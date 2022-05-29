Save Room: Levels 21-40 Solutions | Puzzle Solutions Guide

Save Room is a puzzle game available on Steam that provides players with 40 unique puzzles based on the beloved Attache Case inventory management system from the 2005 classic Resident Evil 4. I have already put out a guide for all of the solutions for the first 20 levels of the puzzle game, so let’s do the second half, shall we? Below is a breakdown that provides the solutions to each of the last 20 levels in Save Room.

Level 21

Level 21 introduces the need for damaging yourself in order to use healing items. This is done through the Rotten Sardine item that, when used, will drop your health down by one level. Eating the Rotten Sardine will get you the “Intoxicating Power” achievement. Use the Two Sardines to clear them from the board and then load your guns, stack any ammo that needs to be stacked, and slot the weapons and ammo as it is shown below.

Level 22

This next level continues the damage mechanic with the introduction of the Green Egg, another item that will drop your health by one level when consumed. This level also includes the Green, Red, and Yellow Herbs. Combine the three Herbs to make a Herb Vial. The next step is important as you must do these actions in a specific order. First, Use both Green Eggs to drop your health to red, and then use the Vial to return it to green. From there, you simply need to load all your guns and slot them in the way it is shown below.

Level 23

One of the more unique setups, this level’s case is a ring around an empty hole. The main puzzle here is once again the order that you take damage and healing items to ensure that you get rid of every possible health-based item. Firstly, make a Green and Yellow Herb Vial and then a Green and Red Herb Vial. From here, use both of the Green Egg and then the Green and Yellow Vial followed by the Green and Red Vial. This is the order it needs to be done since the Green and Yellow Vial only raises your health by one level while the Green and Red Vial raises it all the way. The other way to do this puzzle is to do one Green Egg and then either Vial followed by the other Green Egg and the other Vial. Whichever order you do, you will be ready to start and slot items into place. Reload your weapons and slot them as well as your reserve ammo and Brown Egg into the positions that are shown below.

Level 24

Level 24 sees the combination of just about every mechanic introduced thus far including Herb combinations, stacking and reloading ammo, and the need to use health items in a specific order. Here, you are going to want to combine all of the Herbs to make a Herb Vial and then eat one of the Rotten Sardines. You can decide if you want to use the Vial or the First Aid Spray first, but use one of them before eating the other Rotten Sardine since both of these items fully restore health and with no other damage items besides the Sardines, you will be unable to take damage and use the other healing item. Once you use a healing item, eat the other Rotten Sardine and use the other healing item to get it off the board. Stack as much ammo as you can and then load your weapons. With all that done, now you just need to slot the weapons and reserve ammo into the Case as it is pictured below.

Level 25

Level 25 introduces the Nk-13 scoped Sniper Rifle, the biggest weapon in the game with the most unique shape. Luckily for its introduction, you don’t need to move it, all you have to do is load it. Again, the primary puzzle here comes down to health items. The solution is the exact same as level 23, make two Herb Vials, one Green and Red and the other Green and Yellow. Whether using them in the order of Green Egg, either Vial, Green Egg, either Vial or Both Green Eggs, Green and Yellow Vial, Green and Red Vial. Doing either order will get rid of all of these health items except for a lone Brown Egg that can easily be slotted into the Case. Stack your ammo and reload all your guns, then slot the weapons and reserve ammo into the positions pictured below.

Level 26

The last mechanic introduced to the game is the addition of gunpowder, items that can be combined to make ammo. This level includes Red Gunpowder and Blue Gunpowder. Combine the two Red Gunpowders to make Handgun Ammo and the two Blue Gunpowders to make Machine Gun Ammo. Load the two guns with the made ammo and slot them in to move on.

Level 27

Level 27 is more of Level 26, with the only change being the Green Gunpowder. Combine the two Green Gunpowders to make Shotgun Ammo. Create the Handgun Ammon and Machine Gun Ammo as well. Reload the weapons and create the image pictured below to advance to the next level.

Level 28

This level will once again test your knowledge of which ammo the gunpowder makes. Combine a Green and a Blue Gunpowder to make Rifle Ammo for the rifle. Then combine two Green Gunpowder to make Shotgun Ammo for the Shotgun. Put the rifle in the horizontal rows and the Shotgun in the vertical column on the right. From there, fill the remaining spaces with the extra Gunpowder, grenade, ammo, and Brown Eggs.

Level 29

The three ammo types that are needed for this level are Magnum Ammo, Handgun Ammo, and Machine Pistol Ammo. Combine two Red Gunpowders, two Blue Gunpowders, and a pair of Red and Green Gunpowder. Load the ammo and then position the weapons as seen below.

