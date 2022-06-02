Diablo Immortal: How to Play With Friends

Diablo Immortal is the first game in the series to be an MMO. This means that, unlike previous Diablo games, you won’t be alone when slaying demons and raiding crypts. Instead, there will be plenty of other adventurers that will be fighting alongside you as you travel across Sanctuary.

While previous Diablo games supported multiplayer elements such as playing with friends, they didn’t have the massive multiplayer servers to worry about making playing together a straightforward experience. Diablo Immortal is far from convoluted when it comes to joining other players’ games, however, it does require some planning and forethought before diving in.

You can download Diablo Immortal for free now on iOS and Android.

How to Play With Friends in Diablo Immortal

It’s important to note that while Diablo Immortal certainly leans on its MMO elements, online multiplayer isn’t supported from the moment you start the game. Like many MMOs, the player isn’t able to join online matches until completing the tutorial. In order to play with friends, you’ll need to have finished it by defeating the demon Ifriss the Destroyer. Once that’s done, go back and talk to Deckard Cain. From there, you should see plenty of other players popping in and exploring Wortham. Once other players become visible, you’ve completed the tutorial and are able to start playing online.

In order to play with friends in Diablo Immortal, you’ll need to make sure you’re playing on the same server. Luckily, players can switch servers by selecting them on the title screen. Unfortunately, you can’t transfer characters across servers meaning if you want to play with a friend that’s on a different server from you, you’ll need to make a new character.

Once on the same server, select the main game menu in the top right corner of the screen. Select “Friends,” then “Add Friend.” Here, you’ll need to type in your friend’s BattleTag and request to be their friend in-game. This menu also shows some suggested friends that are found from players who are nearby that you’ve interacted with. Once your friend invite has been accepted, your new in-game friend’s name will appear online in the “Friends” menu. When their name pops up, select it and then you can request they join your game or you can join theirs.

Playing Diablo Immortal with friends increases the likelihood that you’ll grab some high-quality loot which can be shared by selecting the party leader’s player icon and enabling “Shared Loot.”