Behold! It is June, and we’re still trying to figure out what happened to May so we’re going to act a bit clingy to it, alright? May was a nice month for games, and there were some key reveals in it. So allow us to show you the 10 Best Games Announced In May 2022!

#10 Fall Guys Free To Play

We’ll start with not a new game, but one that is likely going to be getting some new players soon. Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout was one of many titles that tried to capitalize on the state of the world (see: pandemic) by offering a simple game that people could play together.

It was simple, basic, frustrating to lose, satisfying to win, and so on. And now, it’s going free to play in this month that we’re now in. That’s a huge shift from what it’s been doing since 2020. But it’s likely reading the times and knows it’s time to make a change.

So by June 21st, no matter what system you’re on, you’ll be able to enjoy this game for free with friends.

#9 Greedfall 2: The Dying World

Now, we have an actual game announcement. Albeit one that you won’t be playing for a while as this is a title that won’t come out until 2024.

The original Greedfall came out in 2019 and was an action-RPG that sold over a million units. So it was a success. The second one will take place 3 years after the original game, and the dev is very excited about what’s coming:

“While we were working on Steelrising(opens in new tab), our love of the GreedFall universe never faded, and so we are thrilled to be returning to it,” Spiders founder and director Jehanne Rousseau said. “In this new chapter, players will explore the old continent with its bigger and more diverse environments. They will meet new companions and new factions, and I hope they will have unforgettable adventures.”

#8 Sword and Fairy: Together Forever

If you don’t know the Sword and Fairy series…you’re apparently missing out on a lot. Mainly because this series has been going on for 27 years, and this is the latest mainline entry in the franchise.

So what can you expect in this game? Well, the new game is set to have the best graphics the franchise has ever had, and, it’s going to go and blend in some real-time combat for people to enjoy.

“Discover lush interconnected environments, equip your party with new skills, play mini-games and much more as you explore this beautifully crafted oriental world!”

The trailer for the title does seem like it will be fun, but it’s up to you if you want to try and enjoy this new world in an old franchise.

#7 Miasma Chronicles

Ready to play as Elvis? No, really! Miasma Chronicles has you playing as a character named Elvis! And I’m sure he’ll “leave the building” more times than you can count in this game.

In this game, Elvis is part of a world where a “savage force” known as the Miasma has torn apart America, and you are able to control them somehow via a special glove given to you by your mother. Joined by your robo brother (yes, really), you’re going to go out into the desolate world to figure out what is going on, where is your mother, and more.

You’ll be able to explore vast areas, meet all sorts of characters, and have interesting RPG combat throughout.

#6 The Valiant

If you are one who likes not just the medieval times, but an RTS kind of game that has mystical elements, you’re going to want to check out The Valiant.

In this game, you play as a war-torn and weary crusader who goes on a quest to find a bunch of mighty relics. Why? Because if these relics are found and put into the wrong hands, it could be the end of the world as we know it. And that would be bad.

You’ll have to control squads of soldiers across various maps, terrains, and modes and do your best to guide them all to victory. If that’s not enough, there are other modes you can play, including co-op and multiplayer modes!

#5 The Perfect Pencil

I have often wondered if The Perfect Pencil existed, one that was just sharp enough, but wouldn’t break under pressure. As well as…oh, this is a video game called The Perfect Pencil? My bad.

This is the story about John. John is about to find himself in a mysterious place and journey through it no matter where it leads. And just as important, he’ll find out just how much his choices matter on this quest.

“Unravel the facets of human reactions to fear, traversing an allegorical world full of meaning.”

This game mixes many kinds of gameplay elements together for a truly unique experience. The only question is, will you be up for journeying in it?

#4 Another Crab’s Treasure

Welcome to an underwater Souls-like game. Yes, this is real. In Another Crab’s Treasure, you’ll play as Kril, a hermit crab who is in a bit of a bind. Mainly, he’s lost his shell, and now to try and get it back, he must find, wear, and use the trash that is “under the sea” in order to fight off other sea creatures and get what’s rightfully his.

As this is a Souls-like title, you can expect all sorts of challenges and difficulties as you try and crush the creatures of the deep. But, you’ll also be allowed to play “at your own pace”, as well as explore, learn new attacks, and so on.

So go on and see if you can survive the deep when it comes out.

#3 OneShot: World Machine Edition

Announced for the Nintendo Switch, the OneShot: World Machine Edition features you on a very interesting quest.

How so? Well, you find a computer that just so happens to have a massive world programmed into. Which to be honest…? I’d believe that possible at this point in history. Anyway, you’re going to have to explore that world through the eyes of a child who is trying to restore the long dead sun.

And because of the fact that this is a special edition, you’ll get to experience new features, extra content and more. Will you be able to save the world?

#2 Zenless Zone Zero

While not quite a tongue twister (I did try it out), Zenless Zone Zero is a very unique game where you will be playing as “dual personalities” in a “warped reality”. So you can make of that as you will.

There was a “tuning test” for the game also in May, as well as unveiling some of the unique characters that this game will have. You can feel the anime aesthetic here, and there is clearly going to be more unveiled as the game gets closer to its release. So stay tuned.

#1 Among The Trolls

Alex and Anna go on a trip to Finland to go and see their grandparents, who happen to live in a cabin in the woods. But when they get there, they’re gone, with no trace as to what has happened.

Now, you play as one of their grandchildren and go forth into the forest that surrounds you to learn the truth and figure out more about the myths that permeate this land.

So go forth, explore, and most importantly, survive. You’ll need to be ready for all that is out there, and that means keeping yourself alive long enough to fight it. So go out, find the truth, and be… Among The Trolls…