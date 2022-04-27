Final Fantasy 14: How to Get a House

Final Fantasy XIV is a colossal MMORPG, and while the main story is an important focus, there are plenty of side activities to take part in. Among these activities is the ability to buy and decorate a house. While this may seem like an easy process at first, the housing system is a bit complicated due to demand beating out supply.

Housing Acquisition in Final Fantasy XIV

To acquire a house in Final Fantasy XIV you must enter the housing lottery. You can interact with the placard in front of a housing plot to enter the lottery. You will need to have the GIL at the time of entry to pay for the full price of the lot at the time of entry, and the fee will immediately be taken out. Prices for plots fluctuate often.

Before you can buy a house your character needs to meet the following requirements:

One Class at level 50 or above.

Become a Second Lieutenant or higher in your selected Grand Company.

After you have paid and the lottery has been open for five days, a winner will be selected. If you win, you must go to claim the plot within four days. If not, 50% of your fee will be returned, and a new lottery for the plot will begin.

Once the plot is yours, you will need to pay for a house to be built. Keep in mind that each plot has a size, small, medium, or large. The plots size will determine the house size that you can build. The larger the house, the higher the cost.

Can I Lose My Plot After Purchase in Final Fantasy XIV?

If you do not log in for an extended amount of time your house will go back up for sale. This will occur if you do not build a house on the plot within 45-days or if your account is inactive for 45-days. In both cases, you should receive an email notifying you.

You will receive 80% of the plot’s sell price, and all of your furniture will be retained in this case. Only the owner of the plot can stop this process. Friends who share the housing plot won’t be able to stop the resell.

When Will the Housing Lottery be Fixed in Final Fantasy XIV?

When the Housing Lottery went live, there were mixed results. While many plots sold properly, others had a bug that caused the plot not to be awarded to any of the players that entered. After this was discovered, the lottery was stopped, and maintenance is still being performed.

Patch 6.11 has suspended sales and relocation. Currently, it looks like the Housing Lottery will return within the next few patches once the bug has been worked out. Buying, relocation, and the selling of houses should also be reimplemented in upcoming patches.

