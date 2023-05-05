50 Best Xbox One Action RPGs Of All Time

Look, many of you out there are probably hoping to get an Xbox Series X/S soon, and that’s totally fine. But in truth, it might take you a while, and also in truth, just because you get it, don’t mean you’re going to have a lot of “new games” to play on it. The Xbox One though has a lot to offer, especially in the Action-RPG kind of way. We’ll show you 40 of them.

#50 Hogwarts Legacy

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S – February 10, 2023

Release Date: (PS4 Xbox One – May 05, 2023) (Switch – July 25, 2023)

There is much ado about Hogwarts Legacy, and for a good reason. The title has been anticipated for quite some time, and you’re undoubtedly ready to begin your magical adventure! But no matter what you decide, you must be prepared for magical combat! First, learn spells from your teachers, other students, or books in the library. Then, battle against other houses in duels, against mighty magical creatures, or even against some who stand in your way! Will you use your magical capabilities for good? Or will you venture down the path of a Dark Witch/Wizard and use the Unforgivable Curses to obtain power and glory? It’s your choice.

#49 Cyberpunk 2077

We’ve named Cyberpunk 2077 on a lot of lists in the past and we…haven’t been the nicest to it…so why buck a trend?

In Cyberpunk 2077 you are Samurai, a character you design to go on a daring mission in Night City, the embodiment of both Cyberpunk and crime itself. All the while, Keanu Reeves, er, Johnny Silverhand, is in your head “guiding you” on what to do next.

The game can be an exciting RPG adventure, especially as you get to fully decide how “cyber” to make yourself, how to complete missions, the main campaign, and more.

But…as you all know, it’s not exactly in the “best condition” right now. It’s certainly made some improvements thanks to the developers pushing out updates. Also the game is always on sale so you can likely pick a copy up relatively cheap. We’re hopeful that the developers continue to release updates to make performance better.

#48 Bloodstained: Ritual of the night

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is a gothic horror action side-scrolling RPG set in a 19th century England. Players will take the role of Miriam, an orphan scarred by and alchemist’s curse which is now slowly crystallising her body. Miriam must fight her way through a demon-infested castle in order to defeat the summoner and save humanity. Collect numerous weapons, equipment and loot as well as crafting various items, defeat an onslaught of tough enemies in this stunning ARPG.

#47 Grim Dawn

A top-down ARPG set in a dark fantasy world that features a dynamic weather system, Grim Dawn is an ambitious game that allows players to develop complex characters, collect hundreds of exotic items and make important decisions that will affect all aspects of the world and the people who inhabit it. Explore massive dungeons, encounter countless enemies and create your perfect character with over 250 unique skills for you to unlock and use. What’s more? This game has 4-player co-op so you can experience all this with friends at your side.

#46 Victor Vran

Play as Victor, a hunter of demons, in the ARPG Victor Vran. Create your perfect character with a huge arsenal of powerful weapons, amazing and stylish outfits, destiny cards as well as interesting demon powers and a choice of 8 weapon classes. With 7 breeds of demon to face off against, the action never ends. Victor Vran features 2-player couch co-op and 4-player online as well as a PvP arena mode, there are plenty of ways to keep you occupied.

#45 Titan Quest

An innovative action role playing game set in Ancient Greece, Egypt and Asia, Titan Quest follows the story of the Titans and how they have escaped causing havoc on all in their way. Can you stop them? Explore an Ancient World, journeying to legendary locations and battle mythical beasts in epic fashion. Speaking of fashion, build and customize your character with 28 different classes to choose from and over 1000 pieces of unique items, all in online gameplay for up to 6 players.

#44 Bastion

Supergiant Games first came onto the scene with Bastion, and it’s been a game highly recommended for players. Players will be taking on the role of a hero known as The Kid. Set in a disastrous world, and players have to go through a barrage of enemies and dangerous obstacles laid out.

Fortunately, players will have plenty of weapons, but most who played this game would comment on the narration throughout the entire game as it blends in incredibly well with the gameplay. Overall, it’s a shorter RPG experience, and if you haven’t already played through Bastion, then you’re looking at about six hours of gameplay to set aside to complete the narrative.

#43 Moonlighter

Moonlighter is an interesting little RPG that mixes dungeon crawling with store management simulation. Players step into the role of a shop owner named Will. Will sells his goods to all sorts of people that make their way into his village shop. However, to obtain these goods needing to be sold, Will has to venture into dungeons. Here, you’ll be fighting off all sorts of hostile enemies in search of loot and gear to be sold.

