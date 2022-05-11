Halo Infinite Season 2: Has Gun Jamming Been Added?

The launch of Halo Infinite‘s second season has been far from smooth. Despite 343 Industries’ best efforts, many fans haven’t been satisfied with the game’s first major update. While there’s been plenty of great new content added, fan frustration with the state of the game seems to be at an all-time high.

One gameplay change that some players have noticed while jumping into multiplayer matches is gun jamming. The feature has been included in plenty of shooters in the past, but Halo has never engaged with it so its addition in Infinite‘s second season is a bit of a head-scratcher. This has caused players to wonder if it’s an intentional feature or just another bug to add to the list.

Is Gun Jamming a Feature in Halo Infinite Season 2?

The short answer is no, gun jamming isn’t meant to be an intentional feature in Halo Infinite. If it were, it seems like 343 Industries would have made its introduction a much bigger deal based on how big of a gameplay change that would be, especially in ranked play. The gun jamming that some players have been experiencing has been confirmed to be a bug by 343 Industies’ senior community manager, John Junyszek.

When is a Gun Jam Fix Coming?

Unfortunately, there’s no concrete timeline as to when players can expect a fix to the gun jam bug. Junyszek said in a tweet responding to a question about it that “as soon as we have it addressed internally, we’re prioritizing shipping an update for it.” He goes on to clarify that the team is already working on it and “making good progress.”

Essentially, the fix could be coming any day now, but with the rest of the issues that the game’s community have been outspoken about, it’s tough to know what the main priorities at the studio currently are. If you’re anxiously waiting for the fix, make sure to have auto-updates turned on so that your game is patched up as soon as the fix goes live.

How to Fix Halo Infinite Gun Jamming

Currently, it seems like the battle rifle is the most frequently affected weapon that can jam in Halo Infinite. This, obviously, is a major issue for those playing ranked matches as it’s the default weapon that all players start with. There are several fixes for the issue, but they don’t always work all the time as it’s a little wonky.

The easiest thing to be done is to either find a new weapon or die. Obviously, dying isn’t a preferred method of fixing the problem, especially if you’re playing ranked, but it can help reset your player. The other two methods are a lot more frustrating: exiting the match and reentering your preferred playlist or exiting the game itself, closing the app on your Xbox or PC, and restarting the entire thing. Hopefully, a fix comes soon so that fans won’t need to do all that just to enjoy the game.