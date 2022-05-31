Sniper Elite 5: How to Destroy Moller’s Shiny New Car | It’ll Buff Right Out Achievement Guide

In Sniper Elite 5, the main target that you are pursuing throughout the game is a German general named Moller. While taking his life is the primary objective of the game’s campaign, those who take a look at the achievement list might notice that you can be rewarded for destroying his shiny new car, which will get you the It’ll Buff Right Out Achievement. This task seems simple enough, but what you need to know is where to find this car in question and what mission the car is found in. This guide will show players how to destroy Moller’s shiny new car and unlock the It’ll Buff Right Out Achievement in Sniper Elite 5.

How To Get The It’ll Buff Right Out Achievement In Sniper Elite 5

The new car can be found at Moller’s Chateau which you are tasked with infiltrating in Mission 2: Occupied Residence. The car is found in the courtyard found at the back of the building. Knowing where the vehicle is most of the battle as once you know where to find the new car, there are several ways to destroy it.

The simplest way is to just throw a grenade or some TNT at the car and watch it go up in flames, but if you want a little more fun in your vehicular destruction, you can find a Panzerfaust rocket launcher in the armory found underneath the Chateau. However way you want to go about it, this area is heavily patrolled by enemies, so you will need to either be ready for the large enemy force to be alerted to your presence or will need the thin out the defenses before sending the car sky high. Either way, it shouldn’t be too much of a hassle for an elite sniper!

More Sniper Elite 5 Guides:

Sniper Elite 5: Full Achievement and Trophy List | Sniper Elite 5: How to Turn Off Axis Invasion | Sniper Elite 5: All Mission 1 Starting Locations | Sniper Elite 5: All Mission 1 Optional Objectives | Sniper Elite 5: All Collectibles in Mission 1 | Personal Letters, Classified Documents, Hidden Items, Stone Eagles, and Workbench Locations | Sniper Elite 5: All Mission 2 Starting Locations | Sniper Elite 5: How to Complete The Mission 2 Optional Objective | Sniper Elite 5: All Mission 3 Starting Locations