Salt and Sacrifice: How to Find the Named Mages in Ashbourne Village

In Salt and Sacrifice, you must hunt down the 21 named mages of the lands if you have any hope of being freed, but where are they all?

Salt and Sacrifice has you hunting the chaos-spreading mages who are wreaking havoc all over the lands. The first main region you’ll find yourself in is Ashbourne Village, and there are 5 named mages for you to find there. To begin, you must find a corpse to start the hunt, after which you can follow visual cues to where the nearby mage is hiding. Below are the 5 locations where the bodies can be found in Ashbourne Village.

Where to Find the Named Mages in Salt and Sacrifice: Ashbourne Village

Arzhan-Tin

The first named mage in Salt and Sacrifice can be found by heading left from the starting point and going down into Root-Ceil Cavern. Head down the stairs and all the way to the right side exit that will lead you to Greymoss Mire. This will take you past the first boss you fought and across a lake to where you can use your grappling hook to reach higher ground. Head right and up into Craterstone Mines.

From there, go a smidge further right, where you’ll find a bunch of wooden platforms that take you high up. Once you reach the top level, jump to the right ledge and then back up to the left ledge. You’ll exit Craterstone Mines and find yourself at the other end of Ashbourne Village. Head all the way to the left, and you’ll find a corpse that will point you toward your first Named Mage in Salt and Sacrifice: Arzhan-Tin.

Celus Zend

To find Celus Zend’s hunt, start from the beginning area of Ashbourne Village and head left again, but go up the slope this time. Take the next pitch up to the right and jump toward the tree at the cliff’s edge. Your grappling hook will send you soaring across to where you’ll find a frozen corpse. Now just follow the visual cues, and you’re on your way.

Kundry Kahn

To find the third Named Mage in Salt and Sacrifice, head right from the starting point and past the first corpse you found. Head up past Craterstone Mines and into the building on the far right. You’ll have entered the Archridge District. Head to the right side of the room and jump, wall-jump, and climb the wooden platforms there until you reach solid ground and a ladder.

Climb the ladder and then jump to the right but watch out because the ground will crumble. Move quick and keep climbing, then head to the left, where a jump will put you within swinging distance for your grappling hook. Swing through two more grappling points and onto more crumbling ground, then jump up to the ledge above.

Head up two flights of stairs and exit out the door to the upper right. You’ll find yourself outside again, and there will be a body lashed to a pole and some nearby enemies. Kill the enemies and examine the body for your next hunt.

Varren Orvin

For this Salt and Sacrifice hunt, just follow the directions from the Arzhan-Tin description above until you pass the lake and reach Craterstone Mines. Once inside, grapple hook up and head all the way to the right. This will take you to Stonehall Dungeon. Head down the ladder and go right, drop down, then take a quick left. Keep going left, and you’ll find the corpse you’re looking for.

Ekriks Graycloud

This last one is a lot trickier than the rest. You’ll have to have reached Valesnight Square and beaten The Green Huntsman boss to even access the area. Luckily, you’ll find the corpse for the Graycloud hunt just beyond the arena once you’ve accomplished that. Head left outside and continue until you find some stone stairs. From there, just jump up the two platforms, and you’ll find the body by a tree.