Level 30

Level 30 will see you making every ammo type with the Gunpowder. Red and Red for Handgun Ammo, Green and Green for Shotgun Ammo, Blue and Blue for Machine Pistol Ammo, Red and Green for Magnum Ammo, and Green and Blue for Rifle Ammo. Load all of this ammo into their respective guns and then put the guns in the alinement shown down below.

Level 31

While you don’t need to damage yourself like in Level 25, the importance of the order that you use the items here is just as important as it was in that level. The first step of the process is to use the Sardine and then combine the Green and Red Herbs to make a Herb Vial. Use the Vial to get your health to max. Now, you are going to need to make each of the ammo types for the three weapons that are a part of this level: Red and Red for Handgun Ammo, Green and Green for Shotgun Ammo, and Blue and Blue for Machine Pistol Ammo. Once your weapons are loaded, slot all the guns and grenades into the case as they are pictured below.

Level 32

Combine the Three Herbs to make a Herb Vial and then use the two Green Eggs to take damage. Combine Red and Green Gunpowder for Magnum Ammo, Green and Green for Shotgun Ammo, and Blue and Blue for Machine Pistol Ammo. Next, make sure you load your Shotgun ammo in the regular Shotgun and then the Riotgun. Finally use a Brown Egg and then the Herb Vial to get back to max health. Organize everything as it is shown below.

Level 33

Use one of the Green Herbs before making a Green, Red, and Yellow Herbs Vial. Use the vial to get back to full health. Make Magnum, Machine, Pistal, and Handgun ammo and load each of your weapons. Now, slot everything into the places as they are shown below.

Level 34

Level 34 has the exact same setup as Level 33. Make your Magnum Ammo and reload both the Killer6 and Broken Butterfly with it, but make sure you load the Broken Butterfly first. Make Handgun and Shotgun ammo and load those weapons. Do the exact same Herb healing method mentioned above and then slot everything into the case.

Level 35

Make two Green, Red, and Yellow Herb Vials from the provided Herbs, and then combine Green and Blue for Rifle Ammo, Red and Green Gunpowder for Magnum Ammo, and Red and Red for Handgun Ammo. Reload your weapons and just like the previous level, make sure you load the Broken Butterfly first. Use one of the Vials and then organize everything as it is shown below,

Level 36

Combine Green and Green Gunpowder for Shotgun Ammo, Red and Green for Magnum Ammo, and Green and Blue for Rifle Ammo. Load the Broken Butterfly before the Killer6. Eat the Rotten Sardine then eat the regular Sardine to heal. Organize everything as it is shown below.

Level 37

Eat one of the Green Eggs and then use the First Aid Spray. Do this process again with the other Green Egg and First Aid Spray. Make Machine Pistol Ammo, with Blue and Blue Gunpowder, Handgun Ammo with Red and Red, and Magnum Ammo with Red and Green. Organize everything as it is below.

Level 38

These last three missions really do combine everything you’ve learned this far. Eat the Rotten Sardine and then the regular Sardine. Create all of the appropriate ammo for the guns in the level: Red and Red for Handgun Ammo, Green and Green for Shotgun Ammo, Blue and Blue for Machine Pistol Ammo, Red and Green for Magnum Ammo, and Green and Blue for Rifle Ammo. Reload everything and combine the Red and Green Herbs. Copy the image down below.

Level 39

Going against everything you might know, you are going to need to combine a Red and Yellow Herb as its own Herb Vial. Make a two more Herb Vial with the Green, Red, and Yellow Herbs. use one after eating a Green Egg and then use the other after eating the other Green Egg. Make the ammo: Green and Green for Shotgun Ammo, Blue and Blue for Machine Pistol Ammo, and Red and Green for Magnum Ammo. Load the Broken Butterfly and the Shotgun first. From there, reload everything else and organize it as it is shown below.

Level 40

The final puzzle! Eat a Green Egg and then heal yourself with a Green, Red, and Yellow Herb Vial. Eat the other Green Egg and perform the same process with another Green, Red, and Yellow Herb Vial. Make one last Green, Red, and Yellow Herb Vial with the remaining Herbs, though you won’ be using it. Create the ammo: Level 30 will see you making every ammo type with the Gunpowder. Red and Red for Handgun Ammo, Green and Green for Shotgun Ammo, Blue and Blue for Machine Pistol Ammo, Red and Green for Magnum Ammo, and Green and Blue for Rifle Ammo. Load all of this ammo into their respective guns and then put everything in the alinement shown down below.

With these complete, you will have fully completed all the levels in Save Room. Congratulations, Stranger!