However, this is a roguelike game, meaning that the setup will be a bit different each time you venture into a dungeon. Likewise, if you perish during a run, all of your goods are lost. There are some workarounds to keep your loot, but this is a risk and reward type of game for the most part.

#42 Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning

There is plenty to enjoy about the world of Kingdoms of Amalur. With mystery, creatures, and magic, this game world is just asking you to set out on an adventure.

You’ll find a strong fantasy plot and some unique locations to visit. Meanwhile, there is a ton of customization that you can tweak your character, so you’re not just locked into a protagonist with a single type of playstyle.

#41 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a spin-off game from the iconic Borderlands franchise. However, it’s important to know that you don’t actually have to know anything about the Borderlands franchise to enjoy this one. The developers are making this a standalone experience that also features the iconic Borderlands 2 character, Tiny Tina. Instead, in this game, we’re going through a fantasy adventure where you’ll battle against all sorts of hostile creatures along the way.

You’ll have different classes and spell casting to make use of. Meanwhile, just as the Borderlands games were famous for, there is plenty of loot to uncover and equip along the way. If you’re after something to play with friends, this might be a great party game to connect with other players online.

#40 Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor is a game that brings players into a new storyline, one which follows a ranger named Talion who gets slaughtered with his family by a group of Orcs. Without dabbling too much into the lore and backstory, Talion is connected with a spirited Elf Lord named Celebrimbor. Talion is then given a new lease on life as he attempts to seek revenge for his loved ones.

Released back in 2014, the game is often compared to the Batman Arkham video game titles for its combat. Talion is able to drop down into a group of Orcs and deliver a barrage of attacks while pulling off counter-attacks rather fluidly. Of course, with the help of Celebrimbor, Talion also comes with a few unique powers and abilities that can allow players a more stealth approach.

Also, who doesn’t love duking it out against some orcs?

#39 Diablo III

It may seem odd that we’re starting out with Diablo III, but in truth, it is a perfect example of an ARPG you can get on console, and just as important, it is a good game…as long as you never played Diablo II…

Regardless of that, the game puts you in the Sanctuary, all the while the world around you is being ravaged by a war of angels and demons. It’s your job to try and put a stop to the madness. So you’ll chose a character class, and go fight all those that stand against you, all the while keeping an eye out for loot and items to help you improve along the way.

Diablo III is hardly perfect, but it has upgraded over the years to be a much better game. And considering that we really have no idea what Diablo IV will be like (whenever it comes out…) this is better than nothing.

#38 Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights

A dark fantasy 2D action RPG that centres around unravelling the mysteries of a now-destroyed kingdom, Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights features a vast kingdom for players to explore. Recruit numerous foes in order to gain various melee, ranged, magic and other skills as well as find hidden relics that suit your playstyle. With a story that changes based on your actions, this one is a must play for fans of 2D RPGs with a lot of depth.

#37 Monster Hunter world

The most accessible Monster Hunter game yet, Monster Hunter World allows for players new and old to engage in epic monster battles in order to craft and create new armor, weapons and trinkets (and keep the village safe…). Engage in a living, breathing ecosystem where you will be able to use the landscape to your advantage. Play alone, or with a group of 4, Monster Hunter World provides players with hundreds upon hundreds of hours of gameplay, all with a trusty Palico at your side.

#36 Fallout 3

We likely don’t have to spend much time with this point. Fallout 3 drastically changed up the gameplay visually along with some of the mechanics. Regardless, it’s another incredible journey where you’re essentially dropped in the middle of a giant wasteland. There are countless areas to explore, people to meet, optional quests to take on, loot to be found, and plenty of enemies to blast away. It’s a survival game set in a stunning, desolated world.

#35 Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Set twenty years after the original, Dying Light 2 Stay Human sees players once again taking on the undead in a open-world action adventure. Taking the role of wanderer of the city, Aiden Caldwell, players must make allies, and hone their skills to defeat humans and the undead alike. The game that sees you looting, free-running and killing zombies is now even better with a much larger world to explore, it focuses itself more on RPG-type gameplay and now allows you to make various story choices. This one is a must for RPG fans and zombie-killing fans alike.

#34 Code Vein

Code Vein tries to be different in how it both presents itself, and how it plays. For example, the game has a “dungeon connected” experience not unlike a certain other game on this list. You’ll fight through these depths to try and figure out your past and get out of the loop you feel you’re in.

