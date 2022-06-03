Diablo Immortal: Shadows and Immortals Factions Explained

When playing an MMO, many players are interested in joining up with different factions and guilds to meet other players that have similar interests as them. In Diablo Immortal, there are three main factions that players can be a part of: Adventurers, Shadows, and Immortals, but they don’t work exactly the same as in other games.

Players are automatically a part of the Adventurers faction when starting the game and can opt-in to being a true part of the game’s faction system. The two other options are the Shadows and the Immortals, but it’s a little bit more complicated than simply signing up to be in one or the other like in other MMOs.

You can download Diablo Immortal for free now on iOS and Android.

More Diablo Immortal guides:

All Classes List | How To Join Immortals | How To Play On PC | How Long To Beat | How To Unlock Crossplay | 5 Game Changing Tips You NEED To Get Started | Lost Rune Quest: How to Light 9 Lamps

Diablo Immortal Faction System Explained

The breakdown of Diablo Immortal‘s faction system is as follows: the Immortals are the strongest warriors in all of Sanctuary and the Shadows are constantly keeping them in check by challenging them to fights. If an Immortal loses, then the Shadows who took them down take their place. In terms of the actual game, it means that there are only 300 available Immortals slots in any given server while there are limitless openings for Shadows.

As players in the Shadows faction continue the questline and complete trials, they’ll eventually be given the opportunity to start the Rite of Exile. The Rite of Exile is an event that takes the eight strongest Shadows and pits them against eight Immortals. The Shadows that live through the experience are then moved on to the Challenge of the immortal which pits them against the strongest Immortal who transforms into a giant boss. Those left standing after the fight will duke it out for the Eternal Crown which grants the rank of Immortal to the Shadow who’s claimed it.

All of that is called the Cycle of Strife and is essentially constantly in motion as more and more players join the Shadows in hopes of becoming an Immortal. In terms of Diablo Immortal‘s lore, the Immortals are the strongest warriors in Sanctuary tasked by Daedessa with protecting the land from demons. The Shadows are meant to be a constant test for the Immortals making sure that they’re fit to protect Sanctuary. If any Immortal is found to be inadequate, they’re replaced by the Shadow that exposed them.