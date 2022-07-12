15 Best PS4 First-Person Horror Games You Shouldn’t Miss

Are you looking to be scared? If so, we have you covered here at Gameranx, as we’re going to explore 15 of the best first-person horror games available on PS4.

#15 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Five Nights at Freddy’s rose to popularity in 2014 and is one of many examples of YouTube influencing a game’s audience. After eight years, the series has been expanded with multiple numbered sequels, in addition to a handful of spin-off games – including Five Night’s at Freddy’s: Security Breach, a first-person horror adventure that manages to subvert expectations.

Instead of watching cameras from the “safety” of an office, you will instead be focusing on hiding from the creepy-looking animatronics that has managed to become an iconic part of the horror genre. If you don’t like being chased, then I’m afraid you’re in for one scary ride.

#14 Dead Secret

Dead Secret has a unique art style in comparison to other games on this list, opting for something closer to that of a comic book. That being said, Dead Secret still manages to throw in a few scares, as objects and your surroundings are being manipulated by an unseen force…

#13 Layers of Fear 2

2019’s Layers of Fear 2 is a change of scenery from the first game, focusing on acting instead of artistry. Throughout the game, you take on the shoes of a Hollywood actor who heeds the call of an enigmatic director, but quickly realize that there’s some disturbing about your new job.

#12 Visage

Visage is a psychological horror game where you control Dwayne Anderson, as he explores a strange house to unravel the history of the property’s previous residents. It’s a bleak game, with a dark narrative and some unsettling moments that may be disturbing for those that are easily made uncomfortable by certain topics. A bit of research might be necessary here, just to make sure whether or not it’s something you can handle.

#11 Outlast 2

While not as well-received as its predecessor, Outlast 2 is still a fantastic first-person horror game where you take on the role of an investigative journalist named Blake Langermann as he explores the mystery of a previous murder. The gameplay consists of running and hiding from numerous hostile enemies while you not only uncover the mystery but also locate your missing wife.

#10 The Forest

Unlike other games on this list, The Forest takes the name of survival horror to heart, allowing players to fully experience an open world where they must do what they can to survive. Players are stalked by cannibalistic enemies while they search for their missing son, Timmy, after a devastating plane crash strands you on a forested island. There are crafting mechanics to help you survive your environment, so make sure you come prepared.

#9 Soma

Now it’s time for another horror game where you need to be stealthy. Soma is a first-person horror adventure that takes advantage of terrifying creatures to put you on the edge of your seat, as you will need to sneak past them to advance through the game’s thought-provoking narrative.

#8 Blair Witch

There’s a lot of Bloober Team on this list, and rightfully so, as they have some of the most influential modern first-person horror games available on PlayStation 4, including Blair Witch. The game utilizes a semi-open world structure where you can explore different parts of the area to discover abandoned structures and more. Additionally, you are accompanied by a Dog called Bullet, who will assist you on your spooky-filled journey.

#7 Layers of Fear

Layers of Fear is a first-person horror adventure that has an emphasis on story and puzzle-solving, in addition to exploration. Most of the adventure will be spent looking for visual clues to progress, while also having a few scares along the way. The developers took a lot of inspiration from Hideo Kojima’s P.T, the demo for the now-canceled reboot of Silent Hill – and this is evident through its design choices.

#6 Dying Light 2

The original Dying Light launched in early 2015 to a substantial amount of success, so a sequel to the post-apocalyptic first-person horror parkour game was inevitable. A game with so many genres going for it typically ends up being all over the place in terms of quality, however, Dying Light 2 manages to expand upon the ideas set by its predecessor in a multitude of ways.

The gameplay is as fluid as ever – the parkour is outstanding – and being chased by hordes of Zombies in the darkness gets your adrenaline pumping. You will not want to miss out on Dying Light 2, especially if you enjoyed the first installment.

#5 Observer

Bloober Team may be well known for Layers of Fear, but in 2017 – they released a game called Observer, a cyberpunk horror game where you hack people’s brain implants for interrogation. Most of the horror in Observer is mostly psychological, as you never know what you might find while diving into someone’s subconscious mind.

#4 Alien Isolation

Imagine playing a game where you’re in constant dread – that’s Alien Isolation, a game where you’re constantly being stalked by a familiar foe, the Xenomorph. You take on the role of Amanda Ripley, as you explore a space station to investigate the disappearance of her mother, Ellen Ripley. The gameplay is heavily revolved around being stealthy, so you will want to master your hiding skills.

#3 Outlast

Outlast was subjected to the stereotypical “YouTube Walkthrough”, which has become a well-established element within the world of content creation. However, the reactions of popular YouTubers such as PewDiePie, JackScepticeye, and Markiplier during Outlast made the game explode in popularity and even resulted in the game receiving a sequel a few years later.

Outlast revels in making the player constantly feel on edge, which is what you need to make an effective horror experience – especially a first-person game. Exploring dark hallways, while also being chased by enemies can be terrifying, so go in expecting to be spooked out a few times.

#2 Resident Evil Village

With Resident Evil Village, Capcom decided to make a game with the idea of creating an “amusement park” of horror, and they succeeded in that regard. The “horror” element of Resident Evil Village will be heavily dependent on your personal experiences with similar material. For instance, you have the grotesque bodily horror featured in films such as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and the creepy psychological horror seen in various others.

Then, there’s Lady Dimitrescu, who somehow managed to make the internet explode on an average Tuesday afternoon. If you’re wanting a game that leans more into the action-packed side of the Resident Evil series, then Resident Evil Village will be a great rollercoaster within the amusement park of horror.

#1 Resident Evil 7

In 2017, Capcom released the seventh entry in the Resident Evil franchise, which was an important game due to the inconsistent quality of the past few titles. Resident Evil 7, despite its shift to a first-person perspective, still managed to retain the essence that made the series so beloved. It harkens back to the first few games, as you are constantly exploring a dilapidated housing estate, while also solving often complex puzzles to progress.

Additionally, if you are feeling brave, the game is fully playable in PlayStation VR, resulting in one scary experience. RE7 can be quite terrifying without VR, so prepare to be cowering in fear, and potentially be having nightmares for the next few weeks…