A big twist though is that you’re never going to be rooted in your class once you chose it. Throughout your game, if you want to switch classes, you can do it on a dime. No longer do you have to hope you pick the right loadout for the boss, you can pick and chose at any time to make sure you come out on top!

Plus, you can play with a friend or an AI partner so you never have to go through the battles alone!

#33 Scarlet Nexus

In the world you find yourself in, a group of mutants have come to eat human brains (trust me, it gets weirder), and the only people who can stop them are a group of people with special abilities known as the OSF. You will play as two of their members, both with very different stories, yet you’ll watch them weave in and out of each other in order to tell the story of how this world may be saved.

Scarlet Nexus blends anime and RPG elements in a rather grand way, with visually stunning effects as you use your characters special abilities against the monsters known as “Others”. All the while digging into the OSF to connect with your fellow fighters.

So dive in and see how the story unfolds.

#32 Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Come: Deliverance has you taking on the role of Henry, the son of a simple family who gets caught up in a war that will change the whole nation!

With a non-linear story at your beck and call, this action-RPG will allow you to pick your own path as you try and make the country better, or worse, based solely on the decisions that you choose. Even how you fight is determined by you. You can battle with a sword, attack from the shadows, or be a long-range sniper with a bow. Attack the world as you see fit, be the greatest hero, or the greatest ravager, and see what the results are from your choices.

Do you think you’re up for seeing what happens…?

#31 Torchlight 2

Do you want a game that is truly an ARPG from its head to its toes? One where the levels are randomizes, there are plenty of enemies to go and fight, and the loot you can get is near limitless? Well then, Torchlight 2 is for you.

This sequel to the beloved original title takes what the first game did and expands upon it immensely. First, you go and make your character, which you can customize across a variety of looks and classes. Then, you’ll be able to go across a vast open-world where you can fight enemies, play with friends, and collect all sorts of loot to power yourself up.

You can even get your own pet and go fishing! What’s not to love about that?

#30 Warhammer Vermintide 2

The Warhammer universe is full of all sorts of games, but Warhammer Vermintide 2 is one that really puts your skills to the test as you face a near-endless swarm of enemies.

For in this sequel, there is now a combined force of monsters between those of chaos and those of the Skaven, and the only thing stopping them…is you. Well, you and three friends, naturally, why fight unbeatable odds on your own?

You’ll pick one of five characters, each of which can be one of three different classes, and then fight the hordes together, level up, get stronger, and make sure each other survives the wars to come. If you all, everything comes crashing down. So do us all a favor…and don’t fall!

#29 Phantasy Star Online 2

Phantasy Star Online 2 is one of the biggest things in Japan, but don’t worry, you can get it everywhere else too. This is a massive RPG that is actually free-to-play in its base form, and then you can buy new content like with New Genesis and other content to further expand the gameplay.

What’s more, the game has evolved over the years so that up to 32 people can play with you, and the graphics have been improved over time as well.

Your player character will grow and evolve too, as you partake in all sorts of battles across various planets and areas! So jump in and see what all the hype is about in Phantasy Star Online 2!

#28 Yakuza Kiwami

The Yakuza series has been going on for a LONG time, and their games are known to be brutal, fun, violent, expansive, and more. Yakuza Kiwami is a remake of the original vision of the series, and showcases a lot of what fans love in the franchise.

In the game, you play as a member of the Yakuza who went to jail to protect his brother, now, 10 years later, he’s out, his brother is gone, the Yakuza are missing a LOT of money, and your character is expected to figure it all out in a world he doesn’t recognize.

Experience the origins of Yakuza in an updated game with updated looks, audio, gameplay and more.

#27 Ys Origin

The YS series has been around for a while, and Ys Origin is the true origins of everything. It’s set 700 years before the original games, and the world is in chaos.

Demons have overrun the lands and the goddesses tried to take their people to safety in the clouds. But when that didn’t work, they ran away to the one place that few wouldn’t go to: the Devil’s Tower.

And now, you and others form a search party to try and get them back in order to save the world. With a MetroidVania feel mixed with a deep story, Ys Origin is a game that holds up a decade later, and so if you haven’t started the YS series yet, here’s the one to start with!

#26 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

If you were a fan of the original game, then Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is one you’ll want to check out for yourself.

Because in this game, you’ll find yourself in Washington D.C. The capitol is under attack from all sides, including various factions trying to truly overthrow the government! You won’t be alone in your fight, as Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 puts you with other players in order to try and take back the city.

