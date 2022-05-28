As you make your way through the missions of Sniper Elite 5, you can come across several other Starting Locations that allow you to begin a given mission from a different angle. These are known as Starting Locations, and you will need to find them in order to use these other Starting Locations in new playthroughs of a mission. This guide will show players where to find all of the starting locations that can be found in Mission 2: Occupied Residence in Sniper Elite 5.

All Mission 2 Starting Locations In Sniper Elite 5

There are a total of 3 starting locations that you can unlock in Chapter 2 of Sniper Elite 5. With you getting one of these Starting Locations upon playing the mission for the first time, there are two starting locations that you can find in and around the Chateau. Below is a map of the level with the starting locations marked.

Starting Location #1: Forest Clearing

The first starting location you have access to in Chapter 2 is the Forest Approach. This is the default entrance that you will use on your first playthrough of the mission.

Starting Location #2: Munitions Farmhouse

The two other Starting Locations are found at the far east and the far west parts of the level. This first location, known as the Munitions Farmhouse, is found to the west. Head to the location marked on the left of the map shown above and you will find a farmhouse that the Resistance is using to get information. Behind the farmhouse is a yellow gate that you can open. Interacting with the gate will unlock the Starting location.

Starting Location #3: Chateau Stables

On the other side of the map, you will find a German encampment that has been set up around the Chateau’s stables, hence the name of the Starting Location. When you reach the encampment, go to the right near the fence and brick wall that leads out of the map. You will find a bonfire that you can interact with to light, which will unlock the Chateau Stables Starting Location.

