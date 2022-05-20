Will Dead Space Be Available On Xbox Game Pass?

EA announced a remake of the 2008 game Dead Space back in July 2021. The survival horror title will bring the classic game into the modern age, completely remaking it from the ground up. Where the original was developed by EA Redwood Shores, the new game will be developed by Motive Studios.

As is expected with any remake game, fans of the original are plenty curious about the new title. For instance, many players of the 2008 game have been asking if the remake will be available on Xbox Game Pass. Well, let’s find out what developers have revealed about the Dead Space remake so far!

Can Game Pass members play Dead Space on day one?

EA has not yet revealed if the Dead Space will get an Xbox Game Pass launch. However, as the remake will be published by EA, the game will most likely be added to Game Pass as part of EA Play six to nine months after it releases. This has been the case will all recent EA games, with Game Pass members currently able to play titles such as Jedi: Fallen Order and the Battlefront series. So, Dead Space will not be on Game Pass day one but it should make its way there within a year from launch.