But even with all your allies, you’ll have to take on a wide variety of threat and challenges, you’ll need to be smart about how you go about your missions, and the items you use.

So be smart, work together, and take back the city.

#25 Nier Relicant Ver 1.22474487139

Why someone would name a game that is beyond me…but that is indeed what this is called.

And if you don’t know, this game with the VERY long name is a prequel to a certain title we’ll be talking about later.

In the game, you play as a young man whose sister has fallen ill, and the only way to save her is to go out across a dangerous land with a talking book leading you to the “sealed verses”.

But it won’t be easy, as you’ll have to fight both a sprawling disease and a variety of monsters. You’ll thankfully have a unique group of characters to work with, but where the story goes might just surprise you…so play the game and see what this prequel is all about!

#24 Assassin’s Creed Origins

For a time, the Assassin’s Creed franchise was a top-tier series, then it became a bit bogged down in its overall story. A refresh needed to happen, and that came in the form of Assassin’s Creed Origins.

This is the game that truly reveals the origins of the Brotherhood of Assassin’s, setting the stage for all that comes next. But it’s not just this “back to the start” story that makes it great. You’ll get to explore Ancient Egypt in a way you couldn’t explore areas before, including using a loyal hawk to survey things for you and help you on your way.

Will you be able to unlock the mysteries of Ancient Egypt and setup the destinies of the assassin’s to come?

#23 Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

This action-RPG definitely puts a twist on things, as Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen gives you three AI partners known as Pawns that you’ll be able to guide in battle solely based on how you have raised them and trained them.

And that’s just one part of the game, you’ll have 9 different jobs that you can choose from at the beginning of the game, and you’ll have plenty of skills to choose from in order to ensure that your character is what you want them to be.

And then, there’s the DLC for you to take on after the main game is done. Don’t sleep on Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, it’s better than you might think.

#22 The Outer Worlds

If you’re a fan of Obsidian Entertainment, you MUST play The Outer Worlds, because this is arguably one of their greatest games and triumphs due in no small part to the expansive set of worlds you can visit and choices you can make in the game.

In this game, you wake up to find yourself on the fringes of the system and trying to fight back against those who are trying to destroy the colony you are on.

How you progress through the game is very much up to you. Including how you play gameplay-wise, how you choose to handle situations via the dialogue, and more!

So dive into this game of greed, power and battle and see if you can come out on top!

#21 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

We’re actually going in order with these new Assassin’s Creed games if you notice, and with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, you’re going to go to Greece where you can become a true Spartan warrior!

Just as important, you’ll be enjoying large-scale battles where you’ll need to use your strength and skill in order to overcome!

As if that’s not enough, a true epic odyssey awaits you where your choices can help form the story and impact what happens! And if THAT is enough, there’s DLC in the game which will connect you to other Assassin’s Creed games, and give you more places to explore!

So grab your helmet, wield your spear and let’s go to war!

#20 Nier Automata

When it comes to Platinum Games, you know exactly what you’re getting…most of the time. With Nier Automata, you’re getting a mix of the over-the-top action that Platinum is known for, all the while giving you a story that is…let’s just say complicated.

In the game, you play as a set of androids 2B, 9S and A2, each of whom are attached to a world overrun by machines, and it’s your job to try and stop them.

But that’s not the whole story, that’s just the start. There are multiple endings, more depth than you might expect, and when you combine that with an incredible fast-paced action-packed gameplay? You’ll see why so many have tried this game out.

#19 Tales of Arise

The Tales franchise is one that has grown throughout the year, and Tales of Arise is one of the more recent entries for you to try out.

You play in the world of Dahna, where things are getting rather chaotic, and now it’s up to you to try and save not just the world, but the people that reside within it.

The visuals and the battle system are what really set this game apart. It’s incredibly stylish, has lots of anime-references, and more.

So if you’re looking to get your next Tales fix, then you’re definitely want to check out Tales of Arise.

#18 Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is the continuation of the Shadow of Mordor story, where you try and wage a one-man/elf war on the forces of Mordor.

As you all likely know the main appeal of this game is the Nemesis system, where you’ll get to go up against Orc and goblin armies and then use your abilities to turn them to your side so that you can turn them again Sauron.

There are massive battles that await you in this game, and you can play it differently every single time. So jump in and see if you can take down Mordor!

