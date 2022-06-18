Sniper Elite 5: How to Complete All Mission 10 Optional Objectives | Wolf Mountain DLC Guide



Sniper Elite 5 has a bonus tenth mission that players can purchase as DLC called Wolf Mountain and, in series tradition, tasks you with killing Adolf Hitler. While this is a mission with the utmost importance, this mission carries on the structure of the main campaign missions with there also being a few smaller Optional Objectives that you have the opportunity to complete as you make your way towards Hitler’s Alps Mountain villa. This guide will show players how to complete all the Optional Objectives for Mission 10: Wolf Mountain in Sniper Elite 5.

All Mission 10 Optional Objective In Sniper Elite 5

There are 2 Optional Objectives that you can complete in Mission 10. These Objectives task you with taking down the vacation house’s communications and defenses. Both of these Objectives are found in the southern part of the map, so it’s best to use the default Mountain Overlook Starting Location.

Neutralize Radio Communications

There are two radios that you need to destroy in order to cut off communications between the soldiers stationed at the villa and the rest of the world. There is a small building to the east that has some guards patrolling it with a much larger house found to the southwest with a watch tower, officer, and several more guards stationed there.

You will need to find yourself a crowbar to destroy these radios, which can be found in the bathroom of the east radio building. While there is only one room in the east building so the radio is easy to find, you will find the western radio in a room found on the first floor of the house. Interacting with both radios will destroy them, with the Optional Objective being completed once both are offline.

Destroy 2 AA Guns

In order to lower the defenses of the area, you are also tasked with destroying a pair of AA Guns. Below is a map that shows both of the locations that can be found in the level.

Approach each gun with a satchel charge and use the explosive to take out the AA Gun to complete this Optional Objective.

