interesting to see if there are more secrets hiding in the latest Warzone map.