Salt and Sanctuary: Bag of Earth Location Guide

If you're looking for the Bag of Earth and Salt and Sanctuary you're in luck! We know just the place for a bag of that good stuff.

They’re always hiding things in the damnedest places when it comes to souls-likes, aren’t they? Metroidvanias have a real habit for this dastardly tactic too. Unfortunately, Salt and Sanctuary fits into both genres, meaning sometimes you really have to hunt for the item you’re seeking across its vast, 2D expanses. But if you’re seeking the Bag of Earth in Salt and Sanctuary, fear not; we know just the place.

Where to Find the Bag of Earth in Salt and Sanctuary

If you’re on the hunt for the Bag of Earth, you probably already know what it’s for, but just in case, we’ll give you a brief primer. The Bag of Earth is an item you bring to Fern at the start of The Watching Woods area. Gift it to her and answer her questions to receive one of her unique items. The answer combinations are as follows:

Yes, yes – Sunset Kite Shield

Yes, no – White Armor Set

No, yes – Outlaw Great Axe

No, no – Eviscerator

Which reward is most valuable to you will depend on your build and play style, but it’s no matter; you want the bag, after all, that’s why you’re here. Right, the Bag of Earth can be found in the Ziggurat of Dust area. Climb the seemingly neverending temple and come down the right side of it to find it near a pile of rubble when you finally reach the bottom. Alternatively, head all the way left from the Far Beach sanctuary area.

Whichever path you choose to get the Bag of Earth, remember, you only get the one. That means if you’re playing in co-op mode, you might want to turn it off for this quest. If your helper grabs the bag, that’s it for you in this playthrough of Salt and Sanctuary. Maybe you trust the person you’re with not to snag it but, hey, better safe than sorry.