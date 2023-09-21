41 Best Xbox One Exploration Games of All Time

Sometimes, gamers want something a little less linear. Rather than simply progressing through a level or following a roadmap, it’s nice to get out on the open road–or open orbit–to do a little exploring. The Xbox One boasts a library of titles with huge worlds to explore, covering plenty of different genres and locales. Be warned–playing every game on this list will take a long time.

#41 Lies of P

Platform: PC September 18, 2023

Release Date: PS4 PS5 Xbox One XSX|S September 19, 2023

When you look at a game like Lies of P, it’s easy to get wrapped up in the aesthetic and the Soulslike combat. But there are other elements to consider. For example, the city of Krat is full of dark conspiracies and people who need help. It’ll be your job to unravel everything that’s going on in this place and attempt to provide “comfort” to those in need.

But therein lies the twist. Will you tell the truth and give them the honesty they desperately deserve? Or will you tell a lie and see if that makes things better?

It’s your choice what you do. Jump in and see what awaits!

#40 Dredge

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S Switch

Release Date: March 30, 2023

There are fewer thrills when you’re out on a boat than taking to the high seas and exploring all that’s out there. That will be one of your many jobs when you play the game, Dredge.

The places you’ll be exploring are a set of islands with plenty of fish and plenty of dangers. Yet, you’re drawn to this place by a mysterious force and are asked to explore the truth alongside the islands.

You’ll also be exploring the waters below because while there are plenty of fish to catch, there are also plenty of…bigger fish…waiting for you below.

So don’t think for a second you’re the alpha on these waters. If you do? Well, you’re going to need a bigger boat.

#39 Hogwarts Legacy

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S – February 10, 2023

Release Date: (PS4 Xbox One – May 05, 2023) (Switch – July 25, 2023)

When you read the books or watched the movies featuring Harry Potter and his friends, your greatest desire was likely wanting to be in that world and see all it has to offer. The good news is that Hogwarts Legacy gives you that desire in spades. You’ll transfer to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and be able to explore the grounds therein. You can wander the castle and seek out its many hidden rooms. Then you can head to the grounds, fly on hippogriffs, or delve into the Forbidden Forest! You can even go to Hogsmeade and have unique adventures there! So jump in and wander to your hearts’ content!

#38 Mad Max

Publisher: Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Avalanche Studios

Platform: Xbox One, PS4, PC

Release Date: September 1, 2015

In the movies of Mad Max, you got to watch the lone crusader known as Max try to survive a world gone mad. But now, you can finally play as Max and try to survive it yourself!

In this exploration and vehicle combat game, you are on a mission to get to one of the last safe havens on Earth, but to do so, you must drive like your life depends on it, because it absolutely does! Outfit your vehicle will all that it takes to battle others who are trying to take what’s yours, and take your life.

Your survival depends on how well you drive, and how well you fight, so make sure you’re good at both!

#37 Subnautica

Publisher: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Developer: Unknown Wo

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: January 23, 2018

In Subnautica, you are someone who has crash landed in the oceans of an alien world, and now, in order to survive it, you must build your new home beneath the waves. Make your new safehouse, then dive deep into the alien waters and see all that is there.

Not only will you see loads of alien creatures, but there are plenty of caves and hidden locations to seek out and learn more about. This planet has more mysteries than you might think, so dive deep, gather what you can to expand your “new home” and see just how deep these waters, and mysteries, go.

A lot of people have praised Subnautica, and it’s time for you to find out why.

#36 LA Noire

Players of the game L.A. Noire are represented by Cole Phelps (right), who has to find clues to solve a complex crime case in 1940s Los Angeles.

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Developer: Team Bondi

Platform: Xbox One, PS3, X360, Nintendo Switch, PS4

Release Date: May 17, 2011

If you’ve never been able to explore LA in real life, LA Noire will help you explore it not only in “fictional life”, but be able to see it at its peak, and at its lowest.

For this is the LA of Post-WWII, where crime is high, corruption is rampant, and you are one of the ‘few good ones’ left, a man just trying to solve cases, no matter how dark and grimy they might get. Explore the crime scenes, look for clues to try and put the puzzle of this crime back together, and see just how far this rabbit hole goes.

Do you think you have it in you to solve all of these crimes? Jump in and find out!

#35 State of Decay 2

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Developer: Undead Labs

Platform: Xbox One, PC

Release Date: May 22, 2018

In State of Decay 2, it’s not just about one person trying to survive a zombie apocalypse, it’s about a person (you) trying to help a whole COMMUNITY survive a zombie apocalypse.