#17 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the most recent in the Assassin’s Creed franchise. In it, you play as Eivor, a Viking in the 9th century who has just come to the lands of England and aims to help make a new hope for himself and his Viking brethren.

As a Viking, you’ll roam a land full of factions in order to try and take what you feel is yours. But it won’t be easy, you’ll need to build up your Viking settlement, go on massive raids and do sieges of castles in order to get far.

Will you be able to build up your Viking kingdom? Or die trying?

#16 Path of Exile

The action-RPG genre has taken many forms, and Path of Exile is one of the more truer version of the genre.

In this game, you are a being on a dark continent who is trying to get revenge against “those that wronged you” and now you must travel, go and collect items and weapons to get stronger, and fight all sorts of monsters and beings along the way.

There’s a lot of variety in this game, including how you build up your character, the variety of missions that you partake in, and more. Plus, there’s PVP play! And when you combine that with how much in the game there is to do? You’ll be busy for some time.

#15 Warframe

Warframe is a title that embraces both variety in combat and the freedom to explore a massive universe. In the game, you’ll get to take on a battle suit known as a Warframe, there are 40 of them, and each one has its own unique abilities that you can utilize and evolve as you play the game. So make sure you choose one that suits you!

Then, take your Warframe and battle across the stars as the mysterious entity Lotus takes you on a journey to save everything.

Oh, and did we mention the game is free-to-play? It is, and that means you can battle, fight with friends and more in this game with no cost to you!

#14 Fallout New Vegas

While Bethesda is known for the main Fallout titles of late, it was Obsidian Entertainment who took the reins for Fallout New Vegas and we should all be glad!

In this game, you head to the desert and enjoy the high and low times of New Vegas. There are various factions within the city and without trying to take over, and it’s up to you to fight them, join them, ignore them, or whatever else you think is fun.

Build up your character, meet an assortment of fun characters, and see just where your journey takes you. Just to be clear here, you should play this game and never touch Fallout 76, yeah, I said it!!!

#13 Tunic

We’re going to throw you a curveball here and talk about a recent game that came out that has honestly caught a lot of people’s eye in terms of the quality and gameplay.

In Tunic, you play as a fox creature in a mysterious land, with only his sword and shield to protect him, and a mysterious “manual” to guide you on your journey. As you travel through this mysterious land, you’ll fight monsters, solve puzzles, and try to understand what the ancient language of your manual is trying to guide you to do.

Oh, and you’ll be exploring the landscape a LOT trying to figure out how to get from one spot to another. This is a title that embraces the “you can do it yourself” approach (hence the manual) and yet it honestly works in the game’s favor.

Plus, it’s clearly inspired by Legend of Zelda, and we can’t fault that.

#12 Dragon Age Inquisition

Since we are eternally waiting for Dragon Age 4 to come out (if it ever comes out), let’s look back at the previous title and recall just how good it was.

Dragon Age Inquisition puts you in the role of…well…an Inquisitor, and tasks you with trying to save the land of Thedas from itself. No, really.

Your choices, like in other Bioware titles, will heavily affect the game and the characters you interact with. All the while, you’ll have intense action-RPG combat that’ll really test your skills and want you to really make sure you level up your character the right way.

The game very much still holds up, so give it a replay, or a first runthrough, because we REALLY don’t know when Dragon Age 4 is coming.

#11 Dragon Quest XI

Explore a vast, beautiful and living world in Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age. Engage in epic turn-based battles, explore the world on foot or on horseback and encounter many exciting and interesting characters – all with their own personalities backstories for you to uncover. This one provides players with hundreds of hours of gameplay with an epic story, numerous side quests as well as fun and addictive mini-games. JRPG fans will absolutely not be able to put this one down, and for good reason.

#10 Kingdom Hearts 3

Whether you love it or hate it (or just acknowledge that you’ll never understand the main story), the Kingdom Hearts franchise is one of the best game series ever made, and while it took over a decade and a half to come out, Kingdom Hearts 3 is available for you to play.

In this game, one part of the Kingdom Hearts story closes as you try and stop Xenahort and Organization XIII one last time, all so that the worlds can finally be free.

You’ll get to unlock all sorts of wild and wacky abilities, as well as going to all new worlds including Toy Story, Big Hero 6, Frozen, and beyond.

So wield your keyblade, and defeat the Heartless, Nobodies, and more!

#9 Dark Souls 3

Dark Souls 3 was an ending of one sort for From Software, but a beginning for another. It was through Dark Souls that they were able to push the boundaries of challenging gaming titles. And now, we can look back at them and see just what they helped start.

