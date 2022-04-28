Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt – Can You Change Text Size?

Now that it’s finally out, many people are diving headfirst into Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt, the latest free-to-play battle royale shooter on the PS5. As many have noticed after playing a few rounds, it’s a fun shooter with some new twists to it that make it stand out from the sea of other free-to-play battle royales topping the charts.

When loading into the game for the first time, some players might be put off by the sheer number of menus they have access to. If playing on a TV, you might have to squint to read most of the text on the screen given just how small it is. If you’re like me, you immediately began searching for the game settings to try and increase the text size.

Can You Increase Text Size in Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt?

Unfortunately, there is no text size option in Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt. In fact, there are very few accessibility options, in general, to help players tailor the experience to their liking. The game isn’t completely devoid of them, for example, you can set aiming down sights to a toggle instead of a held button, but there isn’t much else.

Given how minuscule the on-screen text is, hopefully, developer Sharkmob is able to add-in text size options as well as other accessibility settings. For now, unfortunately, Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt players will either have to make do with the small text size or move on to something else in hopes that, eventually, better text options will be brought to the game.

Based on the season model that Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines is taking, it seems as if it’s going to be receiving support for quite some time following its launch, so the possibility that better options will be coming soon isn’t totally out of the question.

Generally, the text size isn’t too bad if you’re playing on PC with a monitor close to your face, but on a TV, it’s far too small.