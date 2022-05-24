Salt and Sacrifice: Where to Find All the Named Mages in Corvius Mire

When you reach Corvius Mire in Salt and Sacrifice, your first priority is going to be finding and killing the Named Mages of the area.

In Salt and Sacrifice, Corvius Mire is home to all that is rotten and poisonous. It’s a dangerous area where even the treasure chests, water, and fauna must be scrutinized, never mind the enemies. Still, as a Marked Inquisitor, you must find the Named Mages that dwell within this toxic place, and that’s where we come in. Read on to find the locations of all the Named Mages in Corvius Mire, the third area in Salt and Sacrifice.

Where to Find the Named Mages in Salt and Sacrifice (Corvius Mire)

Por Myec

From the starting area in Corvius Mire, head left and climb the stairs and ladder to reach a cave. Head into Darkearth Lair, then drop down and run past some poisonous plants. Then just head left across a few platforms and use your grappling hook to cross the gap to the body you’re looking for.

Ghor Lorhotha

Starting from the Marega Gredanya boss area, head to the right and use your Luminstone to reveal a path to continue. Move through the doorway and grapple across to find a ladder you can climb. Head up, and you’ll cross several breakable platforms to your right. Watch out for the trap as you go! Next, climb two ladders and jump across to find a chest and another trap. Head up and to the right and keep on climbing. Once you cross the next room, you’ll find the body above a lever in a small alcove.

Anamus Kane

This time, from the starting area in Salt and Sacrifice‘s third hub, go to the right. Jump across the wooden platforms, then go up the stairs to find a circle where you can use your Luminstone. With the secret path revealed, head across and into The Great Tree, where you’ll be going straight up. Use the three grappling points to ascend and find a ladder. Keep climbing the wooden platforms until you find some stairs that take you back outside to the left. Jump across the gaps outside until you’re back inside briefly before reaching Veruna’s Shrine. Head down and to the right, where you’ll use your Luminstone again to cross the gap to your next body.

Luxian Steel-Glass

Follow the previous entry until you reach the outside stairs after climbing all the wooden platforms. This time go right instead of left, where you can climb a ladder and head outside again. Head to the right and use the grappling points to go back inside for a moment before exiting to Betrayal Crag. Head down and to the right to descend safely across the platforms. Once you’re back on solid ground, go all the way to the left to find the next corpse.