Because you are the leader of a small group trying to rebuild, and you will make every single decision that will govern their lives from top to bottom. You will decide where to live, how to construct your new home, how to make it stronger, and so on.

Then, when it’s time to venture out for supplies, or to fight zombie intruders, you must choose who to bring with you for the best survival odds. If a person dies, they’re gone for good. So take command, and see if you can lead them to salvation, or a gruesome end.

#34 Halo Infinite

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Developer: 343 Industries

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release Date: December 8, 2021

It’s been a long time…but now…let’s finish this fight…or not, it’s hard to tell these days if the fighting is EVER to be over for Master Chief. After all, remember when it was just supposed to be one trilogy and a spinoff or two? Exactly.

Anyway, after a long delay, Halo Infinite is here, and it continues the fight of Master Chief in a universe where the war has turned against the UNSC, and now he fights a group of alien beings intent on reviving an old weapon to wipe what’s left of humanity out.

In both the campaign and the free-to-play multiplayer, you’ll have to take the fight to the enemy, and see the lush world in a rather freeing way. And yes, the multiplayer is back to top form, so if you just want to enjoy that? By all means.

#33 The Long Dark

Publisher: Hinterland Studio

Developer: Hinterland Studio

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: August 1, 2017

The Long Dark is hailed as one of the best survival games out there based simply on the fact that it FEELS like what might happen if the world went dark. Because there is no “zombie threat” or “supernatural occurrence” here. A Geostorm has caused the lights of the world to go out, and you are trapped in the frozen north trying to survive.

It’s just you, what you have on you…and the wilderness, and that’s all the challenge you’ll need as you’re about to find out.

How long you survive will depend on how well you take care of your character and manage your resources. When you die? You restart from scratch.

So brave the Survival Mode, or, take on the unique campaign mode and get more from The Long Dark.

#32 Just Cause 4

Publisher: Avalanche Studios

Developer: Square Enix

Platform: Xbox One, PS4, PC

Release Date: December 4, 2018

It’s time to talk about the insane adventures of Rico Rodriguez, a man who keeps getting into the biggest trouble imaginable…and he honestly doesn’t seem to mind.

In Just Cause 4, he’ll be heading to the land of Solis in South America, and take head-on a military organization and his fiercest rival yet, all the while learning more about his father.

And while the action you’ll be able to have is massive, so is the land of Solis, which is over 100 square kilometers! That’s a lot of terrain to have “fun” in, and when you add that to the weather disasters that will really spice things up? Yeah, you’ll be having fun here for a while.

#31 The Crew 2

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ivory Tower

Platform: Xbox One, PS4, PC

Release Date: June 29, 2018

If you’re looking for exploration that you can enjoy in a vehicle, or vehicles, you’ll need to check out The Crew 2. You’ll be put in the USA and allowed to drive on land, sea, and air with almost complete freedom.

Go through the mountains, on the rivers, drive through the entirety of the Grand Canyon, and everything in between, all so you can scratch that ultimate driving itch that you have.

Or, if you want a more “official” thing going on, you can join one of four sports families and be a part of their crew as they race across the nation for championships.

AND, you can team up with friends or race against them. In this game, the choice is truly yours.

#30 Exo One

Publisher: Exbleative, Future Friends Games

Developer: Exbleative

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release Date: November 18, 2021

One of the lesser-known titles on the list, Exo One steers away from the human aspect of exploring and instead asks players to pilot a spaceship across an absolutely stunning landscape. The title may be lacking the action you’ll find on other titles on this list, but it’s filled to the brim with personality, bringing top-tier sound design, music, and visuals to those who want something more laid-back. There’s plenty of story to uncover–you’re just not doing it on foot.

#29 Watch Dogs 2

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Release Date: November 15, 2016

Watch Dogs 2 expands upon its predecessor’s formula while injecting a much needed sense of personality to the proceedings. Aiden Pearce’s dry disposition from the first game was routinely mocked and criticized. With a more energetic and likable cast that immediately sticks out, Watch Dogs 2 is what Watch Dogs should have been in the first place. Its take on San Francisco is also much more inviting than Watch Dogs: Legion’s totalitarian vision of future London.

