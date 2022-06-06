Sniper Elite 5: How to Destroy the Train in the Storage Area | Locomotion Commotion Achievement Guide

There are many extra challenges and objectives that you can complete as you make your way through Sniper Elite 5. Some of these side tasks are tied to your star rating at the end of the level while others are for medals and ribbons found in the game’s Service Records section. Some of these challenges even reward you with Achievements, one of which is called Locomotion Commotion. This Achievement asks you to create an accident while in Martressac to destroy a train in a storage area. This is both easy and hard to do: easy in the sense that actually doing the task is simple, but it is an objective that can be easily missed. This guide will show players how to get the Locomotion Commotion Achievement in Sniper Elite 5.

How To Get The Locomotion Commotion Achievement In Sniper Elite 5

The achievement can be unlocked in “War Factory,” the fourth mission of the game. You are going to want to follow the train tracks that are found on the west side of the factory grounds, beyond the Starting Location known as the Trainyard Office. Keep going south of this location until you are able to see the crane pictured in the right image below. This crane is holding up several boxes that can be used to destroy the fueling canisters directly to the right of them.

Shoot the crane operator to start a cutscene that will swing those crates into the fuel canisters. This will cause an explosion that will destroy the train that is on the tracks directly next to the canisters and unlock the Locomotion Commotion Achievement in Sniper Elite 5.

