Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition – How to Get Serge’s Spectra Swallow

Chrono Cross is back and better than ever! Here's how to craft Serge's Spectra Swallow and other rainbow gear in the classic JRPG.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition allows fans to replay the classic Chrono Trigger sequel with new art, new music, and plenty of options for graphics, style, and aspect ratio. However, if you’re looking for the best weapons and armor, the path can be a bit confusing. That’s why we’ve crafted this guide to get you Serge’s Spectra Swallow and any other rainbow shell equipment you might need along the way.

How to Get Rainbow Equipment and Serge’s Best Weapon

The first thing you’re going to need to do is find the Sage on the Zelbess ship in Home World. This happens during the Lynx section of the game after Serge has had his body stolen. After speaking to the Sage and battling him, Nikki will invite you to speak to him at his ship, which begins the Marbule restoration quest.

Later, when you’re seeking the Dragon Relics in Chrono Cross, you’ll need to bring the Another World Fargo to confront the Home World Fargo. He’ll give his other self a dressing down before seizing control of the ship and taking it to Marbule so Nikki can save the island with his song. After you’ve killed all of the blue sea creatures that are now vulnerable to attack, the Black Dragon will awaken, and Marbule will be restored.

You’ll have to battle the Black Dragon in Another World, but once you do, you’ll be able to purchase the Master Hammer from a demi-human in the Home World version of Marbule. He’s in the waterfall area where you fought the Black Dragon in the other reality. Next, you’ll have to recruit Zappa from the Home World version of Termina if you haven’t already done so. This character is recruited simply by talking to him in his Blacksmith shop, so it shouldn’t be any bother.

With Zappa in your party and the Master Hammer, simply go to Another World in Chrono Cross and speak to the other Zappa. The two Zappas will use the Master Hammer to create whatever rainbow equipment you desire after achieving their first success. You can use the Smith Spirit and whatever rainbow shells you’ve collected to make weapons and equipment to your heart’s content from this point on.

The great thing is with Chrono Cross‘ new game+, you can collect rainbow shells repeatedly, even if you missed them on your first playthrough. Just a tip: thoroughly explore Terra Tower for a whole bunch of them. Happy crafting!