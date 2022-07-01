20 Best Viking games for PC You Need To Play

If you are taken by the recent Viking madness charging across the digi-sphere then it’s time you reveled in the epic games below. Get ready, it’s raiding season!

#20 Valheim

Developer: Iron Gate AB

Publisher: Coffee Stain Studios

Release: February 2, 2021

Valheim is a procedurally generated open world adventure with its own inimitable style. You start your Viking journey out with very little and your cards are dealt to you by the gods. Make what you will of it, gather resources, build your settlement and refine your weapons. There’s something very gratifying about being your own master, while there are quests that you should definitely undertake, they aren’t quite as restrictive as other offerings in this genre. A lot of the glory comes from laying waste to the hoards of monsters and building epic halls to favor the gods.

#19 Crusader Kings III – The Northern Lords

Developer: Paradox Development Studio

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Release: September 1, 2020 (Base Game)

Plan your raids carefully in this flavor pack that further enhances the game play of Crusader Kings 3. This pack offers a lot of details including Norse dialog, soundtrack, wardrobe and the ability to write poetry about your triumphs over your foes. You can even send your poetry on to a foe or ally with varying results. These are wonderful role play mechanics that allow you to dive into the Viking world. The character art is immensely detailed and allows for greater individuality. The game includes historically accurate details and even has religious mechanics and your choices in this regard will affect your game play.

#18 Vikings – Wolves of Midgard

Developer: Peter Hornak

Publisher: Kalypso Media

Release: March 24, 2017

Hack and slash your way through hordes of enemies as you traverse this frozen wasteland, a Viking adventure in which your choices matter. This game is rich with offerings to the gods and allows you to take advantage of your characters power and freedom. It’s immensely gratifying to be able to lay waste to foe after foe, to take on Dire wolves and to cleave a tree in half with a single swing. This game allows for a vast array of custom builds based around your items and the gods to whom you pay homage. Vikings – Wolves of Midgard has cool physics, interesting dialog and a challenging weather system that affects your overall game play. Like Valheim this game is definitely worth trying in co-op.

#17 Volgarr The Viking

Developer: Crazy Viking Studios

Publisher: Adult Swim Games

Release: September 13, 2013

Viking life was tough, don’t suffer any illusions. As Volgarr you’ll find out just how dangerous life could be for a viking. As with any quest your success is determined by the equipment and loot that you acquire. The longer you survive the greater your weapons and the stronger your character. A typical Metroidvania drawing from SNES, NES and Arcade games, this game is tough and what it lacks in story line it makes up for in pure play-ability. While most games on this list will require some time spent delving into the rich game play and story elements. Volgarr the Viking is deliciously simple. You can fire it up and play, then roar in rage only moments later. Seriously, this is tough and reserved for those who are truly worthy of entering Valhalla.

It’s interesting to note that this game was also released on the Dreamcast (Fans of emulations rejoice!) If you have bought the game you can even boot it up on a handheld emulator or play it on original hardware if you wish.

#16 Expeditions Vikings

Developer: Logic Artists

Publisher: Logic Artists, THQ Nordic

Release: April 27, 2017

Are you eager to dive into the vast cultural heritage of Vikings, to take up the mantle of Chieftain and lead your people to glory? Then prepare yourself for an immersive RPG. A stark contrast to Volgarr’s journey, this game takes its time and does so with ease. As chieftain your journey will be heavily influenced by your choices. Especially when dealing with your villagers, friends and foes. Win the gods favor and that of your countrymen as your forge and break bonds alike. Combat is strategy based and in the style of Heroes of Might and Magic. Although there are small differences that make battles more challenging. As such the road to victory is hard fought!

#15 Frozenheim

Developer: Paranoid Interactive

Publisher: Hyerstrange

Release: May 20, 2021

Survive or Skirmish your way to grandeur and glory in the next game. A completely gorgeous offering similar to Valheim although it plays a lot like the age of empires games. Here you have the chance to build your own viking city, to conquer nearby lands and to lead your people to glory. Be wary of the elements and the changing seasons, make sure to reconnect with your Viking roots by raiding and exploring the surrounding lands. The landscape and buildings are beautifully detailed and you can pick your poison in the form of the various game modes: City building, skirmish and survival, there’s so much on offer!

