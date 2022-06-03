10 Best PlayStation 4 Open World Racing Games

The best games where you really can go wherever the road takes you.

Racing games aren’t usually the first thing people imagine when they hear “open world”, but if anything recent years has shown us just how wrong they are. Whether it’s trawling the city for a fun diversion, or zooming across the open road looking for interesting tracks and challenges, here are some of the best open world racing games!

#10 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Developer: Rockstar Games

Platform: PC, Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5,Switch

Release Date: November 2021

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition brings open world racing to its roots. Sure the emphasis isn’t on racing, but fans of the series will be familiar with the races and time trials sprinkled throughout the cities. This might not be a purely racing game, but that doesn’t mean you can’t hit the road and have yourself a grand time.

#9 Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: Stellar Entertainment Limited

Platform: PC, Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5,Switch

Release Date: November 2020

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered is a racing game that brings Cops and Robbers to the next level. A remaster of the original Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit which came out over a decade ago, players will have to think quick whether they’re on the run from the law, or chasing down criminals. The entire city is your playground and the possibilities are near limitless for discovering new routes and shortcuts.

#8 The Crew

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ivory Tower

Platform: PC, Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5

Release Date: December 2014

The Crew is unique on this list as it’s one of the few racing games claiming to be an “MMO”. But Ubisoft delivered its promise with an open world racing game where you can encounter other players; whether those other players are new friends or rivals on the road. You won’t be racing alone.

#7 SnowRunner

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Developer: Saber Interactive

Platform: PC, Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5, Switch

Release Date: May 2021

Now this isn’t a conventional racing game. Some missions will have you on a timer but ultimately the goal is immersion and skillful driving. Enjoy an open world sandbox with some of the most powerful commercial vehicles at your disposal and travel through forests, frozen roads, mudslides, and other hazards.

#6 Burnout Paradise Remastered

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: Stellar Entertainment, Criterion Games

Platform: PC, Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5, Switch

Release Date: August 2018

Return to Big Surf Island in this remastered release of Burnout Paradise which includes the original DLC. Players will get to roam around a scenic island and take get the full Burnout experience doing it. Hit the road and enter races and explore the coast alongside your friends.

#5 Need for Speed Rivals

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: Criterion Games

Platform: PC, Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5

Release Date: November 2013

It feels like EA has got the market cornered on racing games sometimes. Need for Speed Rivals is the third title on this list published by them; it’s also one of the oldest. But don’t let that fool you, this game’s part of the popular Need for Speed franchise after all and still holds up.

#4 Assetto Corsa

Publisher: Kunos Simulazioni

Developer: Kunos Simulazioni

Platform: PC, Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5

Release Date: November 2014

Assetto Corsa is an enigma among the other games on this list. While others feature high octane races with dramatic jumps and stunts, Assetto Corsa remains grounded in reality, in fact that’s its selling point. Take to the streets but actually feel the weight of the car you’re driving and take care to watch your momentum, realistic driving physics are the name of the game here but it makes for an immersive experience.

#3 Need for Speed Heat

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: Ghost Games

Platform: PC, Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5

Release Date: November 2019

Now we’re at four for Electronic Arts, but when you release racing games with this regularity it’s hard not to overwhelm the list. Need for Speed Heat has players “hustle by day, risk it all by night” in the fast paced lifestyle of a street racer on the wrong side of the law. Make the city yours and disregard every traffic code in pursuit of making it big.

#2 Dakar 18

Publisher: Ravenscourt

Developer: Big Moon Entertainment

Platform: PC, Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5

Release Date: September 2018

When it comes to “open world racing” you can’t get much closer to international cross country rallies. Dakar 18 is named for the real life Dakar Rally which had racers travel from Paris, France to Dakar, Senegal. So when you have thousands of miles to travel, you’re given a little wiggle room in just how you tackle it and an open world race is just the way to do it.

#1 The Crew 2

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ivory Tower

Platform: PC, Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PS4,PS5

Release Date: June 2018

Not satisfied with being all the way at #8 and in true racing fashion The Crew franchise manages to take first place in a photo finish with its sequel. The Crew 2 took the lessons of its first game to heart and players can now explore L.A. however they please and develop their own style with customizable vehicles and new sorts of races. There’s plenty of ways for players to carve out a unique niche in this open world racing game.