#28 Dying Light 2

Publisher: Techland

Developer: Techland

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: February 4, 2022

Dying Light 2 is a traditional sequel in the sense that it doesn’t make any radical changes to the formula. If you loved Dying Light, you’ll probably feel right at home with its sequel. Aside from minor changes to existing mechanics, such as leveling stats through performing them ala The Elder Scrolls, developer Techland offers a much larger map. This should serve as the perfect backdrop for its planned five years of post-launch support, continually incentivizing players to revisit the game.

#27 Metal Gear Solid V The Phantom Pain

Publisher: Konami

Developer: Kojima Productions

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3

Release Date: September 1, 2015

Metal Gear Solid V The Phantom Pain makes so many radical changes to the series, while carrying enough familiar elements to keep long-time fans invested. The move to an open world is the biggest change, dropping the series’ carefully crafted linear environments. As it turns out, this open world setting offered a massive amount of freedom with regard to the way its stealth gameplay worked. Aside from being able to approach situations from any angle, the day/night cycle also impacted enemy patrol numbers and routes. Even if its narrative fell short, Metal Gear Solid V The Phantom Pain offers an unprecedented degree of freedom for the franchise.

#26 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: November 10, 2020

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla may not be the most popular entry in the series, but it does succeed at capturing the essence of exploration. Rather than a typical story mode with constantly evolving and unique missions, the majority of the game revolves around building your settlement by gathering resources. This requires more dedicated exploration and engagement with the open world’s side activities. Of all modern Assassin’s Creed titles, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the best fit for players that just want to spend time in a historical setting.

#25 Dragon Age: Inquisition

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: BioWare

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3

Release Date: November 18, 2014

As the third entry in the series, Dragon Age: Inquisition is the largest installment to date. Bioware took a page from the MMO genre with the design of its large zones and side quests. Some players lamented the repetition its optional content could fall into, but its expansiveness was also an exciting fit for the escalating narrative. Of all the Dragon Age titles, Dragon Age: Inquisition feels the most grandiose.

#24 What Remains of Edith Finch

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Developer: Giant Sparrow

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: April 25, 2017

Exploration doesn’t always have to take place on a grand scale. In What Remains of Edith Finch’s case, you’re confined to a multi-story house. The progression loop involves interacting with objects within the house in order to trigger playable memories of each deceased family member. Not all of these interactive objects are immediately obvious while navigating the critical path. It’s easy to miss multiple stories, requiring players to slow down and soak in the carefully crafted rooms — each of which accurately reflect each character’s personality.

#23 Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Publisher: Deep Silver

Developer: Warhorse Studios

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: February 13, 2018

Kingdom Come: Deliverance was a bit too ambitious, launching in a less than desirable technical state on consoles. Today, it’s in a much better state, letting the core game shine through. The narrative-driven open world RPG takes place in Bohemia during the 1400s. This story offers player agency, letting you tackle main quests in different ways. Doing so can lead to different outcomes for the story. There’s also an attempt at recreating a dynamic world with the way NPCs react to your actions throughout the game, even if it doesn’t live up to its promise. Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a slow-paced adventure that prioritizes exploration and immersion.

#22 Nier: Automata

Publisher: Square Enix

Developer: PlatinumGames

Platform: PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: March 7, 2017

Aside from a stellar narrative that makes effective use of the medium’s interactivity, combat is far more responsive and fluid than most other action RPGs. Nier: Automata’s open world is tiny by most modern standards, but it is filled with a density that rewards exploration. While players will get an emotional experience by rushing through the main story, many of the game’s themes are explored more subtly and effectively through the various side quests. The quests may not always be the most exciting to play, but they nearly always offer an impactful story or moment.

#21 The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

Publisher: The Astronauts

Developer: The Astronauts

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: September 26, 2014

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter is the perfect game for fans of mystery games and narrative adventures — elements which are fused brilliantly. After the startling disappearance of Ethan Carter, detective Paul Prospero sets off to find him. The Vanishing of Ethan Carter takes place on a non-linear island, with various puzzles that can be completed out of order. It’s almost like Myst, but nowhere near as obtuse. Even when you’re not making tangible progress, its visuals and eerie atmosphere will keep drawing you in.

#20 Tunic

Publisher: Finji

Developer: Andrew Shouldice

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: March 16, 2022

Tunic is the closest Xbox gamers will get to a proper The Legend of Zelda game, albeit with a more distinct visual style. This isn’t a sleight, however, as it isn’t just a cheap imitation of Nintendo’s top-down Zelda games. It takes inspiration while feeling like a completely solid adventure game that stands on its own two feet. Tunic’s user interface is one of its most unique aspects, replicating the look of a video game instruction manual, complete with an explanation of the main menu screen. As you explore the interconnected world, finding each page of the instruction manual fills in vital information such as detailed maps and reminders of the game’s mechanics.