#14 Tribes of Midgard

Developer: Norsfell Games

Publisher: Gearbox Publishing, Norsfell Games

Release: July 27, 2021

The endless winter approaches and time is running out, defend your home from scores of foes and gather resources to strengthen your Viking stronghold before the great chill sets in. This game is definitely easier if you band together with fellow real world warriors, banish your foes back to where they came from before Ragnarok arrives. Norse mythology, multiple playable characters with different styles and a doomsday countdown. What’s not to like? Can you hold off the hoards and prevent Ragnarok? Perhaps the bards will even sing of your glory?

#13 Ragnarock

Developer: WanadevStudio

Publisher: WanadevStudio

Release: December 17, 2020

It’s time to hammer to the beats of Valhalla and carry your ships across multiple terrains. Drive your Viking brothers and sisters to row faster and faster as you beat the drums in time with a selection of upbeat rock songs. Unique songs and lively visuals are the order of the day in this rhythm based Viking game. Like everything on this list you’ll need your Viking endurance to keep up. Fans of Virtual Reality (VR) this ones definitely for you. It’s time to rock with the best of them.

#12 Jotun

Developer: Will Dube

Publisher: Thunder Lotus Games

Release: September 29, 2015

Detailed and beautiful hand drawn Norse mythology, gorgeous landscapes and an interesting story line. As a fallen warrior the gods have given you a second chance to prove yourself and reaffirm your place in Valhalla. This is one of the few games that features rich sounds and Icelandic dialog which seems a fitting language for a game of this genre. In Norse mythology Jotun refers to the mystical language of the giants. Perhaps the title was a clever way to hint at the story that lies beneath. This is not quite a fast paced game, it lets the story unfold with a suitable somber tone and pace to match.

#11 Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia

Developer: Creative Assembly, Feral Interactive

Publisher: Feral Interactive, Sega

Release: May 3, 2018

Battle was as important to many Vikings as drawing breath, how else would you win the attention of the gods? Well, Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia gives you the opportunity to show your worth and earn your seat in Valhalla. Play as a ruler who orchestrates the movements of your warriors real time, in the field. This game is fairly intricate and features great maps with complicated mechanics such as balancing the desires of your various subjects and proving your legitimacy as ruler. It also features an immensely immersive environments in which you can choose your desired raiding approach according to your own blood lust.

#10 Mount & Blade Warband

Developer: TaleWorlds Entertainment

Publisher: Paradox Interactive, Ravenscourt

Release: March 30, 2010

Charge headlong into battle in Mount & Blade, using your resolve, wits and fists. Can you rise above the fray to become a glorious and powerful noble? It’s not an easy ride, it’s Quake 3 Arena but the medieval edition. There’s a lot of back story to individual characters (and reading) there’s heaps more content to sink your teeth into besides. This is a chance to prove your mettle, it’s a bear eat bear world and not everything is equal. All we can say is pick your character wisely, sometimes being born into a position of power makes all the difference.

#9 Northgard

Developer: Shiro Games

Publisher: Shiro Games, Playdigious

Release: February 22, 2017

Another entry into the base building genre allows you, as a Viking clan, to settle and build your village up to its greatest heights. Northgard allows for unique clan abilities and it’s important to make sure your people are happy. This is all in order to draw in prospective settlers, farmers and warriors. You’ll need sufficient ale, merriment and lodging. Northgard combines these elements with a harsh environment, hungry predators lurking on the outskirts and nosy neighboring clans itching for more land. If this doesn’t elicit a good old fashioned brouhaha, then I don’t know what will.

#8 The Witcher 3 – The Viking and Knight Mod

Developer: CD Projekt Red (Base Game)

Publisher: CD Projekt Red (Base Game)

Release: October 27, 2007 (Base Game)

Nothing spiced up Viking living more than monsters and danger, fighting mortal men was only part of a day’s work. Let me assure you, double the loot awaits you in this next offering. Now you can satisfy two cravings for medieval debauchery. Remember the Witcher 3, not only an excellent novel and TV franchise but also a tremendous game. Well a Witcher 3 mod has made it possible for prospective gamers to play through the game and sleigh your enemies as a Viking warrior instead of the legendary Gerralt of Rivia. A fair trade off if you ask me!

