Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe – How To Find All Six Collectibles & Get Your Ending

Let’s face it — The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe could never be a real video game until it included pointless collectibles. The devs agreed with us, and included a special little side-quest in their weird, meta choose-your-own-adventure game. While exploring the labyrinth of choices in your seemingly mundane office job, you can also collect valuable treasures. These Stanley Figurines are hidden all over the place — sometimes on specific ending paths. Finding all 6 isn’t trivial, so we’re going to list them all. Now you can easily earn your reward for finding them all.

To begin the collectibles ending quest, you must replay the game several times until the New Content door appears on the path to the Boss’s Office. Enter the New Content path (twice!) to find your very first collectible.

Collectible #1: Found in the New Content showcase. In the convention center area, you’ll find one at the Collectibles Showcase. The rest of the collectibles will only appear after collecting this first one.

Collectible #2: At the stairs that take you to your Boss’s Room, go down and look in the corner.

Collectible #3: In the Executive Bathroom connected to the lobby outside the Boss’s Office.

Collectible #4: In the Warehouse, take the right door at the fork, then go straight forward. To find the collectible, climb onto the boxes to the left of the yellow platform and drop down to the hidden wooden path.

Collectible #5: From the Boss’s Office, unlock the secret door with the code 2-8-4-5. Look on the opposite wall from the elevator.

Collectible #6: Return to the warehouse. Ride the yellow lift, then drop down onto the catwalk below as it moves. Reach the room with two doors (one red, and one blue) and you’ll find the collectible through the door on the right.

Collectibles Ending

Reset after collecting the six figurines. As you leave, you’ll return to the Memory Zone from the New Content path. As you leave your office, you’ll reach a dead end. The Memory Zone will be a different place too.

Down below, you can collect Collectible #7. And #8. And so on as you revisit each location. Even the Loading Screen can’t stop the Narrator. Follow his commands — even when he demands to pick them up in the opposite direction. Enjoy a very complicated bonus ending.