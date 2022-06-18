Elden Ring: How to Find the Hidden Door at Volcano Manor

Soulsborne games are notorious for being packed with secret items and hidden doorways to track down, and Elden Ring happens to fit very nicely into this established pattern. While some of the secrets end up being largely superfluous or even dead ends, others lead to whole new areas and even optional bosses. The latter is the type we’re looking at with the hidden door at Volcano Manor.

Where to Find the Hidden Door at Volcano Manor in Elden Ring

To find the first secret passage, start from the Site of Grace near the throne and head down the hallway to the first room on your right. From there, head to the back right corner of the room and roll against or attack the wall there until it falls away. The path is dark from here, so you’re going to want to equip a torch if you have one.

Head left down the path, and you’ll encounter a snail monster you can either kill or run past. Three more snails await you next in a large room; your first path is the next doorway you can see in the distance, meaning ignore the stairway for now. Follow the path past some breakable boxes and a bunch more snails that will drop from the ceiling. When you find the Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook, turn left and roll again to open another path. This will allow you to collect another set of Spirit Ashes.

Once you’ve got them, head back out to the right and back to the big room. Now you can head down the stairway. In the next big room, you’ll find a Bloodhound Fang-type enemy who you can either kill or run from, depending on your level and build. Either way, take the path out from the back corner and you’ll find yourself in a church with a new Site of Grace. From here, just open the double doors to gain access to your new area and one of Elden Ring‘s hidden bosses, Rykard.