#7 Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Developer: Ninja Theory

Publisher: Ninja Theory

Release: August 8, 2017

It’s time to step up as Senua. A viking woman suffering from psychosis (headphones recommended for added effect) as she navigates a dark and serious Viking world. There’s a lot of detail to be explored and so much to enjoy from the story, the Viking world featured a lot of the darker aspects of the mythology and society of the time. So if you think you’re ready to brave the monsters both in your head and out, then this is definitely an offering to charge into with all the gusto of a wild boar.

#6 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Release: November 10, 2020

This awe inspiring open world awaits you and your Viking brethren as you navigate a number of conflicts between various races, it’s time to become an assassin once again but now you can raid, rampage and pillage your way across medieval England. Be prepared to bask in gory versatile and fluid combat. Although there’s no doubt that you’ll inevitably be brought to a halt by the exquisite world around you. Don’t hesitate to investigate it and take in all of the finer Norse details and the messy endings your foes might meet while you go rampaging through your very own Scandinavian expansion across England.

#5 For Honor

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Release: February 14, 2017

It’s all about the glory of battle with For Honor. Battle was intrinsic to the Vikings. As you’ll no doubt see in this vast technical battle driven offering. Mix together a multitude of attacks and ensure that you hone your skills so you can pummel your way through your foes. Don’t limit yourself to the campaign, the real glory is in the multiplayer. The combat incorporates a discernible element of realism and you can square off without other legendary warriors from the era, like Samurai. You can also use siege weaponry and fight elephants. Be careful not to get outnumbered, else you’ll find yourself on an express path to a funeral pyre.

#4 Civilization VI

Developer: Firaxis Games

Publisher: 2K Games

Release: October 21, 2016

Take your Viking people from a small squabbling tribe to a tremendous Viking Empire! All in turn by turn action. If you fancy the savagery of the Viking people in a more sedate turn by turn fashion then this is for you. Fans of Civilization will know what to expect but if you aren’t yet one of those then definitely give it a smash. Civilization VI features an immense array of details and build trees. There are even details such as unique civilization attributes and special abilities. There’s so much depth to engage with from civilization to civilization.

#3 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Release: November 11, 2011

Skyrim The Elder Scrolls V should require no introduction, if you’re scratching your beard in confusion then you’re a poor excuse for a modern Viking. This an unbelievably vast world with a distinctly Viking-esque aesthetic. There are gorgeous visual details to bask in and no shortage of battles to be had. There are hours of quests, weapons and spells to explore. Monsters such as dragons, trolls and skeletons pepper the countryside. Endless role playing details and statistical upgrades will have you forging yourself into a toughened warrior in no time.

#2 The Banner Saga

Developer: Stoic Studio

Publisher: Versus Evil

Release: January 14, 2014

Follow your Viking instincts in this game, a good strategy is important if you hope to succeed. There are beautiful details in the art style and the story is detailed. As with any strategy based game, it’s important to be aware of the shortfalls of your decisions. Be wary of rushing headlong into danger, consider carefully who you allow to be your allies. These were challenges faced by the Scandinavian people, make sure your troops are well fed, lest you lose them to starvation. This is a compelling RPG that has a beautiful hand drawn style. Remember to be a thoughtful leader, more ale please!

#1 God of War

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Release: January 14, 2022 (PC)

Kratos might not leap to mind as an iconic viking, however when you introduce so powerfully violent a character. Somberly traversing the Norse countryside, while wielding a magical axe, with his son in tow, you can’t possibly argue this choice! There’s a lot of mythology to be sought out and the game features wonderfully thrilling and brutal violence. The smooth game play and combat mechanics ensure that you feel like only the best and most experienced of warriors. Kratos himself is strong and fierce as always and his personal story suits the dynamic of many Norse folk of the era.