#19 Red Dead Redemption 2

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Developer: Rockstar Games

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Release Date: October 26, 2018

The third entry in the Red Dead series, Red Dead Redemption 2 follows outlaw Arthur Morgan as he deals with the continued decline of the Wild West. Since the game was released in 2018, the title has recieved an avalanche of accolades, with players nearly worshipping its vast open world and extreme levels of detail. The game had the second-biggest launch in the history of entertainment. Riding around on your horse and dealing with rival gangs and shootouts just doesn’t get old.



#18 Grand Theft Auto V

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Developer: Rockstar North

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Release Date: September 17, 2013

If you want your exploration to be speedy and filled with the heart-pumping sound of police sirens, Grand Theft Auto V might be the choice for you. Released nearly 10 years ago, it’s unlikely that most gamers have missed out on exploring the massive city of Los Santos. Get behind the wheel, take on some heists, and try to outrun the law as you explore every inch of this Californian metropolis.



#17 Resident Evil 2

Publisher: Capcom

Developer: Capcom

Platform: Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4

Release Date: January 25, 2019

Most people wouldn’t call a Resident Evil title super heavy in the exploration department–especially when compared to titles with must larger open-world environments. The 2019 remake of Resident Evil 2, however, fine-tuned the game’s detective elements, making it much more enjoyable to peer into every nook and cranny to search for clues and tools. Being chased down by the terrifying Tyrant adds some extra desperation to the mix.



#16 Resident Evil Village

Publisher: Capcom

Developer: Capcom

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Release Date: May 7, 2021

It’s hard not to mention Resident Evil 2 without bringing up the newest game in the series, Resident Evil Village. Keeping the survival horror aspect and detective-like exploration of the older entries in the series, this new entry introduced more action-oriented gameplay, focusing more heavily on combat. If you’re someone who wants to search for clues while also bringing down baddies, Village ticks all the boxes.



#15 Minecraft

Publisher: Mojang Studios

Developer: Mojang Studios

Platform: Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PC

Release Date: November 18, 2011

Minecraft is all about exploration. After being dropped into the game with zero direction, players will need to build, farm, craft, and take down enemies–but there’s no rush. The beauty of the sandbox title stems from its leisurely approach to gameplay, perfect for players looking to destress. If you’ve been playing the game since 2011, there are plenty of mods available to breathe new life into this blocky world.



#14 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Publisher: CD Projekt

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: May 19, 2015

Geralt of Rivia is now a household name around the world. The world of The Witcher has existed in certain people’s consciousness since Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novel series debuted in 1986, but not until The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt dominated the gaming world in 2015 did the series take off into new realms of popularity. Since then, the Netflix series has drawn more fans into the most recent Witcher title, and for good reason. Explore a vast open world while killing monsters, helping peasants who probably don’t deserve your skills, and engaging with one of the most legendary narratives in the world of video games.



#13 Monster Hunter: World

Publisher: Capcom

Developer: Capcom

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Release Date: January 26, 2018

Despite not having a true open-world layout, Monster Hunter: World scratches an explorer’s itch. Players will be seeking out hidden treasures and useful materials as they prepare to take on bigger and badder creatures. The game is the best-selling game in Capcom’s history, and many long-time Monster Hunter fans call World the best entry to the series to date. If you’re new, try playing with a few friends. It makes things way easier.



#12 Fallout 4

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Release Date: November 10, 2015

Ever wanted to explore Boston after a nuclear disaster? Fallout 4 pulls players into a world of devastation, into the shoes of the “Sole Survivor,” who emerges from cryogenic stasis underground to search for their missing child. Exploring a post-apocalyptic wasteland is more fun than it sounds, and the amount of freedom players have is unmatched. With an extensive crafting system and plenty of side quests to take on, you’ll be busy with this one for a while.



#11 Far Cry 6

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft Toronto

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC

Release Date: October 7, 2021

The most recent entry to the Far Cry series is set on the picturesque Caribbean island of Yara, surrounded by crystal-clear water and sandy beaches perfect for lounging. It would be, anyway, if you weren’t busy taking down an abusive regime. Players can explore seven huge regions ranging from mountain ranges to the open ocean. Three expansion packs have also been released, each following popular antagonists from prior games in the series.