Dark Souls 3 is indeed the end to the saga that began so long ago, as you’ll play one more time as an immortal warrior trying to fight and defeat all sorts of monsters and bosses.

Build up your character and then go to war so that you can take down some of the most challenging foes in all of gaming. Just remember to dodge roll…a lot.

#8 Final Fantasy XV

A huge open-world ARPG, with extensive gameplay, Final Fantasy XV is dubbed as one of the best and most interesting JRPGs of the last decade. An action packed battle system allows players to channel the powers of their characters ancestors to warp through the air in combat and master the skills of weaponry, magic and team-based attacks across 4 characters. Face off against epic monsters and engage in an interesting story in a massive world that will see you occupied for hundreds of hours.

#7 Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is a game is a game for those who want to reexperience one of the best RPG trilogies of all time. Because this game lineup was great before, but the Legendary Edition makes it even better now.

Play as Commander Shepherd, one of the few people in the universe who understand the danger that is coming via the Reapers. Assemble your team and travel the stars so that you can ensure the survival of all life.

Each game is special and unique, and the Legendary Edition improves the graphics and more to give you the best version of the series. So don’t miss out if you did before, get this game and save the universe!

#6 Fallout 4

Many of these final entries feature expansive RPG worlds for you to go and explore, and Fallout 4 has that in droves.

You are the soul survivor of Vault 111, and now you’re back in the Wasteland of the “real world”, all so you can try and rebuild life. All the while surviving the life that is out there in the world.

The good news is that this RPG gives you a LOT of options on how you can survive, including crafting weapons left and right out of scraps so you can take them all down. And, you can rebuild the world one building at a time!

Just make sure you take care of your dog, that’s very important.

#5 Borderlands 3

We know some of you won’t like that Borderlands 3 is above Fallout 4. But in a list about Action-RPG titles, we have to put certain action-focused titles above ones that are more RPG focused, and Borderlands 3 is very much a game that wants you to have fun with the action over everything else.

After all, this is the game that gives you a “bazillion guns” to go and have fun with on Pandora and beyond. You’ll be Vault Hunters once more and traverse the planet and other areas all so you can…uh…you know what? You don’t’ care about the story, you’re here to shoot things into oblivion and beyond and that’s exactly what you’ll get to do!

#4 Elden Ring

We’re sure some of you are still playing this well over two months since its release. Elden Ring is the latest title via From Software, and many consider this game the culmination of all that they’ve done in the past.

The vast open-world is something new, and yet it all feels familiar when you witness the incredible struggles that Elden Ring throws at you. Intense bosses await, and yet, you’ll be able to take them at your leisure, or in whatever order you want!

Plus, you can truly build up your character in unique ways to see how they handle the challenges before them. Oh, and there is a story (apparently assisted by George R.R. Martin), so if you want…you can check that out too…

#3 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

These next two are very much for those who want a LARGE RPG to go and have adventures in. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is not only one of the best games ever made, they keep upgrading and re-releasing it because fans can’t get enough of it!

And because Elder Scrolls 6 is not likely to release this decade…yeah, we said it!!!

Seriously though, this is very much a game for those who want to dive in and not dive out for a VERY long time. Your Dragonborn has a long quest ahead of them, and where you take them, how you improve them, and whom you side with on your journey is your choice alone.

#2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

For a very robust gameplay experience, you need to try out The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, or if you haven’t played it in a while, make another go at it.

The Witcher 3 is easily one of the best RPGs ever made, and it has so much content for you to do between the main campaign, the side quests, and the multiple DLC expansions that you’ll almost never want for anything in terms of quests and such.

Not to mention, the combat is very fun and challenging, the characters are a delight, and who doesn’t love Geralt of Rivia? You know, outside of those trying to kill him of course.

#1 Hades

We felt it only appropriate that we end with a game that is very much an action-RPG title versus an RPG title that happens to have a lot of action in it. Hades is by and large one of the best games to come out in the last few years, and proof that sometimes giving someone a repetitive challenge in a unique way can work big time.

In the game, you play as Zagreus, the son of Hades himself, who is determined to get out of the underworld. But to do that, you have to fight a lot of bad guys over and over again. The fun is in that fast-paced combat where you’ll be able to outfit Zagreus in a variety of weapons and abilities to try and make your playthrough easier.

Add that to a fun story involving the Greek gods? And this is a game you truly can’t miss.