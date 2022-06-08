Diablo Immortal: Is It Really F2P? | How To Have Fun Without Spending Money

Diablo Immortal is a cruel machine that will chew up your spare change and spit out Legendary gear if you let it. Diablo Immortal lets you download for free on iOS, Android and PC — but is it any fun to play without spending real cash? That’s the question we’re going to answer for you right now. The short answer is: yes. The long is answer is: yes, but…

There’s no reason to spend money in Diablo Immortal to enjoy the PVE content. That includes dungeon raids, leveling up your adventurer to max level, and experiencing all of the story content — that includes all the map regions and story quests. If you’re a hungry PVP player, there is certain content that is locked to the Cycle of Strife, which is the primary PVP / faction battle side of Diablo Immortal. We’ll warn you right now, if you want to get into the Cycle of Strike, you’ll have to pay money to climb the leaderboards. It is a pure P2W structure.

So, if you’re willing to ignore PVP and just play PVE, we’re on the right track to enjoying the game as a F2P gamer. You can go in totally free — or spend a little cash on the Battle Pass for more / faster rewards. That’s the short answer. Let’s get into the long answer.

Is Diablo Immortal Really F2P?

A F2P (Free-To-Play) on mobile typically lets you download and begin playing without an initial charge but may require in-app payments with real money to fully progress and experience everything in the game. This is largely true in Diablo Immortal — to play through the story campaign, you do not need to make any purchases of any kind. Let’s break down what you can realistically do in Diablo Immortal as a F2P player.

PVE & Story Campaign: Adventurers can comfortably reach Level 60 (max level) and complete all story content solo for free. This will take about 20+ hours — and may require play over several days, as certain content is gated behind levels. Complete side-content and check your codex (tap the book icon above the quests on your HUD) to find extra activities to earn more XP. In-app purchases ARE NOT REQUIRED to progress. The $4.99 Premium Battle Pass will help you get through the campaign faster, but it is not required.

Getting Legendary Loot : Legendary loot is partially locked-off for F2P players . Before Level 60, the only way to consistently farm Legendary loot is through Elder Rifts. Legendary Crests — items used to improve the loot drops at the Elder Rift in Westmarch — are only available as in-app purchases . It is possible to purchase 1 Legendary Crest per month for free using Hilts at the Hilt Trader in Westmarch. In the End-Game, post Level 60, earning Legendary loot is much easier . Once you unlock Hell 2 , solo players or teams can complete world events for consistent Legendary drops. You will also earn some Legendary gear as you progress through the game automatically.

Joining War Bands: All players, included F2P, can join War Bands and take part in the Cycle of Strife — this involves joining the Shadows Faction and fighting to increase your rank for a chance to become an Immortal. We’ll get more into the PVP aspect, but you will be very unlikely to become an Immortal without making in-app purchases.

Elder Rifts: As a F2P player, you will only have access to 1 Legendary Crest per month and 5 free Rare Crests per day. These crests cost a currency called Hilts which you’ll earn through various codex activities. Elder Rifts are a repeatable activity found in Westmarch where you can grind for loot. The only way to get Legendary loot in an Elder Rift is by using a Legendary Crest — basically, if you want to increase your Combat Rating (Power Level) you MUST pay for in-app purchases in the current system.

PVP & Cycle Of Strife : And finally, we reach the end-game content. Paragon levels, PVP, and the Immortals Faction. Any player can participate in PVP, but only P2W (pay-to-win) will be able to make progress due to Diablo Immortal’s extremely gated endgame progression. Legendary 5-Star Gems , one of the items required to increase Combat Rating (Power Level) in the endgame, is completely locked behind in-app purchases and can ONLY EXTREMELY RARELY be acquired by F2P players. We’re talking .05% chances — as a F2P player, you will only get one .05% chance to acquire a Legendary perfect 5-Star Gem per month. Without the ability to increase your Combat Rating , F2P players will be easily outclassed and crushed by P2W players in PVP. That gives them a distinct advantage in the Leaderboards, putting them in the top spots where they can become even more powerful if they’re able to unlock the Immortal faction .

So, is Diablo Immortal really F2P? If you don’t want to spend money, playing through the campaign is an enjoyable romp that takes about 20~ hours to complete. Reach Max Level, and you can happily turn off the game. Everything post-Level 60 is a nightmare slog that absolutely requires cash investment, otherwise you’ll hit a brick wall and barely make any progression. This isn’t Destiny 2 — another absolute grind that at least gives everyone a chance to power-up without spending real money every step of the way. Diablo Immortal demands your cash if you’re aiming to join in on the PVP side of the game.