#10 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft Quebec

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: October 5, 2018

When most people think of Assassin’s Creed, they imagine hiding in a pile of hay and keeping their exploration more on the quiet side. For those wanting some more historical realism, Odyssey, despite being set in a fictional setting, is based on real-world events. The dev team has cited their inspiration coming from the aforementioned The Witcher 3 and Fallout, so you can expect to find plenty of secrets and hidden gems while exploring the mountains and meadows of ancient Greece.



#9 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft, Massive Entertainment

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Release Date: February 7, 2019

Stepping into the role of a Division member–sleeper agents called upon after a deadly attack on Washington D.C.–players will need to explore a capital under attack as they try to bring peace to the ravaged city in The Division 2. With plenty of loot to pocket, hidden bosses to take down, and other players to seek out, the online-only RPG is the perfect title for those wanting to venture out with friends.



#8 Final Fantasy XV

Publisher: Square Enix

Developer: Square Enix

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Release Date: November 29, 2016

Compared to other titles in the long-running series, the freedom of Final Fantasy XV‘s open world is deserving of praise. Jump into a stylish car with your best bros, blast some classic Final Fantasy tunes on the radio, and drive–or fly!–across the world of Eos to retrieve the Crystal, find your fiancee, and take down an evil empire. As with most FF titles, there’s plenty of treasure to find and hidden bosses to beat.



#7 Subnautica: Below Zero

Publisher: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Developer: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Release Date: May 14, 2021

Our world is mostly water, and the world beneath the waves hides more mystery than we can ever hope to discover. In the meantime, the open-world survival game Subnautica: Below Zero invites players to try to stay alive in an alien environment while building bases, constructing tools, and interacting with strange wildlife. The game also offers a Freedom Mode for those looking to just swim around without the stress of needing to feed themselves.



#6 Elden Ring

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Developer: FromSoftware

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC

Release Date: February 25, 2022

Rather than sticking to the classic Dark Souls formula, Elden Ring embraces the idea of a completely open world. An absolutely massive title, players picking up this FromSoftware title will find tons of dungeons, mines, tombs, and caves to plunder and explore, with plenty of truly terrifying and powerful bosses waiting around every turn. Those wanting their exploration with a size of ‘get good’ will appreciate this Game of the Year contender.



#5 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: November 11, 2011

Whether you play this Bethesda classic on Xbox One or Amazon Alexa (yes, really), there’s no denying that Skyrim has championed the open-world game concept for the last decade. With thousands of mods available to make your stay in Tamriel more unique for your 256th playthrough, players can spend hundreds upon hundreds of hours exploring each and every square foot of this absolutely packed RPG. Get comfortable, because the sixth Elder Scrolls game is still far away.



#4 Forza Horizon 5

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Developer: Playground Games

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release Date: November 9, 2021

Racing games and exploration games don’t often go hand and hand, but Forza Horizon 5 takes things to the open road. Set in a fictionalized representation of Mexico, players can enjoy a number of diverse maps, including an active volcano, jungles, beaches, ancient Mayan temples, and even towns and cities. Yes, it’s possible to explore the open world freely! Not everything is about speed.



#3 No Man’s Sky

Publisher: Hello Games

Developer: Hello Games

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: August 9, 2016

No Man’s Sky is one of the best comeback stories in video games, right up there next to Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn. Despite being torn to shreds after its initial release in 2016, Hello Games has spent the last five years adding mountains of new content to make the game closer to what was originally promised. Today, the title is one of the most expansive exploration games on the market, capable of keeping players busy for thousands of hours.



#2 Sea of Thieves

Publisher: Microsoft Studios

Developer: Rare

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release Date: March 20, 2018

Playing as a pirate opens up an entire ocean’s worth of secrets and booty to uncover. This 2018 title sees players taking on voyages assigned by different trading companies, but be careful–the game is set in a shared world, meaning other players may beat you to the punch. Sailing the open seas in this open-world adventure is surprisingly engaging, and being able to drink at taverns with your buddies is an added perk.



#1 Outer Wilds

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Developer: Mobius Digital

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Release Date: May 28, 2019

Tasked with saving the solar system itself, players in Outer Wilds step into the shoes of an alien astronaut capable of reliving the last 22 minutes before the sun decides to go supernova. Exploration isn’t just an enjoyable side note–it’s necessary to leave no stone unturned and no NPC unengaged to find out how to save the lives of everyone in your corner of the universe. The gameplay loop is surprisingly engaging, and the game recieved an excellent expansion titled Echoes of the Eye in 2021.