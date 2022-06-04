What is Pokemon Go Fest 2022 and How to Participate

Pokemon Go is a global hit that is still growing strong several years after its release. The game has events circulating pretty regularly, but one of the most major events is Pokemon Go Fest. This event only takes place for a single day, and there is both a paid and free version for players to choose from.

What is Pokemon Go Fest?

Pokemon Go Fest is a one-day event taking place on June 4, 2022. During this time period, you will be able to buy a pass for $10.99, catch special Pokemon, and participate in the global challenge arena. There are also rotating habitat hours that will help you catch more Pokemon than ever before

The event is virtual, but there are three cities across the world where there will be in-person events. This will happen in Seattle, Sapporo, and Berlin. You will have a chance to win giveaways and meet other trainers for participating in person.

What Pokemon Appear in Pokemon Go Fest 2022?

Here are all the Pokemon that you will be able to catch with the free pass when participating in Pokemon Go Fest 2022.

Magnemite

Alolan Grimer

Hitmonchan

Baltoy

Trash Cloak Burmy

Bronzor

Pidove

Trubbish

Gothita

Golett

Litten

Galarian Weezing

Costume Pikachu

Girafarig

Dunsparce

Larvitar

Numel

Trapinch

Buizel

Patrat

Drilbur

Shelmet

Rufflet

Litleo

Axew

Mudkip

Seedot

Shroomish

Slakoth

Turtwig

Chimchar

Venipede

Karrablast

Binacle

Skrelp

Rowlet

Pancham

Omanyte

Swinub

Wingull

Meditite

Wailmer

Spheal

Piplup

Vanillite

Cubchoo

Bergmite

Popplio

Galarian Darumaka

Here are the Pokemon that you will be able to receive from doing raids.

Axew

Costumed Pikachu

Kyogre

Groudon

Dartrix

Torracat

Brionne

Here are the Pokemon that you will be able to catch using Incense with the ticket pass.

Galarian Weezing

Galarian Mr. Mime

Unown B

Unown O

Unown U

Unown G

Torkoal

Tropius

Galarian Darumaka

Klink

Axew

Pancham

In addition, ticket pass buyers will receive a free Land Forme Shaymin from special research.

Should You Buy the Pokémon GO Fest 2022 Ticket?

Yes, you should buy the Pokemon Go Fest ticket for several reasons, including the fact that you gain access to events on Sunday. For starters, you have access to a larger pool of Pokemon and your shiny rate will be increased. You will also be able to get raid passes easier, get customization items, and do special challenges. You will also be able to participate in the Global Challenge Arena, and you will get a free ticket to the Pokemon Go Fest in August.

The price for the pass may seem steep for a single-day event, but the amount of goodies it gets you far outweighs what you would get from other apps. On top of that, you will be ready to go when the event appears again in August, so you are really buying a pass for three days worth of content at once.

