Diablo Immortal: Can My Device Play? | Compatible iOS & Android Phones

Not all smart devices can handle Diablo Immortal without issues. As players have quickly discovered, certain Android / iOS phones may be listed as compatible but offer slow performance or constant crashes when trying to load up Diablo Immortal. If you’re worried about your current smart phone and want to upgrade, or just want to check before taking the plunge into Diablo Immortal, these are the phones players have confirmed work without issue when launching Diablo Immortal.

We’ll also list all the phones that are meant to work — but you may experience a number of issues. Phones that work best will be marked with a [Best Compatibility] tag. Even older phones can run Diablo Immortal, but we’re most focused on smart devices that give you the best possible experience. Lag-free and steady FPS. The community has spoken, and these are the devices that easily overpower Diablo Immortal.

Compatible Smart Phones List

Not all smart phones are created equal, and not all devices will run Diablo Immortal perfectly. Here are the phones players have reported have no issues, and the phones that are confirmed compatible. System requirements are available at Battle.net Support here — best compatibility devices collected by the Diablo Immortal community here.

Apple:

Hardware: iPhone 6s & Newer

Operating System: iOS 11 & Later

iPhone 12 Pro Max [Best Compatibility]

iPhone 13 Pro Max [Best Compatibility]

Android:

Android 5.0 & Higher

Processor: Snapdragon 660 / Exynos 9611 & Higher

Video: Adreno 512 / Mali-G72 MP3 & Higher

Memory: 2 GB Ram

Pixel 6 [Best Compatibility]

Pixel 6 Pro [Best Compatibility]

Oneplus 5 [Best Compatibility]

Oppo find x2 [Best Compatibility]

LG G8 [Best Compatibility]

Samsung Z Fold 3 [Best Compatibility]

Samsung S21 Ultra [Best Compatibility]

Samsung S21 Plus [Best Compatibility]

Samsung S21 FE [Best Compatibility]

POCO F3 [Best Compatibility]

POCO F4 GT [Best Compatibility]

Redmi Note 9 Pro [Best Compatibility]

Xiaomi Note 10 5G [Best Compatibility]

Xiaomi Mi 10 [Best Compatibility]

The minimum requirements might work well for you. Don’t give up if you don’t have the best possible hardware! The game still runs — but it may experience slowdown or drain your battery extremely quickly. Give it a try and report back.