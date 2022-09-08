10 Nintendo Switch First Person Horror Games

Horror games are not for everyone as the game literally places you in situations that can be genuinely scary. Whether it’s running away from a monster to creeping around a dark corner expecting to see something insidious, the player will have their hearts racing. The horror gaming division has been pumping out some amazing titles from big-budget horror games like Resident Evil 8 to smaller indie projects like Red Barrel’s Outlast franchise.

The Nintendo Switch has received some love from the horror community as the little portable hybrid device has received some first-person horror titles on the machine. Today, we take a look at the top 10 best fps horror games so you can jump right into the game without worrying if it’s good or not.

Check out our ranking of the top 10 first-person horror titles for the Nintendo Switch down below:

#10 Kona

Kona is the most unique title on this list due to it being more of an interactive mystery adventure game than a horror game. There are some horror elements mixed into the game, but for the most part, the game is focused on its mystery story. You play a detective who was assigned a job in a small residential area. However once on arrival, the job that was going to be easy now opens up to be a bigger deal. With no one living in the town, players will scavenge around looking for clues trying to piece the story together. As the game continues, we get some paranormal activities that will keep the horror of the game alive, but for the most part, Kona will be more of an interactive mystery adventure game than a horror one.

#9 Among The Sleep Enhanced Edition

Among the Sleep: Enhanced Edition has gamers play as a toddler, and it’s one of the most unique experiences you’ll probably have. The camera height is low, gameplay mechanics actually change how you play the game, and seeing the story unfold from a toddler’s point of view is interesting. The game has been released almost 9 years ago so the game is a little dated, but the new enhanced edition helps bring it up to today’s standards. The story follows a toddler as he wakes up to find his mother has disappeared, they must now venture off and try to find their mother when they are greeted with horror-filled landscapes, a foreboding witch-like monster hunting them, and your teddy bear who helps you along the way. Among the Sleep will creep you out for sure and most definitely deserves a spot on this list!

#8 Blair Witch

Blair Witch fans, like myself, were ecstatic to see the announcement of a game that follows the iconic horror movie. Set in the woods after a child has gone missing, the player was thrown themselves into the horrifying woods the Blair Witch resides in, and similar to the movie, players will lose the sense of direction quickly. You are accompanied by your guard dog who will help you find your way around while facing the uneasy feeling of being watched in the dark woods alone. For fans of the movie is worth checking out due to its relation to the film.

#7 Layers of Fear

Developed from the indue studio Bloober Team, Layers of Fear was one of their first titles to gain traction in the gaming community. More specifically the horror community. Layers of Fear is a well-rounded first-person horror game with a ton of creepy moments, jump scares, and a deep backstory of the horror that takes place in the house. However, it does have some weak moments sprinkled within that everyone might not like.

#6 Observer

This relatively short and sweet horror game doesn’t overstay its welcome, even if the structure of the game gets repetitive quite quickly. Players will investigate murders, explore creepy corridors and buildings, and have the ability to do some side quests. Similar to Kona, Observer has players not following the typical horror structure by investigating and having the players come up with an answer. The game has a good amount of scares and will have you on the edge of your seat, but If you’re expecting a giant paranormal monster chasing you then you might want to check out one of these other titles.

#5 Amnesia: The Dark Descent

Amnesia: The Dark Descent is a classic first-person horror game, and if you have yet to hear about it I would be surprised. Amnesia: The Dark Descent was released a little while back but it did bring some amazing scares to the players. From the dark-infested basements to the creepy monsters lurking around in the dark, Amnesia: The Dark Descent provides some genuinely scary moments that will have you jumping out of your seat. Now with the game available to play on the Nintendo Switch, there is really no reason to not check it out!

#4 Layers of Fear 2

Layers of Fear 2 is a story-driven horror game, similar to the original title, but this time around the developers added some more traditional scares. Players will be placed on a cruise liner and as there are multiple stories to follow, there are also multiple settings the game will throw the player into. Primarily it’s on a ship, but you will come across creepy labyrinths, a forest-like environment, and more. Layers of Fear 2 also manages to make the gameplay more diverse by adding puzzles to complete, secrets to uncover, and monsters chasing you! Overall, the sequel to Layers of Fear lives up to the hype, and if you didn’t enjoy the first title, this second one might be your cup of tea. as the changes made are well done.

#3 Outlast 2

Red Barrel’s sequel to Outlast was just as good as the original. This time around players is not confined to a single location but rather an open sprawling area with scary monsters, a giant witch demon, and a super creepy cult haunting every corner you turn. The story of Outlast 2 goes a little deeper than the original, bringing more backstory and dialogue sequences to fill players in. Plus. the developers upped their graphics department as Outlast 2 looks gorgeous, in a horrifying way.

#2 Alien Isolation

Alien Isolation was a very special game when it was released a couple of years back due to its amazing recreation of bringing an Alien film to life. You play as Amanda Riley, the daughter of Ellen Ripley, who is searching for an answer for her mother’s disappearance 15 years ago. Fans of the Alien franchise will love this game, however, you do not need to be a fan of the movie to get some grade-A – A horror content from the game. The gut-wrenching feeling you have from running away, hiding underneath tables, or holding your breath until the Alien Xenomorph leaves will keep your heart pumping the entire duration of the game.

#1 Outlast

Red Barrel nearly created a masterpiece when it comes to the Outlast franchise, specifically the first one. Outlast is the best first-person horror game due to its well-written story, its extremely creeping setting and the terrifying monsters that will have you screaming as you flee. This game remains the best in its field for a ton of reasons, but the most important reason is probably that the game is genuinely scary, and that’s what you want when playing a horror title.

The horror genre is currently thriving with a ton of great scary games to play whether it’s from the past, present, or the upcoming future, horror gamers have a wide selection to choose from. This is only a handful of titles to choose from, but whether you pick the top game or the seventh game, each and single game on this list will provide you a good time, if you like scary stuff that is.

There are a ton of different opinions out there, so I’m curious to hear yours; what’s in your top 3 best firs person horror title list? Let us know in the comments below!