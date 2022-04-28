Black Ops Cold War: Zombies – How to Complete the New Super Easter Egg Quest

On Monday, April 25, Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War received Update 1.31, which saw a number of additions made to the game’s popular Zombies mode. Among the changes and additions was an all-new “Super” Easter Egg that provides players who have completed all of the main quests available in the game a unique set of cosmetics as well as a persistent upgrade to their weapons that will be carried over to each game of Zombies. Those who have put the work in to complete these quests will want to know where to find this new Easter Egg to reap the benefits. This guide will explain to players everything they need to know about the newly added Easter Egg to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

How to Complete the Cold War Zombies Super Easter Egg

This new Easter Egg was added to the Outbreak mode on the map “Zoo” and consists of a new location found in the hills outside the central zoo area. Players familiar with Outbreak know that upon booting up the mode, you will be randomly loaded into one of the eight maps available in the mode. Luckily, there is a way to quickly guarantee players will arrive on Zoo.

The easiest way to get to Zoo is to load up a solo game of the new Outbreak mode called “Outbreak Collapse.” When in the pre-game lobby, players will be able to choose between two maps. You can keep backing out and re-entering the lobby until one of the maps is Zoo and then select the map to immediately enter the region.

Once loaded into Zoo, players will want to head to the east part of the map, picture below. In the marked area, you will come across a purple altar surrounded by six pillars. This is where the “Super” Easter Egg will take place.

Interact will the altar to start a short animation where each pillar, coincides with an Easter Egg of the other maps (from left to right: Die Machine, Firebase Z, Outbreak: Operation Inversiya, Outbreak: Operation Excision, Mauer Der Toten, and Forsaken) will light up purple. When the animation ends, you will be given several rewards, the best one undoubtedly being the permanent upgrade to your loadout weapon, which is the weapon you spawn into the game with.

Players who have completed all quests will have their starting weapon upgraded to Epic rarity at the start of each game. Other rewards include a Dark Ops calling card called “The Pact,” 12 emblems that are the portraits of characters from the Zombies storyline, the “Dark Deeds” Legendary Watch with a built-in headshot tracker, and 15,000 XP.

One additional note for those who want to get the most out of the new Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Zombies Easter Egg is that it has been reported that players who completed the Die Machine Easter Egg back when the game first came out might not have their completion of the quest tracking. This means that when they approach the altar, they don’t receive the rewards pertaining to that map’s quest. This isn’t too much of an issue since it can be fixed by simply completing the Die Machine Easter Egg again. So keep an eye out to make sure that the first pillar is fully lit after you interact with the altar!

